TAMUC – Sports

MEN’S GOLF
Sanchez shoots 71 Tuesday, leads Lions’ improvement to 13th at Arbor Hotels Classic
LUBBOCK – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team shot its second-best round of the spring season on Tuesday, moving up a spot to finish 13th in the Arbor Hotels Classic.
The Lions were 51-over par at 915 (312-304-299) for the sixth-best round of the day in a highly competitive field.
Wilfredo Sanchez led the Lions with a 1-under par 71 in Tuesday’s final 18 holes. This shot brought his total to 223 (+7) for the 54-hole event, which was good for 15th place.
Hagan Wood and Nick Louy each shot 77 on the day. Wood finished 31st with a total of 227 (+11), while Louy was 59th at 233 (+17).
Case Garrison shot the Lions’ second-best round of the tournament with a 2-over par 74 in Tuesday round. He finished the event in 64th at 234 (+18). Grayson Benavides finished in 76th at 240 (+24).
The Lions have now shot over half of this season’s rounds under 300 team scores (10 of 19).
A&M-Commerce is now off for Spring Break before hosting the Lion Men’s Invitational at the Tanglewood Resort in Pottsboro on the shores of Lake Texoma on March 20-21.
|1
|Wayland Baptist
|+11
|294
|286
|295
|875
|2
|Odessa College
|+18
|297
|296
|289
|882
|3.
|Rogers State
|+29
|299
|297
|297
|893
|4.
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|+36
|304
|302
|294
|900
|5.
|Lubbock Christian
|+39
|302
|296
|305
|903
|6.
|Cameron
|+40
|303
|299
|302
|904
|7.
|Western Texas College
|+41
|294
|313
|298
|905
|8.
|Oklahoma Baptist
|+42
|299
|306
|301
|906
|9.
|St. Mary’s
|+43
|314
|300
|293
|907
|10.
|Newman
|+45
|304
|303
|302
|909
|11.
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|+47
|303
|300
|308
|911
|12.
|Southeastern Oklahoma St.
|+49
|313
|299
|301
|913
|13.
|A&M-COMMERCE
|+51
|312
|304
|299
|915
|14.
|UT Permian Basin
|+60
|303
|309
|315
|924
|15.
|Hutchinson CC
|+66
|309
|309
|312
|930
|16.
|Oklahoma Panhandle State
|+111
|318
|324
|333
|975
|13.
|A&M-COMMERCE
|+51
|312
|304
|299
|915
|15.
|Wilfredo Sanchez
|+7
|75
|77
|71
|223
|31.
|Hagan Wood
|+11
|78
|72
|77
|227
|59.
|Nick Louy
|+17
|78
|78
|77
|233
|64.
|Case Garrison
|+18
|82
|78
|74
|234
|76.
|Grayson Benavides
|+24
|81
|77
|82
|240
WOMEN’S GOLF
Lions move up two spots, finish seventh at Tanglewood
POTTSBORO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team improved by three strokes over Monday’s round on the way to a seventh place finish at the Lion Invitational at Tanglewood on Tuesday.
The Lions shot 699 (351-348, +123) in their home event, which was a tournament full of high scores after varying wind conditions over the course of the 36-hole event.
Despite the tough tournament, the Lions’ Emily Taylor still netted a top 10 finish with a 165 (85-80, +21), improving by five strokes in Tuesday’s second round.
Competing as an individual, Emily White tied for 16th at 168 (83-85, +24).
Marisa Delgado was 41st at 178 (93-85, +34), while the duo of Celeste Emeott and Makena Thomas tied for 44th at 179 (+35). Anya Anders rounded out the Lion scorers at 55th place at 183 (+39).
The Lions are back on the links next Monday and Tuesday in Wichita Falls at the Midwestern State Mustang Invitational.
|
1
|
St. Mary’s
|
+73
|
327
|
322
|
649
|
2.
|
Newman
|
+77
|
327
|
326
|
653
|
3.
|
Tyler JC
|
+90
|
336
|
330
|
666
|
4.
|
Cameron
|
+104
|
342
|
338
|
680
|
5.
|
Rogers State
|
+106
|
337
|
345
|
682
|
6.
|
Angelo State
|
+115
|
342
|
349
|
691
|
7.
|
A&M-COMMERCE
|
+123
|
351
|
348
|
699
|
8.
|
Colorado Christian
|
+127
|
350
|
353
|
703
|
9.
|
Western Texas CC
|
+130
|
349
|
357
|
706
|
|
Bellevue
|
+130
|
359
|
347
|
706
|
|
Murray State CC
|
+130
|
357
|
349
|
706
|
12.
|
Lubbock Christian
|
+131
|
352
|
355
|
707
|
13.
|
Fort Hays State
|
+157
|
363
|
370
|
733
|
14.
|
St. Gregory’s
|
+185
|
379
|
378
|
761
|
15.
|
Seminole State CC
|
+196
|
391
|
381
|
772
|
16.
|
Oklahoma Panhandle State
|
+282
|
436
|
422
|
858
|
7.
|
A&M-COMMERCE
|
+123
|
351
|
348
|
699
|
10.
|
Emily Taylor
|
+21
|
85
|
80
|
165
|
T16.
|
Emily White (i)
|
+24
|
83
|
85
|
168
|
T41.
|
Marisa Delgado
|
+34
|
93
|
85
|
178
|
T44.
|
Celeste Emeott
|
+35
|
88
|
91
|
179
|
T44.
|
Makena Thomas
|
+35
|
87
|
92
|
179
|
55.
|
Anya Anders
|
+39
|
91
|
92
|
183
MEN’S INDOOR TRACK
Jacob Krolick named South Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year by USTFCCCA — LINK
NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M University-Commerce assistant track and field coach Jacob Krolick has been named the South Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year by the U.S Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), as announced Tuesday.
Krolick, in his second year with the program, helped guide the A&M-Commerce men to their third straight Lone Star Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship. Krolick worked directly with Luis Romero, who qualified for three events at nationals and was named Lone Star Conference Indoor Track Athlete of the Year for the third time in his career. Krolick also supervises 5000-meter qualifier Elliot Martynkiewicz and the national qualifier distance medley relay.
“This is a great honor for Jake,” said A&M-Commerce Head Track & Field Coach George Pincock. “He is very deserving of this award, as he has devoted himself wholly to helping this team improve.”
“I tell all of my student-athletes that consistent, hard work pays off,” Krolick remarked. “This award is a reflection of the work my group has consistently put in for the last two years. This effort is also reflective of the great support and trust I’ve received from Coach Pincock this season. We are looking forward to a great finish to the indoor season this weekend in Birmingham!”
A&M-Commerce has qualified 15 total student-athletes for this weekend’s NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field National Championship in Birmingham, Ala., including the aforementioned distance runners under coach Krolick’s tutelage. Coverage throughout the weekend will be available on NCAA.com and LionAthletics.com.
