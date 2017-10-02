TAMUC – Sports

Soccer falls in 2-1 battle against Midwestern State

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team lost a 2-1 decision to Midwestern State on Sunday. The Lions fell behind 2-0 early in the match and could not find the equalizing goal.

The loss brings the Lions to 5-2-2 on the season and 2-2-0 in the Lone Star Conference. The Mustangs improve to 7-2-0 on the season and 3-1-0 in conference action.

The Lions return to action on Tuesday for their final non-conference match of the regular season. The Lions will face Dallas Baptist at 7:00 p.m. The game will be at the Lion Soccer Field.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Michelle Kotlik scored the Lions’ lone goal. She headed in a ball in a scrum in the 22nd minute.

– Sophie Haywood took five shots, two of which were on goal. She had a penalty kick saved in the 67th minute.

– Raven Porter and Sabrina Munguia both had a chance on goal. Munguia had a shot hit the crossbar in the final minutes of the match.

– Caitlin Duty made three saves in the game.

– The Lions were called offsides six times.

– Taylor Robinson and Destinee Lewis scored MSU’s goals.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions had three early offside penalties that halted the Lion momentum at the beginning of the match. Porter had the first shot on goal in the game in the seventh minute. However, they saved the shot.

The Mustangs took the lead in the 10th minute. Robinson got past her defender and shot the ball toward Duty. Duty dove for the ball and got a fingertip on the ball. However, she could not knock the ball offline, and it rolled into the net. The Mustangs added another goal in the 12th minute. Avery Lewis took the ball from the left side of the net and crossed the ball in toward Williamson, who placed the ball into the net. MSU led the match 2-0 in the 12th minute.

Duty made saves on shots from Williamson and Lewis and then it was the Lions’ turn to get on the board. They kicked the ball toward the net. The ball bounced multiple times on its way. Kotlik was there and got in front of the MSU goalkeeper and outjumped her, heading the ball into the net. Kotlik had another saved shot in the 25th minute.

The Lions had another chance in the 37th minute. Haywood headed the ball toward the net off of a corner kick. However, the ball went just high. Munguia had a saved shot on goal near the end of the half and MSU took a 2-1 lead into halftime. After a save from Duty early in the second half, the Lions had a golden opportunity for the tying goal. Haywood had the ball and was fighting toward the goal when they tripped her inside the goal box. Officials called a foul and awarded Haywood a penalty kick. She shot the ball to the right side of the goal. But the MSU keeper was there and made a diving save to keep A&M-Commerce from tying the match.

The Lions had a late opportunity for the tying goal. Munguia got the ball and made a few moves to create space. She fired a shot at the goal. However, the ball hit the crossbar and fell in front of the net. The ball was fired away by an MSU defender, and the Lions did not get another chance, falling 2-1.

Volleyball sweeps weekend after 3-0 win over Midwestern State

WICHITA FALLS– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team got its second consecutive conference road win after sweeping Midwestern State 3-0 on Saturday. The set scores were 25-17, 25-19 and 25-22.

The win brings the Lions to 8-7 on the season and 4-2 in the Lone Star Conference. The Mustangs fall to 8-7 and 3-4 in conference play.

The Lions will play their final non-conference match of the regular season as they travel to face Southeastern Oklahoma State on Tuesday. The game begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium in Durant, Okla. The match will be the final of a five-game road trip for the Lions.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Shelley Chapron led the Lions with 13 kills, hitting .500 for the game. She hit .444 with five kills in the first set and had six kills in the final set. She also had seven blocks.

– Mariyah Oliver had eight kills and five blocks.

– Jaryn Wacker and Jaslyn Wacker had five kills and three blocks apiece. Neka Nelson also had five kills.

– Savannah Rutledge led the team with 14 digs. Layne Little and Gabriela Rosa added 11 digs respectively.

– Little had four kills while Rosa led the team with 18 assists. Rylie Fuentes added 14 assists and eight digs. Lacie Jessup had nine digs.

– The Lions hit .216 in the match while holding MSU to a .114 hitting percentage. The Lions had seven aces and 11 blocks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions jumped to a quick lead in the first set, scoring four points in a row to take a 4-1 lead. The teams traded short rallies early in the match as the Lions held a 9-8 lead. A&M-Commerce then went on a rally to take their largest lead of the set, a 15-10 advantage. The Lions built their lead behind the swinging of Chapron, who had five kills in the set. The Lions took the first set 25-17, ending the set on a four-point rally. Oliver and Jaryn Wacker each had three kills in the set.

The teams split the first 14 points as neither team held a lead of more than two points early. After trailing 7-5, the Lions went on a four-point rally to take a 9-7 lead. The teams continued to battle and tied the set at 14-all. With the score tied at 15, A&M-Commerce took four of the next five points to take their largest lead. It was a balanced attack for the Lions as six different players tallied kills in the second set. The Lions continued their late rally and took the second set 25-19.

The Mustangs started the third set on a tear, scoring six of the first nine points. The Lions then went on a three-point rally to tie it at 6-all. The teams continued to battle back-and-forth as MSU held a 13-12 lead at the halfway point. MSU built its lead back up to three points before back-to-back blocks from Chapron and Oliver tied the set at 18-all. Chapron also had three kills as the Lions took their first lead. It was part of a Lion rally that saw A&M-Commerce take seven of eight points to lead 22-19. The Lions took the third set 25-22, sweeping the match.