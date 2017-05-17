TAMUC Sports

Markeith Brown named TABC Small College Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year

COMMERCE­– Texas A&M University-Commerce associate head women’s basketball coach Markeith Brown has been named the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Small College Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year. The award was announced earlier this month by the TABC.

“Coach Brown has been an intricate part of our success the last two years,” said A&M-Commerce women’s basketball head coach Jason Burton. “He is a relentless recruiter, has a passion for making our student-athletes better on and off the floor, and is detailed in his scouts.

“Brown has helped establish a culture of winning, graduating, and family here at A&M-Commerce. He coaches the right way and genuinely cares about our team, staff, and community, and it shows in his work and impact on everyone here. He is truly deserving of this award.”

Brown is entering his third season as an assistant coach for A&M-Commerce. He was part of the coaching staff that helped lead the Lions to their second-best win total in school history during the 2016-17 season. The team finished the season with a 20-9 record.

During his two seasons as assistant coach, the team has had eight All-Lone Star Conference selections, two All-Defensive Team selections, the Freshman of the Year, two conference tournament appearances and a winning percentage of .621. The team also had the highest LSC win total in program history.