TAMUC – Sports

No. 10 Lions corral Rams in 34-20 victory.

COMMERCE – Solid performances across the board handed the No. 10 Texas A&M University-Commerce football team a 34-20 victory over visiting Angelo State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions move to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Lone Star Conference with the victory, while the Rams fall to 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the LSC.

A&M-Commerce is on the road next week, traveling to Canyon for a 6:00 p.m. kickoff on October 28 at West Texas A&M.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions had their first individual 100-yard rushing performance in nine games, as Carandal Hale picked up 104 yards on 21 carries.

– Luis Perez completed 34-of-47 passes for 368 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He moves into fifth all-time at A&M-Commerce in passing yardage at 5,580 yards, less than 400 yards away from the career lead.

– Two receivers broke the 100-yard mark, as Marquis Wimberly had eight receptions for 113 yards and Darrion Landry had six receptions for 105 yards. Both players had two receiving touchdowns.

– Punter Tristan Perry was excellent, averaging 44.7 yards on seven punts with two punts of over 50 yards and three punts inside the Ram 20.

– The Lion defense limited Angelo State to 379 yards of offense on 86 plays – over 120 yards below the Rams’ previous season average on offense.

– Kristov Martinez made field goals of 23 and 26 yards and connected on all four PATs for 10 points.

– Dominique Ramsey and Garrett Blubaugh tied for the team lead in tackles with eight stops apiece. Ramsey sealed the victory with a late interception for the game’s only turnover.

– Brucks Saathoff chipped in with seven tackles, and Norman Moimoi had a sack.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lion offense took the opening kickoff and drove deep into Ran territory before a holding penalty forced a long goal to go situation, and an errant snap on a field goal attempt kept the Lions from putting points on the board.

The Rams scored first after a 12-play, 53-yard drive ended on a 45-yard Connor Flanigan field goal with the wind at his back. The boot made it a 3-0 lead for the guests with 4:20 left in the first quarter.

The Lions quickly took a lead which they would not relinquish. A&M-Commerce needed only five plays to find paydirt, as Perez connected with Landry from 49 yards out for the first Lion points of the day. The hosts took a 7-3 lead with 2:51 left in the first quarter.

After an Angelo State three-and-out on the first drive of the second quarter, the Lions extended the lead to 10-3 on Martinez’ 23-yard field goal with 11:28 remaining in the first half.

Angelo State held the Lions just inside Angelo State’s territory, but Perry boomed a beautiful punt that downed at the Ram 3-yard line. ASU went three-and-out, and a 24-yard punt return by Shawn Hooks set the Lions up at the Ram 11. Two plays later, Perez completed a scoring pass to Wimberly in the front corner of the end zone to put the lead at 17-3 with 4:11 left in half.

ASU had its best-sustained drive of the opening half hour on its next trip and the 11-play, 75-yard drive ended in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Rotherham to Wesley Lewis. That scoring play made it a 17-10 lead for A&M-Commerce at halftime.

The teams traded punts on their opening drives of the second half, and the Rams moved into Lion territory but could not score. At the A&M-Commerce 26, the long field goal attempt would have been into the wind, and the Rams elected to go for it on fourth down. Defensive lineman Jaylon Hodge broke up the pass to give the Lions the ball.

The Lions then took all momentum, as Perez went over the top and found Wimberly on a 51-yard completion to flip the field. That would start a 6-play, 74-yard drive that ended when Perez connected with Wimberly on a high pass in the end zone for a 24-10 lead with 6:41 left in the quarter.

The Rams brought the margin back to within one score when Rotherham scored from three yards out with 0:48 on the third quarter clock, capping a 9-play, 71-yard drive with the score at 24-17 in the hosts’ favor.

A&M-Commerce went back up by two scores after a 12-play, 57-yard drive that ended in Martinez’ 26-yard field goal with 11 minutes to play and the Lions in the lead at 27-17. Angelo State responded in kind with its 12-play field goal drive, making it a 27-20 contest with 8:14 to go after Flanigan’s 21-yarder.

The Lions put the cap on the scoring with 1:29 to play, as a 3:40 drive ended with a 33-yard scoring strike over the top from Perez to Landry on a long third down to make it 34-20.

The Rams had a final opportunity to get a quick score and force some late-game dramatics, but Ramsey correctly read a Rotherham pass and intercepted it at the 1-yard line.

VOLLEYBALL

Volleyball falls in four sets to No. 13 Tarleton State on the road.

STEPHENVILLE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team lost 3-1 to No. 13 Tarleton State on Saturday. The Lions won the first set but fell in the final three games. The set scores were 25-21, 11-25, 21-25 and 17-25.

The loss brings the Lion to 14-9 and 9-4 in the Lone Star Conference. The TexAnns improve to 20-4 and 12-1 in conference action.

