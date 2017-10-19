TAMUC – Sports

Lion soccer ranked sixth in initial South Central Region rankings.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team is ranked sixth in the initial NCAA Division II South Central Region rankings of the 2017 season, as announced Wednesday.

These rankings are the official rankings used to determine the NCAA Division II Tournament field, announced on November 6. The tournament champions of the Lone Star, Rocky Mountain Athletic, and Heartland Conferences will advance to the tournament, along with three at-large teams from the region.

The Lions have a Division II record of 8-3-3, with a 7-3-3 in-region record. Angelo State is atop the region, followed by Midwestern State, Colorado School of Mines, St. Edward’s and Dallas Baptist. Behind A&M-Commerce are Regis in seventh and Rogers State in the eighth. The Lions had head-to-head wins over Angelo State and Dallas Baptist and tied St. Edward’s.

A&M-Commerce has four matches remaining in the regular season. The two home matches left on the schedule take place this week. The Lions host West Texas A&M on Youth Sports Day at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets for that game are available at WeAreLionsTix.com, the Lion Sales, and Service, Box Office, and by calling (903) 468-8756.

The Senior Day match is at noon Sunday against Eastern New Mexico. The Lion Champions Fund has purchased all tickets for the LCF Senior Sellout, allowing all fans to attend the match free of charge.