TAMUC – Men’s Golf

GOLF – Men

Benavides leads Lion men after 36 holes at St. Edward’s Invitational

AUSTIN – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team sits in eighth place following 36 holes of action at the St. Edward’s Invitational at the Onion Creek Golf Club on Monday.

With favorable conditions on a par 70 course, scores were low across the board. The Lions shot 574 (284-290, +14) on the first day of action.

Grayson Benavides continued his run of solid performances with a 1-under par 139, tied for sixth on the leaderboard. He shot 69 in the opening round and 70 in the second round.

Garrett Landers and Hagan Wood are each tied for 26th individually with scores of 144. Landers shot 71-73 with eight birdies on the day, while Wood had an eagle en route to his 72-72.

Wilfredo Sanchez is tied for 43rd at 147 and Nick Louy is tied for 56th at 151.

The Lions are back on the links on Tuesday for 18 more holes, chasing down a tightly bunched pack, as they are only six strokes outside of the top four.

1 Cameron 275 280 555 -5 2 Midwestern State 282 285 567 +7 Texas A&M International 291 276 567 +7 4 Dallas Baptist 288 280 568 +8 5 St. Edward’s 286 284 570 +10 St. Mary’s 284 286 570 +10 7 West Texas A&M 284 286 573 +13 8 A&M-COMMERCE 284 290 574 +14 9 Missouri Southern St. 290 289 579 +19 10 Oklahoma Christian 291 290 581 +21 11 Lubbock Christian 290 298 588 +28 Western New Mexico 294 294 588 +28 13 Rogers State 311 290 590 +30