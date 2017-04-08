TAMUC – Softball

Higgs makes Lion softball history, Lions fall 8-2 to No. 9 West Texas

CANYON– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team lost 8-2 to No. 9 West Texas A&M on Friday. The Lions fell behind in the third inning and could not recover.

The loss drops the Lions to 26-13 on the season and 11-8 in the Lone Star Conference. The Lady Buffs climb to 30-6 on the year and 15-4 in conference play.

The Lions will face WT in a doubleheader on Saturday to finish the series. The first game is set for 2 p.m. at Schaeffer Park in Canyon.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Baylea Higgs had two stolen bases, bringing her career total to 100 steals. She is the first Lion in history to reach that mark.

– Precious Thompson went 1-for-2 on the day, driving in the only RBI of the game for the Lions. She also had a stolen base.

– Kinsie Hebler went 1-for-2 and with a double and also drew a walk. She also started the game and recorded a strikeout.

– Cherie Jackson and Jordyn Sharp also had hits. Sharp and Tyler Oppenheim both recorded a steal. Kayla Kilcrease and Vanessa Avina both scored runs.

– The Lions had four hits while WT recorded 12 hits, including five extra-base hits and two home runs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions wasted no time getting a runner on. Higgs drew a leadoff walk and stole second base. A sacrifice bunt brought her to third but she was unable to get around to score. A walk was all either team could muster in the first two innings as both teams remained hitless going into the third inning.

The Lions were the first team to record a hit. Higgs once again reached on a walk and stole second again to reach 100 career stolen bases. However, it was the Lady Buffs who drew first blood in the game.

In the bottom of the third inning, WT scored four runs. Consecutive doubles scored one run and a single scored another. After a pitching change, the next batter came and hit a home run over the left field fence. After three innings, WT led 4-0.

The Lions got on the board in the top of the fourth. Hebler doubled to lead off the inning. She was pinch run for and Avina was advanced to third on a groundout and driven home on a throwing error. The Lions trailed 4-1 after four innings.

The Lions had two more stolen bases in the top of the fifth inning but neither runner was able to get around. WT added to its lead in the bottom of the fifth. Two singles and a double drove in two more runs and the Lions trailed 6-1 after five.

The Lions scored another run in the top of the sixth on a bunt single from Thompson but WT hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to continue to pull away. The Lady Buffs led 8-2 after six innings.

The Lions had one final chance to put together a rally in the seventh inning. However, three quick groundouts ended the game.