The Lions return home on Tuesday for a match against Texas Women. The game will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Field House.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Jaslyn Wacker had 12 kills with a hitting percentage of .417. She also had six blocks, including two solo blocks.

– Shelley Chapron also had 12 kills and added four blocks.

– Mariyah Oliver had seven kills and four blocks. Layne Little added five kills and two blocks.

– Preston Lienemann led the team with 12 digs and added two kills and two aces. Savannah Rutledge had nine digs.

– Gabriela Rosa and Rylie Fuentes had 16 assists each in the match. Rosa also had nine digs.

– TSU hit .259 in the game, recording 20 more kills than the Lions.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The TexAnns jumped out to the early lead in the first set, quickly taking an 11-7 lead. The Lions then went on a run, scoring five of the next six points to tie the match at 12 midway through the set. Chapron had two blocks and a kill in the sequence while Oliver also had a kill and a block.

The teams traded rallies before TSU took a 17-15 lead. The Lions again rallied, scoring six points in a row. Wacker had a kill, and an ace in the rally as the Lions took their largest lead of the entire match, a 21-17 advantage. The Lions won the first set 25-21.

The Lions held the lead early in the second set before TSU went on a long rally. With the match tied at 9-all, the TexAnns scored nine points in a row to take control of the game. It was part of a 16-2 run by Tarleton to win the second set 25-11.

The teams split the first six points of the third set before TSU took a two-point lead. The Lions then rallied with four points in a row, including two aces in a row from Lienemann. At the midway mark of the set, the teams tied at 12.

The TexAnns then started to take control of the set, winning four of the next five points. The Lions tried to rally with three points in a row late but could not overcome the deficit and fell 25-21.

TSU took the first four points of the fourth set. The Lions then answered back to win five of the next six points to tie the match at 6-all. The rally was capped off by two consecutive kills from Wacker.

With the set tied at 8-all, TSU then scored three points in a row and six points in a seven-point stretch to take control of the game. TSU led by as many as eight before a Lion run to cut the lead back down to five. It was too much to overcome, however, and the Lions fell in the final set 25-17.

CROSS COUNTRY

Lion women and men both finish fourth at Lone Star Conference Cross Country Championships.

KINGSVILLE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce cross country teams each placed fourth at the 2017 Lone Star Conference Cross Country Championships, held at L.E. Ramey Golf Course on Saturday morning.

“We are satisfied with both team’s results today, and I feel that both groups are starting to figure things out,” said A&M-Commerce head cross country coach George Pincock. “Both teams are full of freshmen and sophomore with just a handful of juniors who will certainly become better runners with more races and experiences like today.”

The Lion women accumulated 85 points in the race and led by a pair of top 10 finishers. Brandi Stalder placed fifth, and Laura Alicke placed seventh to earn the first team All-Conference honors. Stalder completed the race in 23:19.69 and Alicke came in 12 seconds behind her at 23:31.70.

Jasmine Amo placed 20th in the race at 24:33.29, followed by LSC All-Academic selection Maddie Shubert in 24th at 24:54.53. Mikayla Maldonado placed 29th at 25:12.45 to round out Lion scorers. Morgan Mallory placed 42nd at 25:52.66, Jazmynn Kennebeck placed 58th at 26:41.85, and Shelby White placed 72nd at 28:22.45.

“We were hoping to finish a little higher on the women’s side, but we faced great competition that is regionally ranked,” Pincock said. “Our ladies stepped up and ran the best they could. The top 10 finishes by Brandi and Laura led the way, and a strong showing from the rest of the team supported them. I know the girls are very proud of what they accomplished today and excited for future races. Today was a building block, and I think the women’s team will go to the regional championship with more confidence.”

On the men’s side, Garvin Chilton led the Lions with a 16th place finish at 27:28.85 on the 10-kilometer course. Evan Luecke placed 21st at 28:02.89 and LSC All-Academic selection Trevor Montgomery placed 24th at 28:28.19 to give the Lions three runners in the top 25.

Right behind that group was Tate McMillan in 26th place at 28:34.88 and Mason Boswell in 28th place at 28:45.99. Alexis Martinez placed 53rd at 30:15.31 and Daniel Montiel placed 74th at 34:05.37.

“The men ran incredibly well, and it was a big step in the right direction,” Pincock noted. “Garvin Chilton put together a great race and finished one spot outside of being all-conference. The rest of our top five packed up nice and helped secured the fourth-place finish.”

West Texas A&M won the men’s meet with 23 points, and Tarleton State won the women’s competition with 53 points.

The Lions will now head to the NCAA Division II South Central Regional meet on November 4 at West Texas A&M University. It serves as the qualifying meet for the NCAA Division II National meet.