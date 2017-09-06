TAMUC – Soccer

Soccer ranked No. 11 in national poll after two-win opening week

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team has moved to No. 11 in the United Soccer Coaches Division II rankings. The USC released the rankings on Tuesday. The Lions were ranked No. 15 in the preseason rankings to begin the season.

The Lions went undefeated last week in the opening week of the soccer season. They defeated Florida Tech 2-0 on Friday and knocked off Central Oklahoma 2-1 on Sunday. The Lions are 2-0 for the first time since 2014.

“It’s two games in,” said head coach Neil Piper. “It is what it is. I’m more concerned with the rankings at the end of the season and getting into the NCAA Tournament. I suppose it’s nice to be recognized as a top-20 team. I think it puts a little bit more pressure on us to keep it up. I’m glad we are there. We just have to keep working hard to stay there.”

Sophie Haywood had the game-winning goal in both matches for the Lions. Delaney Bunselmeyer had a goal against FIT. Kara Blasingame assisted both FIT goals. Tori Smith helped Haywood’s goal against UCO. Izzy Ward also scored an unassisted goal in the match against UCO.

The Lions conclude their three-game home stand to begin the season on Friday as they host St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. The Lions will then go on the road for the first time this season to face No. 6 St. Edward’s at 1 p.m. on Sunday. That game will take place at Lewis-Chen Family Field in Austin. St Edward’s was ranked No. 23 in the preseason polls and has a match on Tuesday night.

Tickets are available for Friday’s match by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, calling Lion Sales & Service at (903)468-8756, or visiting the LSS Box Office in the Field House during business hours.

United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Women – National – Week 1 Ranking – Sept. 5, 2017

Rank School Prev. W-L-T 1 Western Washington 1 1-0-0 2 Columbus State 3 2-0-0 3 Kutztown 4 1-0-0 4 Central Missouri 5 1-0-0 5 West Florida 8 2-0-0 6 St. Edward’s 23 2-0-0 7 Bellarmine NR 1-0-0 8 LIU Post 18 2-0-0 9 California-San Diego 10 1-0-0 10 Minnesota State-Mankato 19 1-0-0 11 A&M-COMMERCE 15 2-0-0 12 Carson-Newman 25 2-0-0 13 Nova Southeastern RV 2-0-0 14 Grand Valley State 2 0-2-0 15 Adelphi 12 0-0-0 16 Seton Hill NR 1-0-0 17 Fort Hays 14 1-0-0 18 Sonoma State 22 1-0-0 19 Mississippi College NR 1-0-1 20 Texas Woman’s NR 1-0-1 21 Lenoir-Rhyne NR 1-0-0 22 West Virginia Wesleyan NR 1-0-0 23 Quincy NR 1-0-0 24 Southern New Hampshire NR 1-1-0 25 Lindenwood NR 2-0-0

Records shown are through games played on Sept. 4, 2017

Also receiving votes: North Alabama, Edinboro, Limestone, Flagler College, Colorado School of Mines