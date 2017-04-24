TAMUC – Sports

GOLF

Sanchez named Newcomer of the Year as LSC Golf honors announced

Wilfredo Sanchez, Hagan Wood earn Second Team all-LSC; Emily Taylor named LSC All-Academic

FRISCO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce golf teams picked up multiple accolades at the annual Lone Star Conference awards banquet at the Frisco Lakes Golf Club on Sunday evening.

Wilfredo Sanchez was named the LSC’s Men’s Golf Newcomer of the Year. The junior had four top-five finishes in his first season for the Lions with a scoring average of 74.11, which leads the team. He had a season-low round of 69 in The Classic at The Tribute and had two rounds in the 60s with nine rounds of par or better. Additionally, Sanchez earned second team all-Lone Star Conference honors.

Senior Hagan Wood earned second team all-Lone Star Conference honors for the third consecutive season. He has earned LSC honors in all four seasons of his career, including LSC Freshman of the Year honors in 2014. He is second on the team in scoring average at 74.74 and has three top-five finishes this season, led by a third-place finish at the St. Mary’s Invitational. He has a low-round this season of 70 with six rounds of par or better.

Grayson Benavides earned Lone Star Conference honorable mention. He has a scoring average of 76.15 with a pair of top 10 finishes, including a fourth-place finish at the Lion Invitational at Tanglewood. He had a low round of 69 and four rounds of par or better.

On the women’s side, Emily Taylor picked up a pair of accolades. The senior earned Lone Star Conference honorable mention and was also named LSC All-Academic. Taylor was twice named LSC Golfer of the Week and has the third-best single season scoring average in school history at 78.09. She was the runner-up at the OBU Fall Invitational, leading the Lions to their first tournament win since 1999. The three-time WGCA All-American Scholar earns LSC All-Academic honors for the first time. Taylor graduated Summa Cum Laude in December with a degree in Sports & Recreation Management.

Anya Anders also earned LSC honorable mention. She earned LSC Golfer of the Week honors in the final tournament of the season. Anya finished as runner-up at that tournament, the WNMU Mustang Intercollegiate with two rounds under par. Anders had three top 10 finishes in the season with a season-best round of 69 at the OBU Fall Invitational, where she finished fifth.

The Lions start the Lone Star Conference Championship on Monday morning at Frisco Lakes. The men play 36 holes Monday, beginning at 8:00 am. The women play 18 holes Monday, with the first A&M-Commerce golfer teeing off at 10:48 a.m. Live scoring links for the Championship are available at www.GolfStat.com.

2017 Men’s Golf All-Lone Star Conference

FIRST TEAM

Jared Baker, Midwestern State

Dario Gabriel, Cameron

Daniel Nielsen, Cameron

Harry Wetton, Western New Mexico

Angel Aguirre, West Texas A&M

SECOND TEAM

Wilfredo Sanchez, A&M –Commerce

Trip Hobson, Midwestern State

Tom Smith, Midwestern State

Hagan Wood, A&M –Commerce

Devin Tovey, Cameron

HONORABLE MENTION

Tate McVay, West Texas A&M

Braxton Sides, West Texas A&M

Grayson Benavides, A&M –Commerce

Clayton Meyers, Midwestern State

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Player of the Year: Jared Baker, Midwestern State

Newcomer of the Year: Wilfredo Sanchez, A&M -Commerce

Freshman of the Year: Noah Hasse, Cameron

Coach of the Year: Jeff Ray, Midwestern State

2017 Women’s Golf All-Lone Star Conference

FIRST TEAM

Casey Wild, Tarleton State

Sarah Gee, Tarleton State

Beatriz Prados, Tarleton State

Mattye Mason, West Texas A&M

Lydia Traylor, Tarleton State

SECOND TEAM

Kamryn Cummings, Angelo State

Sierra Campbell, Midwestern State

Caroline Christensen, Cameron

Jelina Fernando, West Texas A&M

Sarah Moore, Midwestern State

HONORABLE MENTION

Ueakarn “Loukyee” Songprasert, West Texas A&M

Emily Taylor, A&M -Commerce

Anya Anders, A&M -Commerce

Shelby Turner, Western New Mexico

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Player of the Year: Casey Wild, Tarleton State

Newcomer of the Year: Lydia Traylor, Tarleton State

Freshman of the Year: Caroline Christensen, Cameron

Coach of the Year: Jerry Doyle, Tarleton State

2017 LSC GOLF ALL-ACADEMIC AWARDS

MEN’S GOLF ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Dario Gabriel, Cameron

Harry Wetton, Western New Mexico

Thomas Smith, Midwestern State

Braxton Sides, West Texas A&M

Ross White, Western New Mexico

LSC Men’s Golf Academic Player of the Year: Dario Gabriel, Cameron

WOMEN’S GOLF ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Casey Wild, Tarleton State

Emily Taylor, A&M-Commerce

Mattye Mason, West Texas A&M

Bobbi Pierson, Western New Mexico

Kamryn Cummings, Angelo State

LSC Women’s Golf Academic Player of the Year: Casey Wild, Tarleton State

TRACK

Lion throwers shine at Bobcat Twilight – LINK – RESULTS

SAN MARCOS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams participated at the Bobcat Twilight meet on Saturday with varying results.

While many Lions achieved solid performances, most of those were fractionally short of their season’s best or a provisional qualifying mark.

“Today we faced some weather conditions we are not used to,” said Lion head coach George Pincock. “Friday it was sunny and 80 degrees, then Saturday was considerably cooler with a tuff wind most of the day. The most important thing is that we left the meet with everyone healthy. We will now spend the next two weeks preparing and making final adjustments for the Lone Star Conference Championships.”

Two of the Lions’ best performances on the day came in the discus ring. Anitial’a Robins earned a provisional qualifying mark in the women’s discus throw with a toss of 48.84 meters, which ranks 10th nationally in Division II this season. In the men’s discus throw, Kellon Alexis put up a mark of 56.54 meters, which is only three centimeters off of his best mark this season. This mark stands as the third best in Division II this year.

Alexis also earned a provisional qualifying mark in the men’s hammer throw at 56.51 meters, which is a new record for his home country of Grenada. Alexis is also that nation’s record holder for the indoor weight throw.

Joseph Brown added a hammer throw provisional qualifying mark at 53.90 meters.

Selected Lions return to San Marcos next weekend for the Bobcat Classic. The Lions host the Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships on May 4-6.