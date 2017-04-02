TAMUC – New Basketball Coach

Texas A&M-Commerce to introduce new head men’s basketball coach at 10 a.m. Monday

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce will introduce its new head men’s basketball coach at a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday, April 3. The news conference is in the Rayburn Student Center’s Traditions Room.

The new coach will be the 21st coach in Lion Basketball history, and only the fourth men’s basketball coach since the Lions joined NCAA Division II in 1981.

Please inform Josh Manck if you are planning to attend. One-on-one opportunities with the new head coach, AD Tim McMurray, former head coach Sam Walker, and president Dr. Ray Keck will be available at the press conference.

The event will also be live streamed on the official A&M-Commerce Athletics Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LionsAthletics).

When: Monday, April 3 | 10 a.m.

Where: Traditions Room of the Sam Rayburn Student Center on the A&M-Commerce campus. – B33 on campus map (https://www.tamuc.edu/aboutus/thecampus/campusmap.pdf)

Media Contact: Josh Manck, A&M-Commerce Director of Athletic Communications, josh.manck@tamuc.edu, office (903) 886-5131, mobile (817) 487-5136.