TAMUC – Sports

SOFTBALL

Lions win big twice over Western New Mexico, win second game on Jameyson walk-off homer

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team picked up two wins over Western New Mexico University on Thursday. The Lions won the first game 11-1 in five innings and the second game 9-0 in six innings.

The wins bring the Lions to 28-15 on the season and 13-10 in the Lone Star Conference. The Mustangs fall to 1-39 and 0-23 in conference action.

The Lions and Mustangs will meet again for two games on Friday. The second game will not be considered a conference matchup. The doubleheader starts at 2:00 pm at the John Cain Family Softball Complex.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Mariah Jameyson hit a home run in each game for the Lions, bringing her season total to 16. She is now the record holder for most home runs in a single season by a Lion. She also drove in five runs on three hits, becoming the school’s single-season leader in RBIs.

– Kinsie Hebler went 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs, two walks and two runs scored. She also started both games in the circle, picking up her ninth win of the season. She struck out four batters and gave up four hits in 6.2 innings pitched, holding batters to a .190 average.

– Ciera Nunez went 3-for-6 with a double, a RBI, a run scored and three stolen bases. She now has 26 stolen bases on the season.

– Katie Dean picked up her 11th win of the season as she won game two, pitching 4.1 scoreless innings. She recorded a strikeout and held hitters to a .214 average.

– Chealsea Slider went 3-for-6 with three RBIs and a run scored. Jordyn Sharp went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, three runs scored, two walks and two steals.

– Vanessa Avina went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two steals. Cherie Jackson went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and drew three walks. Baylea Higgs had a single and a stolen base, stealing her 39th base of the season.

– The Lions as a team hit .429 with 20 runs on 18 hits, 11 walks, and perfect 8-for-8 stealing bases.

– Brittany Woolridge scored two runs. Precious Thompson also scored a run. Johnna Sturm had a RBI on a sacrifice fly.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 1)

After a quick top half of the first inning, the Lion offense went off. 11 total batters came to the plate in the half inning. Higgs led off with a bunt hit. She stole second base. After a walk and a single from Hebler, Jameyson came to the plate with the bases loaded and singled to drive in a run. Slider then came up and doubled to left-center, scoring two more. Jackson also had a two-RBI double. The final run of the inning crossed on a sacrifice fly from Sturm. The Lions led 7-0 after one inning.

The Mustangs got their lone run of the game in the top of the second. With two outs, two consecutive walks and a single loaded the bases. The next batter was hit by a pitch and a run was brought across the plate. A groundout ended the top half of the inning.

The Lions responded with four more runs in the bottom of the second. Hebler drew a walk and was pinch run for by Woolridge. Jameyson was next and she blasted a home run over the center field fence, becoming the single-season home run leader in Lion history. A passed ball scored another run and a RBI single from Nunez scored Avina to give the Lions an 11-1 lead.

After a pitching change for the Mustangs, the Lion bats quieted down. However, Hebler also found her groove in the circle. She recorded three consecutive strikeouts over the third and fourth innings to quickly end the innings.

Dean came into the game in the final inning and quickly ended the inning to give the Lions the 10-run win.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 2)

After a quick first inning for both teams, the Lions turned a double play to end the top of the second inning. After Jackson drew a walk and a single from Avina, both scored on a triple from Sharp. The Lions led 2-0 after two innings.

Two singles led off the top of the third inning for the Mustangs. After Hebler pitched a strikeout, the next batter walked to load the bases with two outs. The Lions turned to Dean and she forced a groundout to end the Mustang rally without allowing a run. The Lions kept their 2-0 lead intact going into the fourth inning.

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Lions added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sharp drew a walk and then stole second base. After a sacrifice bunt, Nunez drew a walk and then stole second base to put two runners in scoring position. They were driven home on a double by Hebler, who in turn scored on a single from Slider. The Lions led 5-0 after five innings.

Dean made quick work again of WNMU in the top of the sixth inning, facing just four batters. The Lions then ended the game early by scoring four more runs. After a single from Sharp and a walk by Cally Pausewang, Hebler singled to right field, scoring a run. Another run scored on a throwing error. Jameyson then came to the plate and homered over the left-field fence, driving in the winning run.

GOLF – Women

Anya Anders named Lone Star Conference Golfer of the Week

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golfer Anya Anders has been named the Lone Star Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week, as announced by the LSC office on Thursday. Anders shares the honor this week with Tarleton State’s Casey Wild.

Anders, a junior from Carrollton, shot the second lowest 36-hole score in school history on the way to runner-up honors at the Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate on Tuesday.

Anders’ score of 142 (71-71, 2-under par) is the lowest score by a Lion since Chantry McMahan’s 141 at the 2014 UCO Classic. This is only the second 36-hole score below par in the program’s history. Her seven birdies in the tournament put her at 44 for the season, which ties McMahan’s school-record season in 2013-14.

Anders joins Emily Taylor as winners of this award from A&M-Commerce this season. Taylor won the award on September 29 and March 9.

The Lions are next in action at the 2017 Lone Star Conference Championship at Frisco Lakes Golf Club on April 24-25.