Hess-Header Banner
cypress basin hospice
Adkin’s Finance
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event
Morrell banner
Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
Car-Mart Name Your Down Payment Header Banner
Shumate Banner
Tri-City Charter
Free Money Check

TAMUC – Sports

5 hours ago Sports

A&M Commerce

Landers and Sanchez tie for third, lead Lions to fourth place at DBU Patriot Invitational

IRVING – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team had two players tie for third on the individual leaderboard on the way to a fourth-place team finish at the Dallas Baptist Patriot Invitational at Hackberry Creek Country Club on Tuesday.

In their final regular season event, the Lions shot 873 (291-286-296, +9), their best score on a par 72 course this season and the eighth-best 54-hole aggregate score in the school record books.

Wilfredo Sanchez and Garrett Landers tied for third on the individual leaderboard, three strokes back of the individual medalist. The duo both shot 2-under par 214 in the tournament, and Landers’ even par 72 was the Lions’ best round of the final day. This is Landers’ first top 10 finish of the season, while Sanchez finishes in the top five of an event for the fourth time this year.

Hagan Wood shot 6-over par 222 for the event to tie for 35th, Grayson Benavides finished in a tie for 57th at 11-over par 227, and Nick Louy tied for 73rd at 16-over par 232.

The Lions were the top team in the South Central Region, with 11 teams from the region competing.

A&M-Commerce is next in action at the Lone Star Conference Championships on April 24-25 at the Frisco Lakes Golf Club. The Lions have won four LSC Championships in program history.

1

Texas Wesleyan

285

279

285

849

-15

2

Oklahoma City

290

275

289

858

-6

3

Central Oklahoma

293

283

295

871

+7

4

A&M-COMMERCE

291

286

296

873

+9

5

Dallas Baptist

287

290

297

874

+10

6

Midwestern State

288

294

295

877

+13

7

Texas A&M International

292

288

298

878

+14

8

St. Mary’s

290

292

297

879

+15

9

Cameron

296

287

300

883

+19

10

St. Edward’s

295

292

297

884

+20

11

Rogers State

300

289

299

888

+24

12

Southwest Baptist

305

291

303

899

+35

13

Oklahoma Baptist

303

298

308

909

+45

14

West Texas A&M

307

294

312

913

+49

15

Newman

310

304

302

916

+52

16

UT-Permian Basin

301

310

310

921

+57

 

4

A&M-COMMERCE

291

286

296

873

+9

T3

Wilfredo Sanchez

70

70

74

214

-2

T3

Garrett Landers

72

70

72

214

-2

T35

Hagan Wood

71

77

74

222

+6

T57

Grayson Benavides

78

73

76

227

+11

T73

Nick Louy

79

73

76

232

+16

 

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     