TAMUC – Sports

Soccer uses second-half surge in 3-2 comeback win over TWU

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team scored a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over conference rival Texas Woman’s University on Wednesday. The Lions fell behind 1-0 in the first half but scored three straight goals in the second half to secure the win.

The victory brings the Lions to 5-1-2 on the season and 2-1-0 in the Lone Star Conference. TWU falls to 3-4-2 and 0-2-1 in conference play.

The Lions will continue their five-game homestand with a conference matchup against Midwestern State on Sunday. The match is at 1:00 pm at the Lion Soccer Field.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Sophie Haywood scored the winning goal in the 58th minute, scoring on a cross. Michelle Kotlik and Leslie Campuzano assisted her goal. Haywood also scored an unassisted goal in the 79th minute.

– Campuzano also scored the Lions’ first goal. On a free kick from 25 yards out, she hammered the ball just over the fingertips of the TWU keeper to tie the game.

– TWU scored goals in the 34th minute and the 90th minute, both of which were scored by Haley Ward.

– Lion goalkeeper Caitlin Duty made one save in the game.

– Katie Givens had three shots on goal in the match.

– The Lions only outshot TWU 10-9 but had a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal.

HOW IT HAPPENED

A&M-Commerce controlled the ball for the first 15 minutes of the first half. However, the Lions were unable to get a shot off due to tight TWU defense. The Pioneers then turned the tables and began to even out possession.

TWU had the match’s first opportunity for a goal. In the 14th minute, a player had room, but the shot hit the outside of the post and went out of bounds. Midway through the half, the match was scoreless. The Lions had their first shot on goal in the 33rd minute. They saved Givens shot from 20 yards out.

In the 34th minute, TWU took advantage of an opportunity. Getting past the defense, Ward fired a shot into the net to give TWU a 1-0 lead. The Lions had another saved shot on goal near the end of the half and TWU led 1-0 going into halftime.

A&M-Commerce got right back into the match early in the second half. Off of a foul in the 52nd minute, Campuzano took a free kick from 25 yards that just cleared the outstretched of the TWU goalie. The match tied at one.

The Lions wasted no time taking the lead. Campuzano had the ball on the left and crossed the ball into play. Kotlik deflected the ball toward the goal, and it was put in by Haywood, giving the Lions the 2-1 lead in the 58th minute. The game was physical throughout, and both teams received multiple fouls.

Haywood scored again in the 79th minute. On a breakaway, the ball was almost stolen from her before she readjusted on the ball and found a way past her defender. Using her left foot, she shot the ball into the right side of the net, pushing the Lion lead to 3-1.

TWU scored a goal in the final minute of the match to make a game of it. However, the Lions did not allow another goal to get in and left the match as the victor.