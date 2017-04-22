TAMUC – Softball

Slider goes deep twice in Lions’ 7-2 loss to No. 1 Angelo State

SAN ANGELO– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team fell to No. 1 Angelo State University on Friday, 7-2. The Lions battled throughout but struggled to string enough hits to manufacture runs.

The loss brings the Lions to 30-16 on the season and 14-11 in the Lone Star Conference. The Rambelles jump to 47-4 and 22-3 in conference play.

The Lions will look to answer back Saturday as the teams will meet again in a doubleheader starting at 1:00 pm. The games are at Mayer Field in San Angelo.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Chealsea Slider accounted for both runs for the Lions on two home runs off of Brandy Marlett. She now has three home runs on the season.

– Kinsie Hebler had a double, and Vanessa Avina had a single in the game.

– Katie Dean and Selena Rima each had a strikeout in the circle for A&M-Commerce.

– Baylea Higgs had a stolen base, giving her 42 on the year.

– The Lions committed two errors on the day.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After a quick top of the first inning, the Rambelles grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first inning. A single that scored a run followed consecutive walks. An illegal pitch call brought another run across the plate. ASU led 2-0 after one inning.

Slider got the Lions on the board in the top of the second. She took the first pitch from Marlett and smashed it over the left field fence. The Rambelles answered with another run in the bottom of the second inning, with a sacrifice bunt bringing a run across. ASU led 3-1 after two innings.

Both teams were held scoreless in the third inning before ASU added to their lead in the fourth inning. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases. Another single scored two runs, and the Rambelles led 5-1 after four innings.

A two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning brought the Rambelle lead to six runs. A home run by Slider in the top of the seventh cut into the deficit but the Lions could not mount a rally.