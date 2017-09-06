TAMUC – Soccer

Soccer ranked No. 11 in national poll after two-win opening week
COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team has moved to No. 11 in the United Soccer Coaches Division II rankings. The USC released the rankings on Tuesday. The Lions were ranked No. 15 in the preseason rankings to begin the season.
The Lions went undefeated last week in the opening week of the soccer season. They defeated Florida Tech 2-0 on Friday and knocked off Central Oklahoma 2-1 on Sunday. The Lions are 2-0 for the first time since 2014.
“It’s two games in,” said head coach Neil Piper. “It is what it is. I’m more concerned with the rankings at the end of the season and getting into the NCAA Tournament. I suppose it’s nice to be recognized as a top-20 team. I think it puts a little bit more pressure on us to keep it up. I’m glad we are there. We just have to keep working hard to stay there.”
Sophie Haywood had the game-winning goal in both matches for the Lions. Delaney Bunselmeyer had a goal against FIT. Kara Blasingame assisted both FIT goals. Tori Smith helped Haywood’s goal against UCO. Izzy Ward also scored an unassisted goal in the match against UCO.
The Lions conclude their three-game home stand to begin the season on Friday as they host St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. The Lions will then go on the road for the first time this season to face No. 6 St. Edward’s at 1 p.m. on Sunday. That game will take place at Lewis-Chen Family Field in Austin. St Edward’s was ranked No. 23 in the preseason polls and has a match on Tuesday night.
Tickets are available for Friday’s match by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, calling Lion Sales & Service at (903)468-8756, or visiting the LSS Box Office in the Field House during business hours.
United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Women – National – Week 1 Ranking – Sept. 5, 2017
|Rank
|School
|Prev.
|W-L-T
|1
|Western Washington
|1
|1-0-0
|2
|Columbus State
|3
|2-0-0
|3
|Kutztown
|4
|1-0-0
|4
|Central Missouri
|5
|1-0-0
|5
|West Florida
|8
|2-0-0
|6
|St. Edward’s
|23
|2-0-0
|7
|Bellarmine
|NR
|1-0-0
|8
|LIU Post
|18
|2-0-0
|9
|California-San Diego
|10
|1-0-0
|10
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|19
|1-0-0
|11
|A&M-COMMERCE
|15
|2-0-0
|12
|Carson-Newman
|25
|2-0-0
|13
|Nova Southeastern
|RV
|2-0-0
|14
|Grand Valley State
|2
|0-2-0
|15
|Adelphi
|12
|0-0-0
|16
|Seton Hill
|NR
|1-0-0
|17
|Fort Hays
|14
|1-0-0
|18
|Sonoma State
|22
|1-0-0
|19
|Mississippi College
|NR
|1-0-1
|20
|Texas Woman’s
|NR
|1-0-1
|21
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|NR
|1-0-0
|22
|West Virginia Wesleyan
|NR
|1-0-0
|23
|Quincy
|NR
|1-0-0
|24
|Southern New Hampshire
|NR
|1-1-0
|25
|Lindenwood
|NR
|2-0-0
Records shown are through games played on Sept. 4, 2017
Also receiving votes: North Alabama, Edinboro, Limestone, Flagler College, Colorado School of Mines