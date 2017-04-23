TAMUC – Softball

Lion bats go cold in pair of losses to No. 1 Angelo State

SAN ANGELO– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team fell to No. 1 Angelo State University twice on Saturday, as the Lions struggled to figure out the ASU pitchers in both games. The Lions lost the first game 6-1 and the second game 7-0.

The losses bring the Lions to 30-18 on the season and 14-13 in the Lone Star Conference. The Rambelles improve to 49-4 and 24-3 in conference play.

The Lions will return to action on Tuesday for a doubleheader against Oklahoma Baptist University. The first game will start at 4 p.m. at Lady Bison Field in Shawnee, Okla.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Kayla Kilcrease scored the only run for the Lions. She went 1-for-3 and had a stolen base.

– Vanessa Avina had the lone RBI for the Lions with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of game one.

– Cally Pausewang had a hit to break up a no-hitter for the Rambelles. She went 1-for-3 on the day.

– Tyler Oppenheim had a hit and a stolen base. Kinsie Hebler and Chealsea Slider also had hits.

– Katie Dean, Courtnee Jones and Kinsie Hebler all recorded two strikeouts in the circle. Selena Rima also recorded a strikeout.

– The Lions hit .111 on the day with 27 strikeouts.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 1)

Both teams had a base runner in the first inning, but neither one could bring the runner around to score. The Lions drew a walk in both the first and second innings but could not get a hit.

ASU took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. A leadoff double was followed by two walks to load the bases. After consecutive strikeouts from Hebler, another double brought two runs across the plate. The Rambelles led 2-0 after two innings.

The Lions got their first hit in the top of the third inning and also drew a walk, but three batters struck out to keep A&M-Commerce off of the board.

The bottom of the third inning proved costly for the Lions as four runs crossed the plate for ASU. Two walks were followed by a single to score a run. Another run scored on a sacrifice fly. Another run crossed on a single, prompting a pitching change. Another sacrifice fly ended the scoring, and the Rambelles led 6-0 after three innings.

The Lion defense did not surrender another run as Rima came into the game and pitched three scoreless innings. However, the Lions continued to struggle against Urbany. A hit in the sixth inning from Hebler put a runner on, but then three consecutive groundouts ended the inning.

The Lions had one last chance in the seventh and got a runner across the plate. Kilcrease pinch hit and hit a single. After stealing third base, Oppenheim drew a walk and put runners on the corners. Avina came up and hit a sacrifice fly to score Kilcrease. The next batter popped out to end the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 2)

Both teams had solid pitching in the first two innings. Jones gave up just one hit in her first two innings of work, as her teammates were able to snag ground balls and catch fly balls to record outs. Jones also had two strikeouts.

The Lions offense struggled to produce as the ASU pitcher threw five strikeouts to the first six batters and didn’t give up a hit. The game was scoreless after two innings.

After striking out the side in the top of the third, ASU brought runs across in the bottom of the third. Two walks were followed by a double to score a run. Two multiple-RBI home runs followed that. In all, ASU scored six runs in the third and A&M-Commerce trailed 6-0 after three.

Dean came into the game in the circle for the Lions in the fourth inning. She recorded a strikeout in the inning kept the Rambelles off the board.

The Lions again went without a hit in the fifth inning, and ASU added a run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-0 lead.

The Lions got their first base runner on in the sixth inning as Jackson drew a walk. However, that is all the Lions could do in the sixth.

After retiring the side in order in the bottom of the sixth, the Lions had one last chance to put together a rally. Oppenheim drew a walk and then Pausewang got the first hit of the game for the Lions. Slider then singled to load the bases. The next two batters were out and the game ended.