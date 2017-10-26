TAMUC – Sports

SOCCER

Lion soccer holds at sixth in South Central Region rankings.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team is ranked sixth in the second NCAA Division II South Central Region rankings of the 2017 season, as announced Wednesday.

These rankings are the official rankings used to determine the NCAA Division II Tournament field, which they announce November 6. The tournament champions of the Lone Star, Rocky Mountain Athletic, and Heartland Conferences will advance to the tournament, along with three at-large teams from the region.

The Lions have a Division II record of 10-3-3, with a 10-3-3 in-region record. Colorado School of Mines is now the top seed in the region, followed by Angelo State in second and Midwestern State in third. St. Edward’s is fourth, and Dallas Baptist is fifth, just ahead of A&M-Commerce. Behind the Lions is Regis in seventh and Rogers State in the eighth.

A&M-Commerce closes out the regular season with two Lone Star Conference matches this weekend. The Lions take on UT Permian Basin at 4:00 p.m. Friday in Odessa, then plays the regular season finale at 1:00 p.m. Sunday against Angelo State in San Angelo.

Rk School In-Region D-II 1 Colorado School of Mines 12-2-1 12-2-1 2 Angelo State 11-1-1 11-2-1 3 Midwestern State 11-4-1 11-4-1 4 St. Edward’s 9-3-4 9-3-4 5 Dallas Baptist 11-3-2 11-3-2 6 A&M-Commerce 9-3-3 10-3-3 7 Regis 12-2-2 12-2-2 8 Rogers State 10-3-1 10-3-1

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Women’s basketball picked to finish fifth in LSC Preseason Poll.

RICHARDSON– The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team has been picked to finish in fifth place in the Lone Star Conference 2017-18 Preseason Poll. The poll results were compiled from votes from LSC head coaches, media members, and conference sports information directors and were released Wednesday. The Lions received the third most first-place votes.

The Lions are coming off of a historic season, finishing with the second most wins in school history. A&M-Commerce finished in fourth place in the conference last season with a 14-6 record. The Lions defeated every team in the conference last year at least once. The team returns seven players from last year’s roster, including LSC Freshman of the Year Jenna Price, Second Team All-LSC selection Artaejah Gay and LSC Defensive Team selection Brianna Wise.

A&M-Commerce will begin its season hosting the 1525 Memorial Tournament on Nov. 10-11. The Lions play host to Colorado State-Pueblo, winner of the South Central Region tournament from a year ago, Lubbock Christian, the national championship school from the 2015-16 season, and the Metropolitan State University of Denver, who finished 18-12 last season.

The Lions will face Metro State at 3 p.m. on Nov. 10. They will then play against CSU-Pueblo on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Lions will conclude their three-game opening homestand against Lubbock Christian at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. All home games will be at the Field House.

Season tickets for this season’s men’s and women’s basketball games are available at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756 or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House.

2017-18 LSC Women’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll

Rank Team 1st Total 1. West Texas A&M 11 301 2. Eastern New Mexico 7 280 3. Tarleton State 3 270 4. Angelo State 4 267 5. A&M-Commerce 6 260 6. Texas Woman’s 172 7. Cameron 145 8. A&M-Kingsville 121 9. Midwestern State 120 10. UT Permian Basin 63 11. Western New Mexico 47

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Men’s basketball picked to finish seventh in LSC Preseason Poll.

RICHARDSON– The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team has been picked to finish in seventh place in the Lone Star Conference 2017-18 Preseason Poll. The poll results were compiled from votes from LSC head coaches, media members, and conference sports information directors and released Wednesday by the conference office.

The Lions will begin their first season under new head coach Jaret von Rosenberg and return three players from last season. The Lions finished the 2016-17 season 19-11, finishing fourth in the LSC standings, and advancing to the conference semifinal round. The Lions advanced to the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament, falling in the first round to West Texas A&M.

The Lions will begin the 2017-18 season with a tournament played in Wichita, Kan. A&M-Commerce will face Oklahoma Christian on Nov. 10 at 5:00 p.m. and will then meet Newman University on Nov. 11 at 4:00 p.m. Those games will be at Fugate Gymnasium. The Lions will have their home opener against Oklahoma City University on Nov. 21 at 7:00 p.m. All home games will be at the Field House.

Season tickets for this season’s men’s and women’s basketball games are available at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756 or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House. For additional ticket information, click HERE.

2017-18 LSC Men’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll