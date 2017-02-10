TAMUC – Sports

TRACK AND FIELD

Two school records fall at Dunamis Indoor Track & Field Classic; Lions set three new provisional marks

FRISCO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce indoor track & field teams saw two school records fall on the new track at the Ford Center at The Star on Thursday, while three new provisional qualifying marks were set or extended.

In the women’s mile run, Jasmine Amo set a new school record with a time of 5:25.49. Turner Pool set a new school record in the men’s 5,000 meters with a time of 15:03.54, breaking his own previous record by 11 seconds.

New provisional qualifying marks were set by Joseph Brown in the men’s shot put (16.06 meters) and Devon Sanders in the men’s 200 meter dash (21.73 seconds). Sanders’ time was only .02 of a second away from the school record.

Gage Bowles extended his provisional qualifying mark in the men’s long jump to 7.12 meters. Anitial’A Robins in the women’s weight throw, Markie Abbott in the women’s high jump, and Kellon Alexis in the men’s weight throw, all achieved marks above the provisional qualifying marks, but not their best this season.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

A&M-Commerce tripped up by Angelo State, 88-74 — LINK

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team fell at the hands of a hot-shooting Angelo State University team in the Field House on Thursday night, 88-74.

The Lions fall to 16-7 overall and 8-6 in the Lone Star Conference with the loss, which is their second straight. This match is the first time this season A&M-Commerce has lost back-to-back games. ASU is now 14-7 and 6-7 in the league.

A&M-Commerce hosts A&M-Kingsville at 4 p.m. Saturday following Senior Day ceremonies between games of the doubleheader

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Five Lions scored in double digits, led by 14 points from Malik Albert, who also nabbed four steals.

– Montrell Little scored 13 points with six rebounds.

– De’Andre Carson and Trey Seymore each scored 12 points, while Marqueith Russell netted 10 points off the bench.

– A&M-Commerce scored 30 points off of 23 ASU turnovers.

– The Rams held a 40-33 rebounding advantage and had six of their eight players score in double figures. ASU also shot 55.9 percent (33-of-59) from the field in the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The early going was even as the teams matched each other for a few possessions. ASU’s Brandon Williams went on a personal six-point run to spark an 11-2 surge for the guests over a six-minute span. The Lions were held without a basket for over four minutes and an Albert lay-in at the 11:47 mark made it a 16-9 game to snap the skid.

The Lions cut the lead to three points with 8:44 left in the first half after a Seymore three-point play and an Albert triple to make it a 22-19 score. The Lions trailed by four with 6:22 to play in the period, but were then held off the board for nearly three minutes while the Rams scored seven straight, taking their first double-digit lead at 32-21 with 4:29 left in the period.

A&M-Commerce was able to cut the lead to six points in the final three minutes of the half, but the Rams took a 39-28 lead into the halftime dressing room.

Angelo State kept the Lions at arm’s length in the early portions of the second half, but the home side chipped away. A Simon Shafack tip-in that narrowed the margin to four points at 57-53 with 11:12 to play capped a 7-0 run in the middle of the period.

The Rams slammed the narrow opportunity to edge into the game closed with an 8-2 run, going back up by double figures at 65-55 with 8:52 to go.

A&M-Commerce showed its resiliency, as a pair of Little free throws and another three-point play by Seymore with just under five minutes remaining brought the margin back down to five at 72-67.

Unfortunately for the Lions, that would be the last field goal they would connect on for the night, as the final eight points for the Blue and Gold were on free throws. After ASU went on a quick 5-0 run, the Lions could not get closer than nine points on the way to the 14-point loss.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lions come back strong in fourth quarter for 83-80 upset of No. 12 Angelo State — LINK

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team outscored No. 12 Angelo State by 12 points in the final quarter and used a go-ahead basket in the final minute to pull off an 83-80 upset victory in the Field House on Thursday evening.

With the win, A&M-Commerce is now 17-6 overall and 11-4 in the Lone Star Conference after winning its third straight game and seven of its last eight. Angelo State falls to 18-3 overall and 12-3 in the league.

The Lions will stay home this weekend and host Texas A&M University-Kingsville at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Senior Day game.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions trailed by 10 early in the fourth quarter but used a 12-2 run to tie the game and ultimately outdo the Rambelles in the final minute.

– Artaejah Gay led the Lions with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including both her shots from behind the arc.

– Krystal Pickron had 16 points and led the Lions with six assists. She scored the go ahead layup with 10 seconds to play in the game.

– Jenna Price neared a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

– Penina Faumui had nine points and five rebounds and was a key contributor for the Lions in the fourth quarter, scoring all nine of her points and grabbing four boards, including a rebound with one second to play to extinguish any hope of overtime.

– A&M-Commerce shot 44 percent from the field and 38 percent from three. They made 19 free throws and shot 70 percent from the line.

– The Lions scored 15 second-chance points off of 17 offensive rebounds.

– There were seven ties and 11 lead changes in the game.

– Taylor Dorsey led Angelo State with 20 points to go with five rebounds. Madi Greenwood added 17 points and Lexi Murphy had 11 points for the Rambelles.

– ASU shot 57 percent from the free throw line in the game. They had 28 fast break points and shot 44 percent from the field.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Brianna Wise was active early for the Lions, scoring four of the first eight points for A&M-Commerce. She also added an assist as the Lions jumped out to an early 8-2 lead.

The Rambelles answered right back and went on a 13-1 run to take a six-point lead. This included three consecutive Lion turnovers, with Greenwood able to take two of them straight to the house for layups. With three minutes to play in the quarter, the Lions trailed 15-9.

ASU brought its lead to nine before a late Lion rally sent A&M-Commerce into the second quarter trailing 23-19.

The Lions retook the lead midway through the second quarter. Gay hit a three and a jumper and Pickron and Riley each had layups during the rally. Midway through the second quarter, the game was tied at 32.

The Lions then went on an 8-0 run, including a three-pointer from Natalie Hessong. The Lions led by eight with two minutes left in the quarter. Dorsey and Greenwood continued to score for the Rambelles but the Lions took a 42-37 lead into halftime.

Gay had 11 points in the first half, shooting 5-of-7 from the field. Courtney Fields had six points and Riley and Pickron each chipped in five. Greenwood had 13 points to lead all first-half scorers. Dorsey added 10 points and three assists.

Wise and Pickron each had baskets to bring the Lion lead back up to eight after the first minute of the third quarter. After that, the Rambelles made a run, scoring 16 unanswered points. Dorsey scored eight consecutive points for the Rambelles as part of the run. The scoreless streak for A&M-Commerce lasted for five minutes.

The Lions finally broke their scoreless streak and trimmed the lead down to five before ASU again went on the offensive. Christina Robinson had a three and a jumper that put the Rambelles up by double digits for the first time in the game, leading by 11. The Lions went into the fourth quarter down 67-58.

Gay was in foul trouble throughout the second half and especially in the fourth quarter. She was replaced by Faumui, who made a big impact for the Lions in the fourth. She had offensive rebounds on consecutive possessions and scored two early jumpers as the Lions cut the ASU lead down to five with eight and a half minutes to play.

The Rambelles brought the lead back up to eight before the Lions went on a furious rally beginning at the seven-minute mark. Over a two-minute span, A&M-Commerce went on a 10-0 run. Price hit a three, Gay had free throws and Faumui had a steal that she converted into a layup on the other end. Pickron finished off the rally with a three-point play that gave the Lions their first lead since early in the second half.

The game was back and forth for the remaining five minutes, with seven lead changes. ASU took the lead back with a three from Murphy on their next possession. That was followed by a make from Riley to get the lead back. Faumui hit another shot for the Lions, sandwiched between consecutive Jasmine Prophet jumpers. ASU held an 80-79 lead with two minutes to play.

The Lions defense clamped down on ASU, holding them scoreless for the final two minutes of the game. Price hit a free throw to tie the game and Pickron hit the go ahead layup with 10 seconds to play. Murphy had a late heave that missed and Faumui grabbed the rebound with a second left to seal it for the Lions.

