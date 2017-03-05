TAMUC – Sports

FOOTBALL

Gold earns 17-0 win over Blue in Blue & Gold Game presented by Alliance Bank

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football program held its annual Blue & Gold Spring Game presented by Alliance Bank on Saturday morning, with the Gold team earning a 17-0 win over the Blue team.

Teams were drafted by the split coaching staff earlier in the week, with equitable portions of starters and backups on both sides of the ball.

The Gold squad benefitted from wide receiver Buck Wilson’s productivity. He had seven receptions for 141 yards and the fourth-quarter touchdown. He also hauled in a 48-yard reception just before halftime that was marked short of the goal line by mere inches.

Also on the Gold squad, Carandal Hale carried the ball nine times for 54 yards with a 20-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a long carry of 31 yards. Gold ran the ball 34 times for 101 yards, while completing 13-of-18 passes for 173 yards and a score.

The Blue squad was more pass-heavy, thanks to the presence of All-American quarterback Luis Perez. Blue completed 24-of-39 passes for 177 yards, with Perez completing 15-of-26 for 129 yards in the first half. Blue quarterbacks found seven different receivers, led by seven catches apiece for Chochy Luce and D’Arthur Cowan.

Kristov Martinez drilled a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter for the Gold squad.

On defense, Pierre Leonard led the Blue team with seven tackles. Blue had four sacks – two each from Josh Reynolds and Michael Wallac. Gold had three players record sacks – Eric Harrell, Michael Onuoha, and Mason Copeland. Mark Westbrook sealed the Gold win with an interception in the late stages of the fourth quarter.

SOFTBALL

Lions drop both ends of doubleheader to Cameron Aggies

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team found itself on the wrong end of both games of Saturday’s Lone Star Conference doubleheader with Cameron University. The visiting Aggies won 9-1 in five innings in the first contest, then took a 9-6 decision in the second game.

A&M-Commerce lost all three games in the weekend series, getting swept for only the second time in program history. The Lions are now 12-8 overall and 2-4 in LSC play, while Cameron is 19-5 overall and 8-1 in the league.

The Lions are next in action on Friday, March 10, when they host Midwestern State at 6 p.m. for the first game of a three-game Lone Star Conference series.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORES

– The Lions had three hits in the first game and 11 hits in the second contest.

– Vanessa Avina and Chealsea Slider each hit their first collegiate home run in the twin bill.

– Ciera Nunez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in the second game.

– The Lions used four pitchers in the opening contest. Anna Hitt pitched two-thirds of an inning and picked up both of her outs via the strikeout.

HOW GAME ONE HAPPENED

The Aggies jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first on a two-out, two-run double by Callie Busby. The Lions were able to get two runners on base in the bottom of the inning, but stranded them at the corners.

Cameron pulled away in the second inning with three runs, as the first three batters got on base and all scored. An unearned run by the Aggies in the fourth made it 6-0.

Avina pinch hit with two out in the fourth and blasted a long homer to left field on an 0-2 count for the Lions’ only run of the game.

The Aggies finalized the shortened game with a three-run homer in the fifth to make it an 8-run lead, then retiring all three Lions in the bottom of the inning.

HOW GAME TWO HAPPENED

A re-shuffled lineup battled back from an early deficit before Cameron pulled away with the final three runs to earn the sweep.

Cameron scored on a sacrifice fly in the opening inning to take an early lead, but the Lions turned a double play to end an early threat.

The first three Lions – Avina, Nunez, and Katie Dean – singled to load the bases early and Johnna Sturm tied the game with an RBI fielder’s choice.

Errors proved to be costly in the second, as the Aggies had five straight batters reach with two outs, scoring five runs – four of which were unearned. Cameron then led 6-1.

The Lions chipped away at that lead. Sturm smoked an RBI double and scored on an error in the third to cut the lead to 6-3.

Cally Pausewang singled to lead off the fourth and she came home on a massive homer by Slider to left-center, narrowing the deficit to one. The tying run was left in scoring position in that inning.

A solo homer by the Aggies pushed the lead back out to two runs in the sixth, and a pair of runs in the seventh added some cushion.

With the tie in sight, the Lions had hard hit balls, but could only manage one baserunner in the final three innings on a December Rivers single with one out in the seventh.