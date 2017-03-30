TAMUC – Sports

SOFTBALL

Mariah Jameyson named Louisville Slugger/NFCA National Player of the Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky.– Texas A&M University-Commerce junior Mariah Jameyson has been named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division II National Player of the Week. The National Fastpitch Coaches Association office announced the selection on Wednesday.

Jameyson, a catcher from Seattle, Wash., had a monster week for the Lions. She hit .565 (13-for-23), including five home runs. She scored 12 runs while totaling 11 RBIs and touched 30 total bases in seven games. Jameyson had at least one hit in each of her seven games last week and had a base hit in 11-consecutive games. She has also hit seven home runs in her last eight games. She had a .655 on-base percentage and a 1.304 slugging percentage last week. She drew six walks and struck out only once in 29 plate appearances.

As a catcher, Jameyson caught all four baserunners who tried to steal against her. She had 29 putouts and assisted four times. She has thrown out ten would-be base stealers in 14 steal attempts this season, allowing runners just a .286 stolen base percentage.

“I am extremely proud of Mariah,” said Lion head coach Richie Bruister. “To be the best hitter in the nation is truly a remarkable accomplishment. She has an incredible work ethic, and I am so happy for her outstanding week being recognized at the highest level by the NFCA.”

Jameyson leads the Lone Star Conference in total bases and is second in home runs, RBIs, and slugging percentage and fourth in hits. Jameyson is second in all of Division II in runs batted in, fourth in total bases and 11th in the nation in home runs. This honor is the first National Player of the Week selection of her career. She was named LSC Hitter of the Week on Feb. 7.

Not only is this the first National Player recognition for Jameyson, but it is also the first national selection of any A&M-Commerce player in the program’s three-year history.

“I think it says a lot for our young program to already be on the national scene,” Bruister said. “It is a direct reflection of how our university and athletic department attract great players not only on the field but in the classroom. Mariah had a 4.0 GPA this Fall. Everyone is committed to ‘Best in Class, ‘ and Mariah is a perfect example.”

Jameyson and the Lions host Eastern New Mexico for a three-game Lone Star Conference series this weekend with a 4 p.m. Friday doubleheader, followed by a single game at 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

TRACK

Lion men jump to No. 3 in USTFCCCA national rankings; Women hold at No. 15

NEW ORLEANS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce outdoor track and field teams are both ranked in the top 15 nationally in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Rankings after the second weekend of the outdoor season. The Lion men have vaulted to the No. Three ranking nationally, while the women hold at their program-best ranking of 15th.

The men’s team improved on 12 scoring marks last weekend to jump four spots in the national rankings. In the triple jump, the Lions have a pair of top 10 national marks, as DeVontae Steele ranks fourth nationally at 15.09 meters, and Gage Bowles ranks sixth nationally at 15.00 meters.

Malcolm Woods ranks third in the nation in the 200 meters, with teammate Devon Sanders ranked sixth in that same event. Dedrian Windham ranks fourth nationally in the 400 meters. Austin Yaeger ranks ninth in the nation in the 1,500 meters.

Both relays have top 10 times, with the 4×100 meter relay in third, and the 4×400 meter relay newly ranked seventh.

The women’s team stayed in 15th in the team rankings, with four new scoring marks. Three from the opening weekend are still in the top 10 in the nation – Jasmine Roberts ranks second in the triple jump, Markie Abbott ranks fourth in the high jump, and Shanecia Baker ranks ninth in the heptathlon.

New marks from week-two include Anitial’a Robins ranked 11th in the discus, Ashley Bassett ranked 17th in the 400-meter hurdles, the 4×400 meter relay team ranked 18th, and Alexandra VanSickle ranked 21st in the shot put.

The Lions will next compete in the prestigious 90th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin starting today with ten men’s and eight women’s events qualified to participate. Florian Obst is underway in the men’s decathlon. A&M-Commerce is also preparing to host the East Texas Invitational on Saturday, April 15.