TAMUC – Sports

SOCCER

Lions move into second place in LSC after 2-0 win over UT-Permian Basin.

ODESSA– The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team scored a 2-0 win over UT Permian Basin on Friday. The Lions scored goals in the 10th and 68th minutes.

The win brings A&M-Commerce to 11-3-3 and 7-3-1 in the Lone Star Conference. With the win, the Lions move into sole possession of second place in the conference standings. UTPB falls to 1-14-1 and 1-10-0 in conference play.

The Lions will face conference leader Angelo State on Sunday in the final match of the regular season. The game will be at 1:00 p.m. at the ASU Soccer Field in San Angelo.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Jessika Coronado scored the game-winning goal in the 10th minute off of a corner kick. It was her third goal of the season.

– Sophie Haywood scored her ninth goal of the season in the 68th minute. She was passed the ball and fired the ball into the net.

– Leslie Campuzano assisted on both goals. She now has five assists this season.

– Caitlin Duty saved both UTPB shots on goal in the match. It was her seventh shutout of the season.

– Campuzano and Haywood each had three shots on goal. Coronado and Delaney Bunselmeyer both had two shots on goal. Michelle Kotlik and Sabrina Munguia also each had a shot on goal.

– 12 of the Lions’ 17 shots were on goal in the match.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions started their attack early, having a shot on goal in the first thirty seconds of the match. Campuzano had her shot saved.

The Lions got on the scoreboard in the 10th minute. Campuzano directed a corner kick toward the goal, and it went into the net by Coronado. The Lions led 1-0.

After both teams had shots go off the mark, Bunselmeyer put a shot on goal in the 23rd minute. But the kick was saved to keep the score at 1-0. UTPB had its first shot on goal in the 24th minute. Duty saved the shot.

Haywood had a shot on goal in the 25th minute that they saved. Bunselmeyer then had a shot saved in the 30th minute. The Lions had multiple offside penalties in the first half but could not get any more offense going. The defense held steady, and the Lions took their 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Lions continued their attack early in the second half. Haywood had a shot saved in the 47th minute. The Falcons countered with a shot on goal of their own, but Duty pushed it away to keep UTPB off of the board.

Munguia had a shot on goal in the 58th minute as the Lions continued to look for an insurance goal. Campuzano had another shot on goal in the 61st minute that they saved. She had another shot on goal saved in the 64th minute.

The Lions increased their lead in the 68th minute. Campuzano got the ball close to the net and found an open Haywood, who shot the ball into the net. The Lions led 2-0.

Kotlik and Coronado each had shots on goal late in the match, and the Lion defense clamped down to preserve the 2-0 shutout.