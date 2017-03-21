TAMUC – Golf

Benavides in third, A&M-Commerce in fourth after opening round of Lion Invitational
POTTSBORO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team sits in fourth place after the opening round of the Lion Invitational at the Tanglewood golf course on the shores of Lake Texoma on Monday.
The Lions shot a 310 (+22) in the opening round and are seven strokes off of the lead after 18 holes of action. Western Texas College leads the tournament at 303, one stroke ahead of local team Southeastern Oklahoma State.
Grayson Benavides is in third place on the individual leaderboard with a 2-over par 74, two strokes behind the leader. He carded one of four Eagles in Monday’s action.
Wilfredo Sanchez is in 11th place at 77, thanks to three birdies scattered throughout the round. Hagan Wood is 24th at 79 and tied for the tournament lead with four birdies. Garrett Landers is 30th at 80, and Nick Louy rounds out the top team at 83 in 42nd place.
On the “B” squad, Jordan Brown leads with a 78 to sit in a tie for 19th. The second group is ninth in the team standings at 41-over par 329. Reed Fisher shot 82 to sit in 36th, Mason Meaker is in 51st with an 84, Case Garrison is in 54th with an 85, and Alex Hammack is in 58th with an 86.
The tournament wraps up with 18 holes of action on Tuesday, with an 8:00 a.m. shotgun start.
|1.
|Western Texas College
|303
|+15
|2.
|Southeastern Oklahoma State
|304
|+16
|3.
|Our Lady of the Lake
|309
|+21
|4.
|A&M-COMMERCE
|310
|+22
|5.
|Harding
|311
|+23
|6.
|Mid-America Christian
|319
|+31
|7.
|Iowa Western CC
|320
|+32
|8.
|Ranger College
|321
|+33
|9.
|A&M-COMMERCE (B)
|329
|+41
|10.
|Southeastern Oklahoma State (B)
|333
|+45
|UT-Permian Basin
|333
|+45
|12.
|St. Gregory’s
|337
|+49
|13.
|Seminole State College
|340
|+52
|Oklahoma Panhandle State
|340
|+52
|4.
|A&M-COMMERCE
|310
|+22
|T3
|Grayson Benavides
|74
|+2
|T11
|Wilfredo Sanchez
|77
|+5
|T24
|Hagan Wood
|79
|+7
|T30
|Garrett Landers
|80
|+8
|T42
|Nick Louy
|83
|+11
|9.
|A&M-COMMERCE (B)
|329
|+41
|T19
|Jordan Brown
|78
|+6
|T36
|Reed Fisher
|82
|+10
|T51
|Mason Meaker
|84
|+12
|T54
|Case Garrison
|85
|+13
|T58
|Alex Hammack
|86
|+14
Lion women sit in sixth after 36 holes at Hillcat Classic
OWASSO, Okla. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team pushed through a tough 36-hole first day of action at the Rogers State Hillcat Classic at the Bailey Ranch Golf Course on Monday.
The Lions shot matching rounds of 316 for a 36-hole subtotal of 632 (+56) on Monday, sitting in sixth place. A&M-Commerce is only four strokes behind Newman, who has been a familiar foe on the links this season.
Anya Anders is leading the Lions in 10th place with a 154, ten strokes over par. She carded four birdies and an eagle in Monday’s action and is leading the tournament in par five holes at 4-under par.
Emily Taylor is in 15th place at 156, rebounding from a first round 80 with a second round 76.
Makena Thomas is 30th at 160, followed by Celeste Emeott in 32nd at 162, and Emily White in 51st at 176.
The Lions will wrap up action in this tournament at 9:00 a.m. with a shotgun tee-off.
|1
|St. Edwards
|291
|298
|589
|+13
|2
|Oklahoma City
|304
|303
|607
|+31
|3
|Oklahoma Christian
|302
|309
|611
|+35
|4
|Rogers State
|312
|311
|623
|+47
|5
|Newman
|315
|313
|628
|+52
|6
|A&M-COMMERCE
|316
|316
|632
|+56
|7
|Redlands CC
|336
|322
|658
|+82
|8
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|326
|338
|664
|+88
|9
|Texas A&M International
|345
|336
|681
|+105
|10
|Northwestern Oklahoma St.
|356
|354
|710
|+134
|11
|UT-Permian Basin
|378
|364
|742
|+166
|6
|A&M-Commerce
|316
|316
|632
|+56
|T 10
|Anya Anders
|78
|76
|154
|+10
|T 15
|Emily Taylor
|80
|76
|156
|+12
|30
|Makena Thomas
|77
|83
|160
|+16
|T 32
|Celeste Emeott
|81
|81
|162
|+18
|T 51
|Emily White
|91
|85
|176
|+32
Josh Manck
Assistant Athletics Director for Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce