TAMUC – Sports

2 hours ago Sports

Vicky Back and Ashley Bassett nominated for 2017 NCAA Woman of the Year – FULL NCAA RELEASE

INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes Vicky Back and Ashley Bassett have been announced as nominees for the NCAA’s Woman of the Year Award, as released Tuesday.

Established in 1991 and now in its 27th year, the NCAA Woman of the Year award honors graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and leadership throughout their collegiate careers. The NCAA encourages member schools to honor their top graduating female student-athletes each year by submitting their names for consideration for the Woman of the Year award. Next, conferences will select up to two conference nominees each from the pool of school candidates.

“To be certain, it is a distinct honor anytime you have a candidate for this type of national recognition,” A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics McMurray said. “To have two very deserving young ladies nominated in one year is outstanding. Vicky Back and Ashley Bassett epitomize the term ‘scholar-athlete,’ and it shines through their commitment in the classroom, in competition, and in service to others. They exemplify our Best in the Class mission.”

Back recently received the honor of being a Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete from A&M-Commerce. She finished her A&M-Commerce career ranked first in total minutes played, eighth in total points (71), tied for ninth in assists (15), and tied for tenth in goals scored (28). In the 2016 season, Back became the first player in A&M-Commerce soccer history to be named a First Team All-American, earning that honor from the National Socer Coaches Association of America, the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association, and Hero Sports. Also, Back was one of the first two student-athletes in program history to be named an NSCAA Scholar All-American. She was a four-time All-American, five-time All-Region player and a four-time First Team All-LSC selection, making her the most decorated player in program history.

Bassett finished her A&M-Commerce career as the school record holder in the outdoor 100-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles and the 4×400 meter relay and the indoor record holder in the 600-yard dash and the 4×400 meter relay. She was twice named All-Region and is a six-time All-Lone Star Conference athlete, including back-to-back championships in the outdoor 400-meter hurdles. She had 11 first place finishes and 39 finishes in the top three. She is a three-time NCAA Division II Championships qualifier, earning All-American status in the 400-meter hurdles as a senior.

Nominated were a record 543 student-athletes from across the country for the award by their institutions. Following each conference’s selection of two Woman of the Year nominees, The Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will then choose the top 30 honorees – 10 from each division.

From the top 30, the selection committee determines the top three honorees from each division and announces the nine finalists in September. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then chooses the 2017 NCAA Woman of the Year from those nine.

The top 30 honorees will be recognized and the 2017 NCAA Woman of the Year announced at the annual award ceremony Oct. 22 in Indianapolis.

The school nominees represent all three NCAA divisions, with 229 from Division I, 117 from Division II and 197 from Division III. The candidates competed in 21 different women’s sports, and 122 were multisport athletes during their time in college – including Bassett, who competed in both indoor and outdoor track and field.

Back and Bassett is two of seven nominees from the Lone Star Conference. A&M-Commerce is the only school in the LSC to have multiple candidates this year.

 

131 Lions named to Spring 2017 LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce is represented by 131 student-athletes on the Spring 2017 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, as announced by the LSC office on Tuesday.

They announce the Commissioner’s Honor Roll at the conclusion of the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. For student-athletes to be eligible, they must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.

In addition to leading the conference with the most scholar-athletes posting a perfect 4.0-grade point average – as 44 Lions had excellent marks in the spring term – the Lions led the league with 131 overall on the honor roll when comparing sports which A&M-Commerce sponsors. Gibired were a total of 1,116 student-athletes across all sports, and all schools.

