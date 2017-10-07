TAMUC – Sports

Soccer hands Angelo State first conference loss with 3-0 win

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team got a 3-0 win over Angelo State on Friday night. The Lions scored their first goal in the sixth minute of the match and scored two more in the second half.

The win brings the Lions to 7-2-2 on the season and 3-2-0 in the Lone Star Conference. ASU falls to 6-2-1 and 3-1-1 in conference play.

The Lions will conclude their five-game homestand with a match against LSC opponent UT Permian Basin on Sunday. The game will be at noon at the Lion Soccer Field.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Michelle Kotlik scored the game-winning goal in the sixth minute. Sophie Haywood crossed in a ball from the right, and Kotlik found the net for her third goal of the year.

– Sabrina Munguia scored her fourth goal of the season in the 70th minute. She received a pass from Jessika Coronado and found space for a shot that found the goal.

– Sophie Haywood scored her sixth goal of the season in the 80th minute. On a corner kick from Leslie Campuzano, Haywood stuck out her foot and directed the ball into the net.

– The Lions had two other shots go off the crossbar for near goals. The Lions had 12 shots on goal, double the shots on goal of ASU.

– Campuzano had all four of her shots go on goal, Haywood had three shots on goal, Munguia and Kotlik both had two shots on goal and Delaney Bunselmeyer, and Katie Givens also had a shot on goal.

– Caitlin Duty posted her fifth shutout of the season. She had six saves on the day.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions got on the board early in the match. In the sixth minute, Haywood made a move and found some space. She crossed the ball toward the net, and it found the head of Kotlik, who directed the ball into the net. The Lions took a quick 1-0 lead.

Campuzano had two shots on goal for the Lions in the early part of the match, but they saved both. In the 20th minute, Rylie Robertson effort went off the crossbar and bounced away, keeping the game close. Campuzano had another shot on goal in the 20th minute and again in the 27th minute that was both saved. Haywood had a shot on goal late in the half that they made, and the Lions took a 1-0 lead into the half after Duty had a save in the final minute.

Duty made a save in the early seconds of the second half as ASU looked to get back into the game. However, the Lions were the ones who found space in the ASU defense. Kotlik and Haywood both had shots on goal that they saved early.

After a couple of ASU’s shots were off the mark, the Lions found their second goal. Munguia received a pass from Coronado and slipped past her defender to take the ball from right to left that found its way past the ASU goalie.

The Lions had another chance in the 79th minute as Tori Smith had a header that went off the crossbar. However, the kick went out of bounds, and the Lions took a corner kick. Campuzano directed the ball toward the net and Haywood poked the ball in with her foot to give the Lions their third goal of the match.

Munguia had another shot at a goal late in the contest, but the ball went just off the fingertips of the goalkeeper and off the crossbar before getting kicked away. The Lion defense held, and the Lions won the game in a shutout.

Lion women second, men fourth at Lois Davis Invitational

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce cross country teams wrapped up their regular season on Friday evening at the Lois Davis Invitational, with the women’s squad placing second in the team standings and the men’s team finishing in fourth place.

A trio of runners paced the top ten of the event by the Lion women. Brandi Stalder was the individual runner-up, completing the 5-kilometer course in a time of 19:33. She was followed by Laura Alicke in third place at 19:43. Jasmine Amo placed seventh with a time of 20:04.

Mallory Morgan placed 22nd at 22:10 and Jazmynn Kennebeck placed 23rd at 22:26 to complete the Lions’ team score of 57 points. Harding was the team champion with 30 points, with all five scoring runners placing in the top 10. Shelby White finished 25th at 22:54 and Briana Castaneda placed 30th at 24:26.

The Lion men were led by Evan Luecke, who finished in eighth place in the 8-kilometer race with a time of 27:07. Trevor Montgomery placed 12th with a time of 27:28.

The next three Lions were packed together as Tate McMillan placed 20th (28:17), Mason Boswell placed 21st (28:41), and Antonio Chavez placed 22nd (28:52). The Lion scorers had 83 points behind Harding (36), Southern Arkansas (51), and Grambling (64).

The Lions now set their sights on the Lone Star Conference Championships, which will be at Kingsville’s L.E. Ramey Golf Course on October 21.

Lions power to third straight sweep with 3-0 win over Eastern New Mexico

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team powered to its third consecutive sweep with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-18 win over Eastern New Mexico University at The Field House on Friday evening.

The Lions move to 10-7 overall and 5-2 in the Lone Star Conference with the win, while the Greyhounds fall to 7-10 overall and 4-3 in the league.

A&M-Commerce hosts Western New Mexico (4-11 overall, 4-3 LSC) at 2 p.m. Saturday to close out the weekend.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions hit .286 in the match, rarely being forced to leave their offensive system. The Greyhounds were limited to a .055 hitting percentage.

– Mariyah Oliver hit .455 in the game with 11 kills and three blocks.

– Jaslyn Wacker also had 11 kills and three blocks, hitting .400.

– Gabriela Rosa passed out 20 assists, while Rylie Fuentes dished out 16 assists.

– Libero Savannah Rutledge had 20 digs in the sweep and had three service aces.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions never trailed in the opening set, and an early run pushed them to a big game win. A&M-Commerce was leading 5-4 after committing an attack error, but then rolled to six straight points on the serve of Lacie Jessup to go up 11-4. Another run quickly followed, with five consecutive points pushing the lead to 11 points at 17-6 on a Rosa ace. ENMU could not get back within a nine-point margin in the set.

The Lions hit .357 in the opening set, led by four errorless kills from Layne Little. Rutledge had eight digs in the match.

A&M-Commerce took a little longer in the second set to find its rhythm, but a tremendous run gave the Lions the distinct edge. The match was tied at 11-all when Rosa’s serve came around, and the Lions scored eight consecutive points, with the Greyhounds burning both timeouts in the rally. Oliver had three kills and a block in the run, which was punctuated by a Rosa ace. The Lions hit .211 in the set with Oliver piling up seven kills against only one error. Rutledge had nine digs, helping hold ENMU to a minus-.056 clip in the frame.

In the third set, the Lions jumped out to a five-point lead at 8-3, but the Greyhounds battled back to take the lead at 11-10. Another five-point Lion surge pushed the hosts back in front, thanks to a Little ace and two blocks. After ENMU got back to within two points, Rutledge earned two straight aces to put the Lions up 20-15. Jaslyn Wacker was able to put away the final two kills of the match and secure the Lions another sweep.