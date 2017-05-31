TAMUC – Softball

Jameyson named Fastpitch News Offensive All-American

COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce catcher Mariah Jameyson has earned her third All-American accolade, as she has been named a Division II Second Team Offensive All-American by Fastpitch News. Fastpitch News announced the All-American selections Wednesday.

Jameyson, a junior from Seattle, Wash., adds a third All-American selection to her resume after becoming the first softball player in A&M-Commerce history to be named an All-American. She was also a Second Team All-American selection by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA).

“It’s another first in program history,” said head coach Richie Bruister. “I can’t say enough about how happy I am for Mariah to be selected. She has been an incredible addition to our program, both on the field and in the classroom and we are happy we will have her here for another year. This award is a well-deserved honor for her.”

Jameyson led the nation in home runs hit per game and finished the regular season as both the nation’s top home run hitter and RBI leader. She also finished in the top five in RBIs per game.

In addition to three All-American nominations, Jameyson was named First Team All-South Central Region by both the NFCA and the D2CCA and was a First Team All-Lone Star Conference recipient as well as LSC Newcomer of the Year. She set single-season school records for batting average, slugging percentage, hits, home runs, RBIs and total bases. She had four games with multiple home runs, 18 games with multiple RBIs, 21 games with multiple hits and 12 games with multiple runs scored.

In addition to her work on the diamond, Jameyson has also been a model student in her time at A&M-Commerce. She was named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2016 semester, received the “Best In Class” award for the fall semester with a 4.0 GPA and logged more than 32 hours of community service during the academic year.

FASTPITCH NEWS OFFENSIVE ALL-AMERICANS

FIRST TEAM

Player School Kaitlyn Bannister Alabama-Huntsville Sarah Kennedy Augustana (S.D.) Kailyn Campbell Central Washington Brenna Martini Adelphi Malea Maye Albany State (Ga.) Christa Reisinger Truman Maddie Dow Southern Arkansas Marisa Monasseri Caldwell Julia Garcia Cal State-Monterey Bay Brooke Hodgson Colorado Mesa

SECOND TEAM

Mariah Jameyson A&M-COMMERCE Stephanie Hartness Northern Georgia Ashley Hardin West Texas A&M Chelsea Hall Claflin Jess Meidl Minnesota State Rosa’Lynn Burton Wilmington (Del.) Brooke Goad Southern Arkansas Sydney Beuthien Lubbock Christian Tyler Hays Adams State Toni Coleman Albany State (Ga.)

HONORABLE MENTION

Angelique Elemen Fort Lewis Jordan Grant Minot State Meredith Daunhauer Kentucky Wesleyan Desiray Sturgeon Lane Erin Boone Lenoir-Rhyne Serena Olson Missouri-St. Louis Nicole Nordie Texas Woman’s Haleigh Christopher Charleston (W. Va.) Courtney Case Le Moyne Jessica Mohl Valdosta State

PFN Offensive Player of the Year: Kaitlyn Bannister, Alabama-Huntsville

FASTPITCH NEWS ALL-AMERICAN PITCHERS

FIRST TEAM

Coley Ries Minnesota State Kayla Robins Chowan Emmie Robertson Pittsburg State Brandy Marlett Angelo State Autumn Humes Harding

SECOND TEAM

Jessica Yost Bemidji State Kylee Smith North Georgia Jalissa Gum Arkansas Tech Lacie Rinus Carson-Newman Sydney Ponto Caldwell

HONORABLE MENTION

Maddie Williams Humboldt State Lyndsay Butler Wayne State (Mich.) Jayden Chestnut Central Oklahoma Amanda Houck West Chester Allison Lipovsky Grand Valley State Taylor Brandts UVa-Wise Claire Miller Southwest Baptist Hannah Vet West Virginia Wesleyan Mckenzie Surface Colorado Mesa Mckenna Larsen Winona State

PFN Pitcher of the Year: Coley Ries, Minnesota State-Mankato