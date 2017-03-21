TAMUC – Golf

Benavides in third, A&M-Commerce in fourth after opening round of Lion Invitational

POTTSBORO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team sits in fourth place after the opening round of the Lion Invitational at the Tanglewood golf course on the shores of Lake Texoma on Monday.

The Lions shot a 310 (+22) in the opening round and are seven strokes off of the lead after 18 holes of action. Western Texas College leads the tournament at 303, one stroke ahead of local team Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Grayson Benavides is in third place on the individual leaderboard with a 2-over par 74, two strokes behind the leader. He carded one of four Eagles in Monday’s action.

Wilfredo Sanchez is in 11th place at 77, thanks to three birdies scattered throughout the round. Hagan Wood is 24th at 79 and tied for the tournament lead with four birdies. Garrett Landers is 30th at 80, and Nick Louy rounds out the top team at 83 in 42nd place.

On the “B” squad, Jordan Brown leads with a 78 to sit in a tie for 19th. The second group is ninth in the team standings at 41-over par 329. Reed Fisher shot 82 to sit in 36th, Mason Meaker is in 51st with an 84, Case Garrison is in 54th with an 85, and Alex Hammack is in 58th with an 86.

The tournament wraps up with 18 holes of action on Tuesday, with an 8:00 a.m. shotgun start.

1. Western Texas College 303 +15 2. Southeastern Oklahoma State 304 +16 3. Our Lady of the Lake 309 +21 4. A&M-COMMERCE 310 +22 5. Harding 311 +23 6. Mid-America Christian 319 +31 7. Iowa Western CC 320 +32 8. Ranger College 321 +33 9. A&M-COMMERCE (B) 329 +41 10. Southeastern Oklahoma State (B) 333 +45 UT-Permian Basin 333 +45 12. St. Gregory’s 337 +49 13. Seminole State College 340 +52 Oklahoma Panhandle State 340 +52

4. A&M-COMMERCE 310 +22 T3 Grayson Benavides 74 +2 T11 Wilfredo Sanchez 77 +5 T24 Hagan Wood 79 +7 T30 Garrett Landers 80 +8 T42 Nick Louy 83 +11

9. A&M-COMMERCE (B) 329 +41 T19 Jordan Brown 78 +6 T36 Reed Fisher 82 +10 T51 Mason Meaker 84 +12 T54 Case Garrison 85 +13 T58 Alex Hammack 86 +14

Lion women sit in sixth after 36 holes at Hillcat Classic

OWASSO, Okla. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team pushed through a tough 36-hole first day of action at the Rogers State Hillcat Classic at the Bailey Ranch Golf Course on Monday.

The Lions shot matching rounds of 316 for a 36-hole subtotal of 632 (+56) on Monday, sitting in sixth place. A&M-Commerce is only four strokes behind Newman, who has been a familiar foe on the links this season.

Anya Anders is leading the Lions in 10th place with a 154, ten strokes over par. She carded four birdies and an eagle in Monday’s action and is leading the tournament in par five holes at 4-under par.

Emily Taylor is in 15th place at 156, rebounding from a first round 80 with a second round 76.

Makena Thomas is 30th at 160, followed by Celeste Emeott in 32nd at 162, and Emily White in 51st at 176.

The Lions will wrap up action in this tournament at 9:00 a.m. with a shotgun tee-off.

1 St. Edwards 291 298 589 +13 2 Oklahoma City 304 303 607 +31 3 Oklahoma Christian 302 309 611 +35 4 Rogers State 312 311 623 +47 5 Newman 315 313 628 +52 6 A&M-COMMERCE 316 316 632 +56 7 Redlands CC 336 322 658 +82 8 Texas A&M-Kingsville 326 338 664 +88 9 Texas A&M International 345 336 681 +105 10 Northwestern Oklahoma St. 356 354 710 +134 11 UT-Permian Basin 378 364 742 +166

6 A&M-Commerce 316 316 632 +56 T 10 Anya Anders 78 76 154 +10 T 15 Emily Taylor 80 76 156 +12 30 Makena Thomas 77 83 160 +16 T 32 Celeste Emeott 81 81 162 +18 T 51 Emily White 91 85 176 +32

Josh Manck

Assistant Athletics Director for Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce