TAMUC Sports

SOFTBALL

Lions picked second in Lone Star Conference preseason softball poll

RICHARDSON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is predicted to finish second in the Lone Star Conference in the 2017 preseason poll, as announced by the conference office Tuesday.

The Lions qualified for the NCAA Division II Tournament in the program’s second season in 2016, placing third in the LSC standings with a 37-19 overall record and 18-14 conference record. The Lions were one game out of second place last season.

“It’s very exciting to be entering year three and get the respect from your colleagues,” said A&M-Commerce Head Softball Coach Richie Bruister. “I’m proud of our team and the accomplishments and respect that they’ve gotten. However, now it’s time to work hard because you’re not going to sneak up on anybody. We’re prepared for that, and we look forward to representing our University and doing well this year.”

A&M-Commerce opens its season this Friday with the first of five games at the Southern Arkansas Softball Invitational. The Lions play two games apiece against Newman and Washburn and close out the tournament on Sunday against No. 5 Southern Arkansas.

2017 Lone Star Conference Preseason Softball Poll

Rank LSC Softball 1st TOTAL 1 West Texas A&M 26 324 2 A&M-COMMERCE 3 269 3 Texas Woman’s 1 268 4 Angelo State 263 5 Cameron 176 6 Tarleton State 167 7 Midwestern State 161 8 A&M-Kingsville 144 9 Eastern New Mexico 80 10 Western New Mexico 79 11 UT-Permian Basin 49

TRACK AND FIELD

Men’s track & field ranked No. 13 nationally in USTFCCA rankings

NEW ORLEANS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s indoor track and field team is ranked 13th nationally in the latest coaches poll, released by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday.

The Lions dropped eight spots from last week’s rankings, but have added numerous top marks to their point total. Points are calculated based on where each mark ranks against its national counterparts.

A&M-Commerce has 17 achievements counting toward its point total of 64.39, with Luis Romero contributing in five events (800 meters, Mile, 3000 meters, 4×400 relay, distance medley relay). Other student-athletes putting points on the board in multiple events are Gage Bowles (long jump, triple jump), Florian Obst (pole vault, heptathlon), and Devon Sanders (60 meters, 200 meters).

Ranked in individual events are Malcolm Woods (200 meters), Austin Yaeger (800 meters), Elliot Martynkiewicz (3,000 meters), DeVontae Steele (triple jump), Chase Graham (weight throw), and Kellon Alexis (weight throw).

The 4×400 meter relay and distance medley relay are both ranked in the top 10 nationally.

The Lions are off this weekend and resume action at a trio of meets in the second end of the week of February.

USTFCCCA NCAA DIVISION II MEN’S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD NATIONAL TEAM COMPUTER RANKINGS (TOP 25)

2017 Week #2 — January 31 Rank Institution Points Last Week 1 Ashland 207.11 1 2 Tiffin 147.56 2 3 CSU-Pueblo 121.57 12 4 Grand Valley State 116.40 4 5 Adams State 110.62 3 6 Sioux Falls 77.50 14 7 Azusa Pacific 70.69 9 8 Minnesota State 69.88 7 9 Western State 68.52 11 10 Lincoln (Mo.) 68.06 8 11 Shorter 67.56 20 12 Angelo State 65.46 16 13 A&M-COMMERCE 64.39 5 14 Western Oregon 64.00 27 15 Pittsburg State 58.39 13 16 Central Missouri 58.10 10 17 Saint Augustine’s 52.38 6 18 Emporia State 50.14 21 19 Findlay 45.52 15 20 A&M-Kingsville 44.36 18 21 Limestone 38.49 19 22 St. Thomas Aquinas 35.19 24 23 UC-Colorado Springs 34.55 23 24 West Texas A&M 33.94 17 25 Cal State LA 32.23 25

TRACK AND FIELD

Chase Graham and Jasmine Roberts named Lone Star Conference Field Athletes of the Week

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes Chase Graham and Jasmine Roberts have been named the Lone Star Conference Indoor Field Athletes of the Week, as announced by the LSC on Tuesday.

Graham – a senior from Boyd HS – established the longest throw in the LSC this season in the weight throw, setting a provisional qualifying mark at 60-1.25 (18.32m) at the Pittsburg State Invitational to place second.

Roberts, a junior from Statesboro, Ga., set a school record at the Pittsburg State Invitational with a provisional mark in the triple jump at 37-11.25 (11.56m). This effort is the second-longest triple jump in the conference this season.

The Lions are off this week and will return to action at a trio of meets on the first weekend of February.