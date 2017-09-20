TAMUC – Sports

Soccer ranked 11th in latest USC Division II Poll

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team is ranked 11th in the United Soccer Coaches Division II rankings. The USC released the weekly rankings Tuesday. The Lions were ranked No. 9 in last week’s poll.

The Lions are still undefeated on the season, picking up a 1-1 tie on Friday on the road against Harding. Sophie Haywood had the equalizing goal for the Lions in the match.

The Lions begin their conference schedule on Friday with a road game against Eastern New Mexico at 8:00 p.m. CDT. A&M-Commerce will then travel to Canyon for a road match against West Texas A&M on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Women – National – Week 3 Ranking – Sept. 19, 2017

Rank School Prev. W-L-T 1 Western Washington 1 5-0-0 2 Columbus State 2 3-0-0 3 Kutztown 3 6-0-0 4 Central Missouri 4 6-0-0 5 West Florida 6 5-0-0 6 St. Edward’s 5 4-0-2 7 Grand Valley State 12 4-2-0 8 Alelphi 16 4-0-0 9 Carson-Newman 11 5-0-0 10 California San-Diego 19 4-3-0 11 A&M-COMMERCE 9 3-0-2 12 LIU Post 7 4-1-0 13 West Virginia Wesleyan 14 5-0-1 14 Minnesota State-Mankato 15 4-1-0 15 Quincy 20 5-0-0 16 North Alabama RV 5-1-0 17 Sonoma State 10 5-1-0 18 Colorado Mines 18 4-1-1 19 Southern New Hampshire 21 5-1-0 20 Limestone College 22 4-1-0 21 Seton Hill 23 5-1-0 22 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical NR 3-1-0 23 Missouri Western State 24 6-0-0 24 McKendree NR 5-0-0 25 Flagler College 25 4-0-1

Records shown are through games played on Sept. 17, 2017

Also receiving votes: Bellarmine, Cal Poly-Pomona, Slippery Rock, Nova Southeastern

Volleyball players Chapron and Rosa take home Player of the Week honors

RICHARDSON– Two Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball players have been named Lone Star Conference Player of the Week. Middle blocker Shelley Chapron was named Defensive Player of the Week and Gabriela Rosa was named Setter of the Week. The awards were announced Tuesday by the conference office.

Chapron, a sophomore from Houston, led the Lion defense with 23 total blocks in the Lions’ three wins last week. She had a career-high 11 blocks against Tarleton State, which ties for the most in the LSC this season. Chapron had at least five blocks in each match as the Lions held opponents to a .165 hitting percentage. She was also a force on offense out of the middle, with 32 kills and a team-best hitting percentage of .328. She had 13 kills in the Lions 3-1 win over Dallas Baptist, and 12 kills against No. 5 Angelo State, where Chapron hit .667.

Rosa, a senior from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, was spot on for the Lions in their three wins last week. She led the team with 93 assists, including a career-high 33 assists in the Lions 3-1 win over Dallas Baptist. Rosa had at least 29 assists in each of the Lions’ wins against top-25 opponents Angelo State and Tarleton State averaging 6.64 assists per set. Rosa was also third on the team with 41 digs and had two aces and two kills. She was instrumental in the offense in both of the Lions’ upset wins to begin conference action.

The Lions received votes in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II poll, which they released on Monday. The team is 6-5 overall and currently tied atop the LSC standings after a 2-0 week upsetting top-25 teams Angelo State and Tarleton State. The team will continue their conference schedule with a road match against Texas Woman’s on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. The game will be at the Kitty Magee Arena in Denton.

Lion women finish 11th at Skyhawk West Regional Preview

DURANGO, Colo. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team posted the sixth-best 36-hole tournament score in school history on the way to a 11th place finish at the Skyhawk West Regional Preview, which wrapped up on Tuesday.

The Lions improved by two strokes in Tuesday’s round and completed the event with a total score of 616 (+48, 309-307). It is one stroke better than the score posted in the opening event of the season.

Anya Anders was the Lions’ top finisher at the event, placing ninth with a total score of 149 (+7). She shot a 3-over par 74 in Tuesday’s round with two birdies.

Sophie-Charlott Hempel placed 21st in the tournament with a total of 152 (+10), going 2-under par in her final eight holes of the day to card a 75. Lauren Leslie notched a 153 (+11) to place 30th, carding a pair of birdies Tuesday. Paige Lee Garris was 76th at 162 (+20), and Celeste Emeott was 82nd at 164 (+2).

