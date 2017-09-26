TAMUC – Sports

Football ranked No. 2 in latest AFCA poll, highest ranking in team history

WACO– The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team has moved to No. 2 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll. It is the highest AFCA ranking for A&M-Commerce in the team’s history since the poll’s inception in 2000. AFCA announced the results Monday. The Lions were ranked No. 3 in last week’s poll.

The Lions stayed undefeated after a 38-7 win over conference rival Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday, winning the Chennault Cup for a sixth consecutive year. Quarterback Luis Perez had four more touchdown passes while the Lion defense held the Javelinas to just 216 yards of total offense. Yusef Sterling-Lowe was named LSC Defensive Player of the Week after nabbing two interceptions in the contest. Kristov Martinez was also named Special Teams Player of the Week.

The Lions are the highest ranked team in the newly configured Super Region Four, which consists of the Lone Star, Rocky Mountain Athletic Northern Sun Intercollegiate, and Great Northwest Athletic conferences. The region has four teams in the top 10 of the nation. Minnesota State at No. 6, Sioux Falls at No. 7, and Colorado Mesa at No. 8 all joined A&M-Commerce.

A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 31 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. This effort is A&M-Commerce’s 37th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

The Lions are currently on a bye week after starting the season 4-0, including a 2-0 record against LSC opponents. The Lions will return to action Oct. 7 on the road against Midwestern State, who is currently ranked No. 12 in the AFCA poll. The game will be played at MSU’s Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls at 7:00 pm.

2017 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll – September 25, 2017

Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Northwest Missouri St. (34) 4-0 850 1 2. A&M-COMMERCE 4-0 808 3 3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 3-0 763 4 4. Indiana (Pa.) 4-0 717 6 5. California (Pa.) 4-0 691 5 6. Minnesota St. 4-0 665 8 7. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 4-0 663 7 8. Colorado Mesa 4-0 599 11 9. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 3-1 515 12 10. Indianapolis (Ind.) 4-0 487 14 11. Arkansas Tech 4-0 454 16 12. Midwestern St. (Texas) 2-0 451 13 13. Delta St. (Miss.) 4-0 428 17 14. Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 4-0 394 18 15. Ferris St. (Mich.) 2-1 329 2 16. Central Washington 4-0 325 20 17. Colorado St.-Pueblo 3-1 294 19 18. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 4-0 253 21 19. Humboldt St. (Calif.) 3-0 215 22 20. Ashland (Ohio) 3-1 210 NR 21. Bowie St. (Md.) 4-0 209 23 22. Assumption (Mass.) 4-0 176 24 23. Catawba (N.C.) 4-0 170 25 24. LIU Post (N.Y.) 3-1 125 9 25. Winona St. (Minn.) 4-0 59 NR

Sterling-Lowe, Martinez take home Player of the Week honors after Chennault Cup victory

COMMERCE–Texas A&M University-Commerce football players Yusef Sterling-Lowe and Kristov Martinez have been named Lone Star Conference Players of the Week. Sterling-Lowe was named Defensive Player of the Week and Martinez was named Defensive Player of the Week. The conference office announced the awards Monday.

Sterling-Lowe– a senior cornerback from Oakland, Calif.­– had two interceptions in the No. 2 Lions’ 38-7 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday. After holding the Javelina offense without a first down until 12 minutes left in the first half, the senior put an end to the final TAMUK drive of the half. He outjumped his opponent and intercepted a pass, returning the ball 30 yards and keeping the Javelinas off the board. Sterling-Lowe had more. On a 3rd-and-19 play early in the fourth quarter, he again intercepted TAMUK and returned the ball inside the red zone, setting up the Lions for their final touchdown drive of the game. Sterling-Lowe had three tackles, including a five-yard tackle for loss and broke up two other passes on the day as the Lion defense held the Javelinas to just 216 yards. This effort is the first Defensive Player of the Week selection of his career.

Martinez– a junior kicker from Edinburg – moved into second place all-time in PATs made in school history. He had a season-long 44-yard field goal in the Lions 38-7 win over A&M-Kingsville and all five of his PAT attempts. Martinez is now 47 points away from becoming the Lions’ all-time scoring leader. He has yet to miss a field goal this season, making all five of his attempts. He is averaging 59 yards per kickoff and has a 50 percent touchback rate. It is the second Special Teams Player of the Week selection of his career.

The No. 2 Lions are currently on a bye week after starting the season 4-0, including a 2-0 record against LSC opponents. Their No. 2 ranking is a program high since the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Coaches’ Poll was introduced in 2000. The Lions will return to action Oct. 7 on the road against Midwestern State, who is currently ranked No. 12 in the latest AFCA poll. The game will be played at MSU’s Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls at 7″00 pm.