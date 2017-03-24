TAMUC – Sports

BASKETBALL – Men’s

Grayson Benavides named Lone Star Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Grayson Benavides has been named Lone Star Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week, as announced by the LSC office on Thursday.

Benavides – a junior from Fort Worth – earned all-tournament honors in a tie for fourth place at the Lion Invitational at Tanglewood. He shot 150 (74-76, +6) for the tournament, leading the Lions to runner-up honors in the team standings. It is his second-best score of the season and his first top 10 finish.

Benavides and the Lions head to Austin for their next tournament, playing in the St. Edward’s Invitational on March 27-28 at the Onion Creek Golf Club.

FOOTBALL

Christian Rodriguez earns Scholar-Athlete honors from NFF’s Gridiron Club of Dallas

DALLAS – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Christian Rodriguez has been honored as Scholar-Athlete by the National Football Foundation’s Gridiron Club of Dallas Chapter, as announced Thursday.

Rodriguez graduated in December with a degree in criminal justice and is pursuing a master’s degree in counseling. He was named to Dean’s List three times at A&M-Commerce and was named to the Lion Honor Roll in the Fall 2016 semester and named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

He was named Second Team All-Lone Star Conference at guard in 2016, as he was part of an offensive line that blocked for the No. 1 scoring and passing offense in the LSC. The Lions had a 1,000-yard rusher and allowed only five sacks, as they won their third consecutive Lone Star Conference Championship. A&M-Commerce also advanced to NCAA Division II Playoffs for the second straight year, hosting a playoff game for the first time in 25 years and advancing to the second round.

“Christian exemplifies everything a Lion football player should be,” said A&M-Commerce head football coach Colby Carthel. “He was a great athlete, but more importantly, he is a champion off the field and in the classroom.”

Rodriguez and other recipients of the Scholar-Athlete Award will be honored for their accomplishments during the chapter’s Ninth Annual Awards Banquet Sunday, April 2, at 6:00 p.m. at the Dallas/Addison Marriott Quorum by the Galleria. Award-winning sportscaster Scott Murray will serve as the evening’s emcee for the ninth consecutive year.