While the Lions were near the middle of the team leaderboard, it was a tightly-packed field, with only eight strokes separating Cal State Monterey Bay in fourth place and A&M-Commerce in 11th. 2017 National runner-up Dallas Baptist won the event with a score of 586.

The Lions have two more tournaments in the fall portion of the schedule and will next be in action on October 9-10 at the Dallas Baptist Women’s Classic.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Dallas Baptist 285 301 586 +18 2. West Texas A&M 300 302 602 +34 3. Cal State San Marcos 301 303 604 +36 4. Cal State Monterey Bay 311 297 608 +40 5. Rogers State 308 303 611 +43 Simon Fraser 307 304 611 +43 7. California Baptist 305 307 612 +44 8. St. Mary’s 302 311 613 +45 9. Colorado State-Pueblo 306 309 615 +47 Colorado-Colorado Springs 306 309 615 +47 11. A&M-COMMERCE 309 307 616 +48 12. Academy of Art 312 306 618 +50 13. Chico State 312 307 619 +51 14. Regis 316 306 622 +54 15. Dixie State 313 313 626 +58 16. Colorado Mesa 316 315 631 +63 Metro State 316 315 631 +63 18. Western Washington 321 311 632 +64 19. Western New Mexico 323 313 636 +68 20. Fort Lewis 354 337 691 +123

11 A&M-COMMERCE 309 307 616 +48 t-9 Anya Anders 75 74 149 +7 t-21 Sophie-Charlott Hempel 77 75 152 +10 t-30 Lauren Leslie 75 78 153 +11 t-76 Paige Lee Garris 82 80 162 +20 t-82 Celeste Emeott 82 82 164 +22

Volleyball falls in straight sets to TWU for first conference loss

DENTON– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team lost in straight sets to Texas Woman’s University on Tuesday. The match scores were 17-25, 17-25 and 23-25.

The loss brings the Lions to 6-6 on the season and 2-1 in Lone Star Conference play. The Pioneers jump to 4-7 on the year and 2-1 in conference play.

The Lions will return to the court on Saturday with a road conference match against Texas A&M-Kingsville. The game will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Gil E. Steinke Physical Education Center in Kingsville.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Layne Little and Jaryn Wacker both had six kills for the Lions.

– Shelley Chapron and Jaslyn Wacker both had five kills. Neka Nelson and Sydney Reyes had four kills each, and Mariyah Oliver had a kill.

– Lacie Jessup led the Lions with 13 digs. Savannah Rutledge had nine digs, and Gabriela Rosa had seven.

– Rosa led the team with 17 assists while Rylie Fuentes had eight.

– The Lions hit just .074 in the match with 22 hitting errors. TWU hit .208.

HOW IT HAPPENED

It was a back and forth battle in the early part of the first set. After the Lions took four points in a five-point stretch, the Pioneers responded with a four-point rally of their own to take an 8-5 lead. The Lions fought back to cut the Pioneer lead to just one point before TWU again rallied. They scored five consecutive points to build their lead to 17-10.

The Lions were finally able to have a few positive plays, but TWU again went on a four-point rally to take a double-digit lead in the late stages of the set. The Lions kept fighting, scoring three points in a row to cut the Pioneer lead to seven but could not recover and fell in the first set 25-17. TWU had 16 kills and only four hitting errors in the first set, hitting .353. The Lions hit just .129.

The teams were back and forth again to start the second set. The game was tied at four-all before TWU took three consecutive points to take the lead. The Lions answered back to tie the match at eight behind kills from Nelson and Little. The Pioneers responded with five unanswered points to lead 13-8 at the midway point of the second set.

The Lions again struggled to find any momentum as TWU built its lead to nine points. The Lions began to start a rally late in the set, taking three points in a row but fell in the second set 25-17. Little had four kills in the set for A&M-Commerce.

The Lions started the third set well, scoring the first three points. Chapron had two early blocks, and the Pioneers had multiple attack errors first to give the Lions a 6-1 lead in the set. The Lions had three service aces, and Jaryn Wacker had three early kills to give the Lions an 11-6 lead.

The Pioneers began to climb back into the set, erasing the Lion lead and tying the game at 16-all. The teams continued to battle the game was tied from point 16 to point 23, as neither team would give an inch. However, the Pioneers finished off the set, scoring the final two points to win the match.