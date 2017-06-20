TAMUC – Sports

Vicky Back & Chase Graham named LSC Scholar-Athletes

RICHARDSON – The Lone Star Conference announced its annual Scholar-Athlete Awards winners Monday, with Vicky Back and Chase Graham earning the distinction from Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Back is one of the most distinguished scholar-athletes in the history of the Lion soccer program. In 2016, Back became the first player in A&M-Commerce history to be named a First Team All-American. She was named First Team All-American by Hero Sports, D2CCA, and the NSCAA. Also, Back was one of the first two student-athletes in program history to be named an NSCAA Scholar All-American. She is a four-time All-American, five-time All-Region player and a four-time First Team All-LSC selection, making her the most decorated player in program history. She finished her A&M-Commerce career ranked first in total minutes played (6,824), eighth in total points (71), tied for ninth in assists (15), and tied for tenth in goals scored (28).

Graham is a two-time LSC All-Academic scholar-athlete in track & field. In the 2017 outdoor track & field season, Graham earned All-Region and All-LSC honors in the hammer throw. He was also All-Region and All-LSC in the weight throw in the indoor track & field season. He is a three-time All-Region selection and a three-time All-Conference selection and finished his A&M-Commerce career with 19 finishes in the top three, including seven first place finishes.

“Vicky and Chase are so deserving of this award, and I am exceptionally proud of their accomplishments,” said A&M-Commerce senior associate athletics director for student-athlete success and senior woman administrator Judy Sackfield. “They are both are exceptional in their respective sports, but it is what they do in the classroom that sets them apart. I admire their dedication and drive to achieve at the highest levels in both areas.”

Each academic year, the LSC presents the Scholar-Athlete Award to one male and one female student-athlete at each member institution. These student-athletes selected are representatives of the outstanding accomplishments in athletics, scholarship, and leadership that each LSC campus displays during the year. Student-athletes, to be eligible must have participated at least two years in their sport and be a member of the graduating class.