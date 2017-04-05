TAMUC – Sports

Landers and Sanchez tie for third, lead Lions to fourth place at DBU Patriot Invitational

IRVING – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team had two players tie for third on the individual leaderboard on the way to a fourth-place team finish at the Dallas Baptist Patriot Invitational at Hackberry Creek Country Club on Tuesday.

In their final regular season event, the Lions shot 873 (291-286-296, +9), their best score on a par 72 course this season and the eighth-best 54-hole aggregate score in the school record books.

Wilfredo Sanchez and Garrett Landers tied for third on the individual leaderboard, three strokes back of the individual medalist. The duo both shot 2-under par 214 in the tournament, and Landers’ even par 72 was the Lions’ best round of the final day. This is Landers’ first top 10 finish of the season, while Sanchez finishes in the top five of an event for the fourth time this year.

Hagan Wood shot 6-over par 222 for the event to tie for 35th, Grayson Benavides finished in a tie for 57th at 11-over par 227, and Nick Louy tied for 73rd at 16-over par 232.

The Lions were the top team in the South Central Region, with 11 teams from the region competing.

A&M-Commerce is next in action at the Lone Star Conference Championships on April 24-25 at the Frisco Lakes Golf Club. The Lions have won four LSC Championships in program history.

1 Texas Wesleyan 285 279 285 849 -15 2 Oklahoma City 290 275 289 858 -6 3 Central Oklahoma 293 283 295 871 +7 4 A&M-COMMERCE 291 286 296 873 +9 5 Dallas Baptist 287 290 297 874 +10 6 Midwestern State 288 294 295 877 +13 7 Texas A&M International 292 288 298 878 +14 8 St. Mary’s 290 292 297 879 +15 9 Cameron 296 287 300 883 +19 10 St. Edward’s 295 292 297 884 +20 11 Rogers State 300 289 299 888 +24 12 Southwest Baptist 305 291 303 899 +35 13 Oklahoma Baptist 303 298 308 909 +45 14 West Texas A&M 307 294 312 913 +49 15 Newman 310 304 302 916 +52 16 UT-Permian Basin 301 310 310 921 +57