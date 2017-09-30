TAMUC – Sports

Lions post hot times at Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival; Women 13th, men 16th

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce cross country teams ran at the Chile Pepper Festival on Saturday, with the Lion women finishing 13th. It was against Non-Division I teams. The Lion men placed 16th.

MEN’S 10-KILOMETERS – Full Results

The men’s 10-kilometers was the first collegiate race of the day, and the Lions were led by Edwin Aparicio, who ran a career-best 32:42.5 to place 45th. His time was over a minute faster than his previous personal best for a 10k, both in cross country and on the track.

Evan Luecke ran a 10k cross country career-best 33:38.9 to place 88th. Trevor Montgomery also had a 10k cross country best time at 34:05.0 to place 99th.

Garvin Chilton made his Lion debut with a time of 34:20.0, placing 106th. Tate McMillan placed 108th at 34:22.0, Antonio Chavez placed 112th at 34:28.2, Mason Boswell placed 114th at 34:30.4, and Alexis Martinez rounded out the Lion contingent at 35:27.7 in 142nd.

WOMEN’S 5-KILOMETERS – Full Results

In the women’s 5-kilometer race, the Lions finished one spot ahead of defending Lone Star Conference champion Midwestern State.

Brandi Stalder was the top Lion finisher in 38th place at 18:21.0, marking her top collegiate 5-kilometer time in all venues.

Laura Alicke improved on her career-best time to complete the course in 18:27.6 to place 43rd. Jasmine Amo recorded her best 5k time at 18:56.6 to place 61st.

Maddie Shubert placed 93rd at 19:35.5, marking her best 5k time. Mallory Morgan placed 158th at 20:34.3, Mikayla Maldonado placed 163rd at 20:39.3, and Shelby White placed 222nd at 22:01.2.

The Lions have one more regular season meet next weekend, traveling to Southern Arkansas for the Lois Davis Invitational on Friday, October 6. The Lone Star Conference Championship is in Kingsville on Saturday, October 21.

Lions bounce back with 3-1 win at Cameron

LAWTON, Okla. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team got back in the win column with a 3-1 victory over Cameron University in Aggie Gym on Friday night. Set scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-15, and 25-17.

With the win, the Lions move to 7-7 overall and 3-2 in the Lone Star Conference, while Cameron falls to 4-9 overall and 2-4 in the LSC. A&M-Commerce visits Midwestern State in Wichita Falls on Saturday with the first serve set for 1;00 p.m.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions piled up 22 more kills than the Aggies, hitting .245 in the match.

– The twin power of Jaryn and Jaslyn Wacker led the Lions in kills with 14 apiece. Mariyah Oliver had a season-high 11 kills.

– Both setters were useful for A&M-Commerce with Gabriela Rosa passing out 23 assists and Rylie Fuentes dishing out 22. Fuentes earned a double-double with 11 digs.

– Layne Little led the Lions with 13 digs and chipped in with three blocks. Libero Savannah Rutledge had 12 digs.

– Jaslyn Wacker was in on five blocks, with two solos.

– One match after conceding 16 service aces at A&M-Kingsville, the Lions did not allow the Aggies another one.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Aggies scored the first three points of the match before the Lions were able to settle in, but A&M-Commerce responded with five straight points to take the lead. Neither side was able to extend its lead to more than three points until the Lions went on a 3-0 run to force a Cameron timeout when Jaryn Wacker’s kill made it 16-13.

A Cameron attack error gave the Lions their first five-point advantage at 23-18, and A&M-Commerce was able to close out the first set with a 25-20 win on a block by Little and Shelley Chapron. Led by five kills from Jaryn Wacker, the Lions hit .171 in the set. Fuentes had six digs, and the Lions put up three blocks in the game.

In the second match, both teams went back-and-forth early on before four consecutive Aggie points – three on blocks – forced the Lions to take a timeout with the hosts leading 9-6. The Aggies took their largest lead of the night at 16-12 on their fifth of eight blocks in the set.

The Lions chipped away and were able to get back to one point late in the match at 23-22 after a Chapron pounded a kill and teamed up with Little on a block. Cameron scored two straight out of their timeout to win the set 25-22 and tie up the match. The Lions only hit .100 in the set. Rutledge had two of her four aces on the night in the second set, and Jaslyn Wacker and Oliver each had four kills.

After the intermission, the Lions came out on fire, swinging .447 with 19 kills in the third set on the way to a 25-15 rout. The only two errors were Aggie blocks.

The Lions were up early at 8-2 and maintained their lead throughout the set. Jaslyn Wacker was the star of the game, hitting .667 with six error-free kills on nine swings and also picking up a pair of blocks.

A&M-Commerce finished the match off in the fourth set by jumping out to another early lead, pushing ahead 7-2 early to force an Aggie timeout. Cameron narrowed its deficit down to a solitary point at 9-8 before a 3-0 Lion run that featured two of the Lions’ four aces in the set.

The Lions led 12-11 and then rattled off six consecutive points to push ahead by seven and put the end of the match in sight. Kills by the Wackers and Oliver put the Lions two points away at 23-14, and Jaryn Wacker finished the set off with a kill at 25-17. The Lions hit .292 in the fourth set and limited CU to .087.