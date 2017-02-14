TAMUC – Softball

Ciera Nunez, Mariah Jameyson named to NFCA Leadoff All-Tournament team

COMMERCE– Monday the NFCA named Texas A&M University-Commerce softball players Ciera Nunez and Mariah Jameyson to the NFCA Division II Leadoff All-Tournament team.

The Lions went 4-1 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic tournament that involved 16 teams over three days. The Lions knocked off No. 17 Saint Leo as part of the tournament and finished tied for the best record in tournament play.

Nunez was constant at base running for the Lions, reaching base nine times in her 16 plate appearances. She scored five runs, using her speed to race around the bags. Nunez also had a stolen base and finished with a .533 batting average and a .563 on-base percentage. On the defensive end, she had nine putouts and four assists and had no errors, playing both left field and second base.

Jameyson went 5-of-15 at the plate, with all five of her hits going for extra bases. She had four doubles and a triple for 11 total bases. She scored a run and had three runs batted in. She also drew a walk and had a sacrifice fly. She finished the week with a .733 slugging percentage to lead the team. Behind the plate, Jameyson started all five games as the catcher and had 28 putouts and six assists with only one error. This honor comes after winning Lone Star Conference Hitter of the Week last week.

The Lions open up conference play this weekend as they travel to face Tarleton in a three-game series. They meet the Texanns on Friday at 6:00 p.m. and then have a doubleheader on Saturday, playing at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m.

The Lions will have their home opener on Saturday, Feb. 25 with a doubleheader against St. Mary’s at the John Cain Family Softball Complex.

—

Josh Manck

Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce