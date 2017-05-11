TAMUC – Sports

Sanchez closes out season in final round at South Central/West Super Regional

STOCKTON, Calif. – Texas A&M University-Commerce golfer Wilfredo Sanchez concluded the 2016-17 golf season with a 78 in the third round of the NCAA Division II South Central/West Super Regional Tournament at Brookside Country Club on Wednesday.

The junior from The Woodlands wrapped up the tournament in 106th place on the leaderboard with a three-day total of 231 (77-76-78, +15).

In Wednesday’s final round, Sanchez struggled out of the gate but was able to regain stability as the round neared the halfway point.

After starting on the 10th hole, Sanchez birdied hole No. 17, then birdied hole No. 2. After four consecutive pars, he then birdied hole No. 7 for his third birdie of the day. Sanchez shot even par in his final 14 holes of the day. Sanchez had six birdies in the tournament.

This match puts the wraps on the Lion golf season. Sanchez was the fourth Lion in the last five years to participate in the NCAA Regional Tournament. Seven Lions have taken part in the NCAA Regionals as individuals in program history.

Hebler, Jameyson is named to NFCA All-Region Teams, first in program history

LOUISVILLE, Ky.– Named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II South Central Region teams are Texas A&M University-Commerce softball players Mariah Jameyson, and Kinsie Hebler. Jameyson was named First Team All-Region and Hebler was named Second Team All-Region. The teams were announced Wednesday by the NFCA. These are the first two All-Region honors for A&M-Commerce in program history.

“It’s a great honor for Mariah and Kinsie to be selected by our national organization,” said A&M-Commerce head coach Richie Bruister. “To be recognized by them and to be voted on by the coaches, it shows the respect they have earned amongst their peers and what they mean for our program and the success we had this season. I’m proud of them for all of their work and efforts.”

“They are the first two to be recognized in program history. I’m very excited. It couldn’t have happened to two better folks and what they represent to our program. I’m looking forward to many more awards that they will receive throughout their careers.”

Jameyson, a junior from Seattle, Wash., was named the Lone Star Conference Newcomer of the Year and First Team All-LSC after a standout first season with the Lions. During the regular season, she led the nation in RBIs with 69 and co-led the nation with 20 home runs. She was also in the top 10 in the nation in slugging percentage and total bases. She had 68 hits, which was third in the LSC and was sixth in the conference with a .407 batting average.

Jameyson set single-season school records for batting average, slugging percentage, hits, home runs, RBIs, total bases and base runners caught stealing. She had four games with multiple home runs, 18 games with multiple RBIs, 21 games with multiple hits and 12 games with multiple runs scored. She was named NFCA National Player of the Week on March 29 and was named LSC Hitter of the Week on Feb. 7.

Hebler, a freshman from Cypress, had an outstanding debut season for A&M-Commerce and was named First Team All-LSC. She played in 53 games at pitcher, outfielder, first base and designated hitter for the Lions. She made school history when she pitched the first two no-hitters in program history. She set a single-season school record for lowest opponent batting average, holding hitters to a .211 average in 90.2 innings pitched. She had a team-low 2.70 ERA and was second in the conference in hits allowed per seven innings pitched. She went 10-3 in the circle with two saves, three complete games, two shutouts and 62 strikeouts.

As a batter, Hebler hit .388 with 62 hits, 36 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 51 RBIs. She drew a team-high 36 walks and led the team with a .495 on-base percentage. She had 15 games with multiple hits, 18 games with multiple RBIs and eight games with multiple runs scored. She led the LSC in sacrifice flies, was second in walks, sixth in RBIs and on-base percentage, seventh in home runs, ninth in total bases and 11th in slugging percentage.