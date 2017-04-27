TAMUC – Softball

Lions hold at No. 9 in South Central Regional Rankings headed into final week

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked ninth in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Rankings for the second consecutive week. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Heartland, and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conferences. The NCAA released the rankings Wednesday. This announcement is NCAA’s second official rankings this season.

A&M-Commerce is one of six teams from the LSC in the rankings. Angelo State is in the top spot, followed by West Texas A&M in second. Cameron is in the fifth slot while Texas Woman is sixth and Tarleton State is seventh. Spots one through nine in the rankings are the same as last week, with Colorado School of Mines jumping into the 10th. The tournament champions of the LSC, HC, and RMAC, as well as five at-large teams, will advance to the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Tournament, which is set to begin on May 11.

A&M-Commerce currently has a record of 32-18 and 14-13 in the LSC. The Lions are in sixth place in the conference and are in a three-team race for the final two spots in the LSC Championship, which is set to take place May 5-6 in San Angelo. The Lions have played series against five of the teams ranked ahead of them. A&M-Commerce defeated Tarleton State twice in three games while losing the other four series. The Lions have three games remaining on the schedule after sweeping Oklahoma Baptist in two games on Tuesday. Next week’s rankings take those games into account.

The Lions return to action on Friday as they host Texas Woman’s – ranked sixth in the region – in a three-game series. The games will be the final games of the regular season. The teams will play in a doubleheader on Friday starting at 5:00 pm and a single game on Saturday starting at 1:00 pm. All games are at the John Cain Family Softball Complex.

NCAA DII South Central Region Rankings