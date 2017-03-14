TAMUC – Sports

GOLF – WOMEN

Lion women tied for 10th after opening round at MSU Invitational

WICHITA FALLS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team sits in a tie for 10th place after the opening round at the Midwestern State Invitational on Monday.

The Lions shot 333 (+45) at the Wichita Falls Country Club, which will also host the NCAA Division II West Regional tournament later this spring. A&M-Commerce is also ahead of two teams which are ranked in the top 50 nationally in the Golfstat rankings.

Emily Taylor shot the Lions’ best score of the day, carding three birdies on the way to a 9-over par 81, tied for 23rd.

Makena Thomas shot a 10-over par 82 and tied for 34th. Anya Anders’ 12-over par 84 has her tied for 46th, with Celeste Emeott tied for 65th at 14-over par 86. Emily White rounds out the A&M-Commerce contingent with a 20-over par 92 to tie for 91st.

The Lions are tied for 10th in the tournament with 20th-ranked St. Edward’s and will need to keep up the pace in Tuesday’s final round, as only 11 strokes separate fifth place from 14th place on the team leaderboard.

1. St. Mary’s +22 310 Dallas Baptist +22 310 3. Tarleton State +28 316 4. West Texas A&M +34 322 5. Oklahoma Christian +39 327 6. Academy of Art +40 328 Regis +40 328 8. Henderson State +41 329 Newman +41 329 10. A&M-COMMERCE +45 333 St. Edward’s +45 333 12. Rogers State +46 334 13. Cameron +47 335 14. Metro State +50 338 15. Angelo State +53 341 16. Southern Arkansas +54 342 17. Midwestern State +55 343 18. Arkansas-Fort Smith +58 346 19. Southern Nazarene +66 354 20. Oklahoma Panhandle State +144 432

T10. A&M-COMMERCE +45 333 T23. Emily Taylor +9 81 T34. Makena Thomas +10 82 T46. Anya Anders +12 84 T65. Celeste Emeott +14 86 T91. Emily White +20 92

TRACK

Lions pick up 17 Indoor All-America honors from USTFCCCA

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s indoor track and field student-athletes earned 17 total All-America honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) at last weekend’s NCAA Division II National Championships, as announced Monday.

The Lion men had 15 All-America nods – seven first team and eight-second team – while the Lion women had two-second team All-Americans. Student-athletes earned USTFCCCA First Team All-America honors by finishing among the top eight in their events, including as a member of a relay, at this past weekend’s NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala. Those who finished 9th-12th earned Second Team honors.

Luis Romero earned two first team All-America honors based on his runner-up finish in the 800 meters and the distance medley relay’s fourth place finish.

Also earning first-team All-America honors on the DMR team were Luis Osornio, Dedrian Windham, and Austin Yaeger.

Florian Obst made first team All-America for a fourth-place finish in the heptathlon, and DeVontae Steele was named first team All-America for his fourth place finish in the triple jump.

Gage Bowles was named second team All-America twice, for ninth place finishes in both the long jump and triple jump. Elliot Martynkiewicz earned second-team All-America for finishing 11th in the 5,000 meters, and Isaiah McFail earned second-team All-America for his 12th place finish in the 60 meters. The 4×400 meter relay team of Erick Quiroz, Aaron Lecesne, Josiah Dennis, and Windham finished 11th to earn second-team All-America honors.

On the women’s side, Markie Abbott placed 10th in the high jump, and Jasmine Roberts placed 12th in the triple jump to earn second team All-America laurels.