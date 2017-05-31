cypress basin hospice
TAMUC – Softball

4 hours ago Sports

Jameyson named Fastpitch News Offensive All-American

COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce catcher Mariah Jameyson has earned her third All-American accolade, as she has been named a Division II Second Team Offensive All-American by Fastpitch News. Fastpitch News announced the All-American selections Wednesday.

Jameyson, a junior from Seattle, Wash., adds a third All-American selection to her resume after becoming the first softball player in A&M-Commerce history to be named an All-American. She was also a Second Team All-American selection by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA).

“It’s another first in program history,” said head coach Richie Bruister. “I can’t say enough about how happy I am for Mariah to be selected. She has been an incredible addition to our program, both on the field and in the classroom and we are happy we will have her here for another year. This award is a well-deserved honor for her.”

Jameyson led the nation in home runs hit per game and finished the regular season as both the nation’s top home run hitter and RBI leader. She also finished in the top five in RBIs per game.

In addition to three All-American nominations, Jameyson was named First Team All-South Central Region by both the NFCA and the D2CCA and was a First Team All-Lone Star Conference recipient as well as LSC Newcomer of the Year. She set single-season school records for batting average, slugging percentage, hits, home runs, RBIs and total bases. She had four games with multiple home runs, 18 games with multiple RBIs, 21 games with multiple hits and 12 games with multiple runs scored.

In addition to her work on the diamond, Jameyson has also been a model student in her time at A&M-Commerce. She was named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2016 semester, received the “Best In Class” award for the fall semester with a 4.0 GPA and logged more than 32 hours of community service during the academic year.

FASTPITCH NEWS OFFENSIVE ALL-AMERICANS
FIRST TEAM

 Player  School
 Kaitlyn Bannister  Alabama-Huntsville
 Sarah Kennedy  Augustana (S.D.)
 Kailyn Campbell  Central Washington
 Brenna Martini  Adelphi
 Malea Maye  Albany State (Ga.)
 Christa Reisinger  Truman
 Maddie Dow  Southern Arkansas
 Marisa Monasseri  Caldwell
 Julia Garcia  Cal State-Monterey Bay
 Brooke Hodgson  Colorado Mesa

SECOND TEAM

 Mariah Jameyson  A&M-COMMERCE
 Stephanie Hartness  Northern Georgia
 Ashley Hardin  West Texas A&M
 Chelsea Hall  Claflin
 Jess Meidl  Minnesota State
 Rosa’Lynn Burton  Wilmington (Del.)
 Brooke Goad  Southern Arkansas
 Sydney Beuthien  Lubbock Christian
 Tyler Hays  Adams State
 Toni Coleman  Albany State (Ga.)

HONORABLE MENTION

 Angelique Elemen  Fort Lewis
 Jordan Grant  Minot State
 Meredith Daunhauer  Kentucky Wesleyan
 Desiray Sturgeon  Lane
 Erin Boone  Lenoir-Rhyne
 Serena Olson  Missouri-St. Louis
 Nicole Nordie  Texas Woman’s
 Haleigh Christopher  Charleston (W. Va.)
 Courtney Case  Le Moyne
 Jessica Mohl  Valdosta State

PFN Offensive Player of the Year: Kaitlyn Bannister, Alabama-Huntsville

FASTPITCH NEWS ALL-AMERICAN PITCHERS
FIRST TEAM

 Coley Ries  Minnesota State
 Kayla Robins  Chowan
 Emmie Robertson  Pittsburg State
 Brandy Marlett  Angelo State
 Autumn Humes  Harding

SECOND TEAM

 Jessica Yost  Bemidji State
 Kylee Smith  North Georgia
 Jalissa Gum  Arkansas Tech
 Lacie Rinus  Carson-Newman
 Sydney Ponto  Caldwell

HONORABLE MENTION

 Maddie Williams  Humboldt State
 Lyndsay Butler  Wayne State (Mich.)
 Jayden Chestnut  Central Oklahoma
 Amanda Houck  West Chester
 Allison Lipovsky  Grand Valley State
 Taylor Brandts  UVa-Wise
 Claire Miller  Southwest Baptist
 Hannah Vet  West Virginia Wesleyan
 Mckenzie Surface  Colorado Mesa
 Mckenna Larsen  Winona State

PFN Pitcher of the Year: Coley Ries, Minnesota State-Mankato

 