Student Yr. 4.0 GPA Sport(s) Major Hometown
Yangmi Kang Grad * Athletic Training Health, Kinesiology and Sports Studies Japan
Jeffrey Williams Grad * Athletic Training Health, Kinesiology and Sports Studies Palm Harbor, Fla.
Richard Cooper Sr. * Football General Studies Angleton, Texas
Weston Zeller Sr. * Men’s Basketball Industrial Engineering Grants, N.M.
Austin Yaeger Sr. * Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Curriculum and Instruction Irving, Texas
Natalie Hessong Sr. * Women’s Basketball Accounting Corpus Christi, Texas
Marisa Delgado Sr. * Women’s Golf History Keller, Texas
Emily Taylor Sr. * Women’s Golf Kinesiology and Sports Studies Howe, Texas
Alexandra Vansickle Sr. * Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Human Performance Winfield, Kan.
Terra Truitt Sr. * Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Masters of Social Work Pampa, Texas
Ashley Phillips Sr. * Women’s Soccer Psychology Arlington, Texas
Haley Vanschaick Sr. * Women’s Soccer Sports and Recreation Management Mesquite, Texas
Kieston Carter Jr. * Football All Level Kinesiology Mexia, Texas
Jonathan Aguilar Jr. * Football Learning and Technology Lubbock, Texas
Florian Obst Jr. * Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Master of Business Administration Emmering, Germany
Turner Pool Jr. * Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Finance & Accounting Frisco, Texas
Mariah Jameyson Jr. * Softball All Level Kinesiology Seattle, Wash.
Cherie Jackson Jr. * Softball Biological Sciences Carrollton, Texas
Selena Rima Jr. * Softball Human Performance Spokane, Wash.
Monica Cherry Jr. * Softball Sports and Recreation Management Forney, Texas
Tyler Oppenheim Jr. * Softball Sports and Recreation Management Marble Falls, Texas
Sophie Haywood Jr. * Women’s Soccer Kinesiology and Sports Studies Hull, England
Raven Porter Jr. * Women’s Soccer Public Health Fort Worth, Texas
Isaac Asrat So. * Men’s Basketball Biological Sciences Plano, Texas
Jeremiah Earle So. * Men’s Golf Mathematics Corinth, Texas
Ciera Nunez So. * Softball Human Performance Amarillo, Texas
Kayla Kilcrease So. * Softball Human Performance Kerens, Texas
Jaslyn Wacker So. * Volleyball Accounting Austin, Texas
Savannah Himes So. * Volleyball All Level Kinesiology Greenville, Texas
Jaryn Wacker So. * Volleyball Finance Austin, Texas
Shelley Chapron So. * Volleyball Pre-Nursing Houston, Texas
Maggie Waites So. * Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Biological Sciences Vicksburg, Miss.
Sarah Hogan So. * Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Psychology Gatesville, Texas
Katherine Holleman So. * Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Accounting Greenville, Texas
Tanner Lange Fr. * Football Psychology Richardson, Texas
Joshua Lucas Fr. * Football Sports and Recreation Management Garland, Texas
Kensie Hebler Fr. * Softball Kinesiology and Sports Studies Cypress, Texas
Abreanna Harrison Fr. * Women’s Basketball History Wichita Falls, Texas
Katherine Lyles Fr. * Women’s Golf Finance Daingerfield, Texas
Madeline Shubert Fr. * Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Criminal Justice Rowlett, Texas
Garrett Blubaugh R-Fr. * Football Biological Sciences Keller, Texas
Michael Peschka R-Fr. * Football Mathematics Arlington, Texas
Ryan Guevara R-Fr. * Football Pre-Nursing Canyon, Texas
Jasmyn Poe R-Fr. * Women’s Basketball Finance Kennedale, Texas
Mandolyn Peterson Sr. Athletic Training Human Performance Greenville, Texas
Jessica St. Aubin Sr. Athletic Training Sports and Recreation Management Rockwall, Texas
Jeremiah Walters Sr. Football General Studies Oakland, Calif.
Jared Cate Sr. Football Master of Business Administration Boyd, Texas
De’Andre Carson Sr. Men’s Basketball Sports and Recreation Management Austin, Texas
Laramie Graham Sr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Technology Management Springtown, Texas
December Rivers Sr. Softball Criminal Justice Spring, Texas
Ashley Mireles Sr. Volleyball Interdisciplinary Studies Georgetown, Texas
Selasie Koto Sr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Computer Science Justin, Texas
Shachar Elisha Sr. Women’s Soccer Computer Science Ramat Gan, Israel
Victoria Back Sr. Women’s Soccer Master of Psychology York, England
Anitra Wright Sr. Women’s Soccer Technology Leadership Fort Worth, Texas
Anissa Arenas Sr. Women’s Soccer Sports and Recreation Management Lubbock, Texas
Richard Whitaker Jr. Football Sports and Recreation Management Denton, Texas
Jordan Brown Jr. Men’s Golf Accounting Mansfield, Texas
Jessie Williams Jr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Technology Management Sulphur Springs, Texas
Terrell Russell Jr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field General Studies Ennis, Texas
Erick Quiroz Osornio Jr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Finance Greenville, Texas
Lacie Jessup Jr. Volleyball Accounting Irving, Texas
Princess Davis Jr. Women’s Basketball Kinesiology and Sports Studies Shreveport, La.
Lauren Parker Jr. Women’s Basketball Business Administration Chicago, Ill.

