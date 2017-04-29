TAMUC – Sports

SOFTBALL

Lions split doubleheader versus TWU, win game two 7-4

The Lions will face TWU again on Sunday. With a win, A&M-Commerce would qualify for the LSC Tournament.

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team split a doubleheader against Texas Woman’s University on Friday. The Lions lost game one 5-1 but bounced back to win game two 7-4.

The split brings the Lions to 33-19 on the season and 15-14 in the Lone Star Conference. The Pioneers go to 32-16 overall and 18-10 in conference play.

The teams will meet again with a revised date and time of Sunday at 3 p.m. in the final game of the regular season. With a win, the Lions would advance to the LSC Tournament held May 5-6.

Officials designated the game as “Dollar Days” with admission for all fans wearing Navy and Gold discounted to $1.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Chealsea Slider had a double and a home run in the second game, scoring a run and bringing three runs across the plate.

– Ciera Nunez hit 3-for-5 with a run scored, a RBI and two stolen bases.

– Mariah Jameyson had a home run in the first game, bringing her season total to 18. She also had a double and scored twice.

– Cally Pausewang pinch-hit in the second game and had a single that drove in two runs.

– Vanessa Avina had two hits and scored a run. Baylea Higgs also had two hits and scored a run and had a RBI. Precious Thompson also had a hit and scored a run. Brittany Woolridge also scored a run as a pinch-runner.

– Katie Dean pitched a complete game in the first match. She also got the save in game two. She had four strikeouts and gave up only one-earned-run.

– Courtnee Jones got the win in relief for the Lions in game two. Kinsie Hebler started game two for the Lions and recorded two strikeouts in five innings pitched.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 1)

The Pioneers had two runners reach in the top of the first. With two outs, including a strikeout, a single and a hit batter put runners on. However, Dean forced a groundout to end the inning. The Lions threatened in the bottom of the inning. Nunez singled and stole second. After a walk, the next two batters recorded outs to end the first.

The Pioneers had base runners reach in both the second and third innings, but nothing came of them as Dean pitched herself out of the jam to keep the game scoreless. Besides another hit from Nunez, the Lions still could not get the bats going, and the game was scoreless after three innings.

The Lions got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jameyson led off the inning and hit a home run to center field to give the Lions a 1-0 lead after four innings.

The Pioneers tied the game in the sixth inning. After a leadoff single, the next two batters grounded out but advanced the runner into scoring position. The next batter had a hit that was picked up by Jameyson. However, no one covered first, and a runner snuck by Jameyson to score. That tied the game after six innings.

Things fell apart for the Lions in the seventh inning. The first two batters reached on throwing errors. A single scored another run. After an intentional walk had loaded the bases, a groundout scored another run, and a triple scored two more runs to give the Pioneers a 5-1 lead. The Lions went three-up and three-down in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 2)

The Pioneers scored first in the second game, bringing two runs across in the first inning. The first two batters reached on walks. The next batter singled and drove in a run. A groundout brought across another run. TWU led 2-0 after one inning.

The Lions answered back in the bottom of the second inning. Jameyson hit a leadoff double. Slider then came to the plate and hit a home run into right-center field to tie the game. With a single and two walks, the Lions had the bases loaded with one out. An infield single from Nunez brought another run across and the Lions led 3-2 after two innings.

The Lions added another run in the bottom of the third. Higgs hit a triple to score Woolridge, and the Lions led 4-2 after three innings.

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Pioneers tied the game in the top of the fifth inning. After a leadoff single had been followed by a double, a sacrifice fly brought in a run. A sacrifice squeeze bunt brought in another run and the game was tied 4-4 after the fifth inning.

The Lions took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning. Thompson was hit by a pitch to lead off. Avina then doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Pausewang then pinch-hit and singled to center field, scoring both runners. Nunez reentered to run and stole second base. She was brought home on the double from Slider. The Lions led 7-4 after six.

After a leadoff double, the Lions brought in Dean to close the game. She gave up a walk but also struck out the side to get the seventh-inning save.

GOLF – Men

Wilfredo Sanchez qualifies for NCAA Division II South Central/West Men’s Golf Regional Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M University-Commerce junior Wilfredo Sanchez has qualified for the NCAA Division II Men’s Golf South Central/West Regional, as announced by the NCAA offices Friday.

Sanchez will play in the regional tournament at Brookside Country Club in Stockton, Calif., on May 8-10. Competing as an individual, Sanchez needs to finish as one of the top two individuals not on a qualifying team to advance to the NCAA Division II National Championship on May 22-26 at the Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla.

Sanchez was named the Lone Star Conference Newcomer of the Year in his first season with the Lions. He had five top-five finishes this year in 11 tournaments. He earned all-tournament honors with a fourth place finish, helping lead the Lions to their first LSC Championship in 19 years and second in 53 years.

He was runner-up at the Newman Fall Invitational, finished third in The Classic at The Tribute and the DBU Patriot Classic, and finished fourth at the St. Mary’s Invitational.

He had a scoring average of 74.10, which ranks fifth in school history. In 30 rounds played this season, he had ten at par or better.

Sanchez is the first Lion to participate in the NCAA postseason since Hagan Wood also qualified as an individual in 2015.

SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL FIELD

Brookside Country Club, Stockton, California; University of the Pacific and Visit Stockton, hosts.

South Central Region:

1. St. Mary’s (Texas)

2. Colorado-Colorado Springs

3. Midwestern State

4. St. Edward’s

5. Cameron

6. Colorado School of Mines

7. Colorado Christian

8. Dallas Baptist

9. Colorado State-Pueblo

10. Texas A&M International

Individuals:

1. Hagen Barmasse, Rogers State

2. Trevor McKune, Colorado, Mesa

3. Jordan McBrayer, Regis (Colorado)

4. WILFREDO SANCHEZ, A&M-COMMERCE

West Region:

1. Brigham Young-Hawaii

2. California Baptist

3. Chico State

4. Cal State Monterey Bay

5. Cal State East Bay

6. Western Washington

7. Sonoma State

8. Dixie State

9. Holy Names

10. Stanislaus State

Individuals:

1. Chris Crisologo, Simon Fraser

2. Greg Robarge, Cal State San Bernardino

3. Drew Nelson, Dominican (California)

4. Nick Rivera, Dominican (California)