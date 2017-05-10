TAMUC – Sports

Sanchez improves by one stroke in the second day at South Central/West Super Regional

STOCKTON, Calif. – Texas A&M University-Commerce golfer Wilfredo Sanchez shot a 76 in his second round at the NCAA Division II South Central/West Super Regional Tournament at Brookside Country Club on Tuesday.

The junior from The Woodlands is in 103rd place on the leaderboard, with 18 holes of play remaining.

Sanchez had 12 pars on the day, striking the ball well, but unable to convert on birdie attempts until the 18th hole of the day.

He had bogeys on holes 3, 8, 15, 16, and 17. He was 2-over par on both the front and back nines. For the tournament, Sanchez has shot a 9-over par 153.

Sanchez starts his third and final round of the tournament on hole ten at 8:20 a.m. PDT (10:20 a.m. CDT) Wednesday. Live to score, and full leaderboards are available at http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=participants&tid=12645.