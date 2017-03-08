TAMUC – Sports

MEN’S GOLF

Sanchez shoots 71 Tuesday, leads Lions’ improvement to 13th at Arbor Hotels Classic

LUBBOCK – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team shot its second-best round of the spring season on Tuesday, moving up a spot to finish 13th in the Arbor Hotels Classic.

The Lions were 51-over par at 915 (312-304-299) for the sixth-best round of the day in a highly competitive field.

Wilfredo Sanchez led the Lions with a 1-under par 71 in Tuesday’s final 18 holes. This shot brought his total to 223 (+7) for the 54-hole event, which was good for 15th place.

Hagan Wood and Nick Louy each shot 77 on the day. Wood finished 31st with a total of 227 (+11), while Louy was 59th at 233 (+17).

Case Garrison shot the Lions’ second-best round of the tournament with a 2-over par 74 in Tuesday round. He finished the event in 64th at 234 (+18). Grayson Benavides finished in 76th at 240 (+24).

The Lions have now shot over half of this season’s rounds under 300 team scores (10 of 19).

A&M-Commerce is now off for Spring Break before hosting the Lion Men’s Invitational at the Tanglewood Resort in Pottsboro on the shores of Lake Texoma on March 20-21.

1 Wayland Baptist +11 294 286 295 875 2 Odessa College +18 297 296 289 882 3. Rogers State +29 299 297 297 893 4. Colorado State-Pueblo +36 304 302 294 900 5. Lubbock Christian +39 302 296 305 903 6. Cameron +40 303 299 302 904 7. Western Texas College +41 294 313 298 905 8. Oklahoma Baptist +42 299 306 301 906 9. St. Mary’s +43 314 300 293 907 10. Newman +45 304 303 302 909 11. Oklahoma Wesleyan +47 303 300 308 911 12. Southeastern Oklahoma St. +49 313 299 301 913 13. A&M-COMMERCE +51 312 304 299 915 14. UT Permian Basin +60 303 309 315 924 15. Hutchinson CC +66 309 309 312 930 16. Oklahoma Panhandle State +111 318 324 333 975

13. A&M-COMMERCE +51 312 304 299 915 15. Wilfredo Sanchez +7 75 77 71 223 31. Hagan Wood +11 78 72 77 227 59. Nick Louy +17 78 78 77 233 64. Case Garrison +18 82 78 74 234 76. Grayson Benavides +24 81 77 82 240

WOMEN’S GOLF

Lions move up two spots, finish seventh at Tanglewood

POTTSBORO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team improved by three strokes over Monday’s round on the way to a seventh place finish at the Lion Invitational at Tanglewood on Tuesday.

The Lions shot 699 (351-348, +123) in their home event, which was a tournament full of high scores after varying wind conditions over the course of the 36-hole event.

Despite the tough tournament, the Lions’ Emily Taylor still netted a top 10 finish with a 165 (85-80, +21), improving by five strokes in Tuesday’s second round.

Competing as an individual, Emily White tied for 16th at 168 (83-85, +24).

Marisa Delgado was 41st at 178 (93-85, +34), while the duo of Celeste Emeott and Makena Thomas tied for 44th at 179 (+35). Anya Anders rounded out the Lion scorers at 55th place at 183 (+39).

The Lions are back on the links next Monday and Tuesday in Wichita Falls at the Midwestern State Mustang Invitational.

1 St. Mary’s +73 327 322 649 2. Newman +77 327 326 653 3. Tyler JC +90 336 330 666 4. Cameron +104 342 338 680 5. Rogers State +106 337 345 682 6. Angelo State +115 342 349 691 7. A&M-COMMERCE +123 351 348 699 8. Colorado Christian +127 350 353 703 9. Western Texas CC +130 349 357 706 Bellevue +130 359 347 706 Murray State CC +130 357 349 706 12. Lubbock Christian +131 352 355 707 13. Fort Hays State +157 363 370 733 14. St. Gregory’s +185 379 378 761 15. Seminole State CC +196 391 381 772 16. Oklahoma Panhandle State +282 436 422 858

7. A&M-COMMERCE +123 351 348 699 10. Emily Taylor +21 85 80 165 T16. Emily White (i) +24 83 85 168 T41. Marisa Delgado +34 93 85 178 T44. Celeste Emeott +35 88 91 179 T44. Makena Thomas +35 87 92 179 55. Anya Anders +39 91 92 183

MEN’S INDOOR TRACK

Jacob Krolick named South Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year by USTFCCCA — LINK

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M University-Commerce assistant track and field coach Jacob Krolick has been named the South Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year by the U.S Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), as announced Tuesday.

Krolick, in his second year with the program, helped guide the A&M-Commerce men to their third straight Lone Star Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship. Krolick worked directly with Luis Romero, who qualified for three events at nationals and was named Lone Star Conference Indoor Track Athlete of the Year for the third time in his career. Krolick also supervises 5000-meter qualifier Elliot Martynkiewicz and the national qualifier distance medley relay.

“This is a great honor for Jake,” said A&M-Commerce Head Track & Field Coach George Pincock. “He is very deserving of this award, as he has devoted himself wholly to helping this team improve.”

“I tell all of my student-athletes that consistent, hard work pays off,” Krolick remarked. “This award is a reflection of the work my group has consistently put in for the last two years. This effort is also reflective of the great support and trust I’ve received from Coach Pincock this season. We are looking forward to a great finish to the indoor season this weekend in Birmingham!”

A&M-Commerce has qualified 15 total student-athletes for this weekend’s NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field National Championship in Birmingham, Ala., including the aforementioned distance runners under coach Krolick’s tutelage. Coverage throughout the weekend will be available on NCAA.com and LionAthletics.com.

Josh Manck

Assistant Athletics Director for Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce