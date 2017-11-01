TAMUC – Sports

GOLF

Sanchez, Lions close out fall schedule with championships at ‘The Classic at Firewheel.’

GARLAND – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team and senior Wilfredo Sanchez earned championships at The Classic at Firewheel on Tuesday to close out the fall season.

The Lions followed the strength of two solid rounds Monday to earn the championship with a score of 888 (289-287-311, +23).

Sanchez had been tied for the lead going into the day but outpaced that player by a stroke and won the title with a score of 218 (73-68-77, +2). The win is Sanchez’ first top-five finish of the season.

Lucas McCubbin placed sixth with a score of 224 (69-79-76, +8), tying for the Lions’ low round of the day with Nick Louy, who placed ninth at 226 (73-77-76, +10).

Blake Hartford was 10th at 227 (74-71-82, +11) and Joe Wolcik place 17th (78-71-84, +17).

It is the Lions’ second tournament victory in four chances this season. A&M-Commerce placed in the top four of all of their fall events.

The Lions conclude the fall season and will take a break until February. The first of five spring tournaments will be the St. Mary’s Rattler Invitational in San Antonio on February 19-20.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. A&M-Commerce 289 287 311 887 +23 2. Arkansas-Monticello 305 301 309 915 +51 3. UT Permian Basin 323 291 307 921 +57 4. Newman 307 313 309 929 +65 5. UT Dallas 308 304 319 931 +67 6. UT Dallas B 313 301 319 933 +69 7. Jacksonville College 312 308 315 935 +71 8. Centenary 333 330 353 1016 +152

A&M-Commerce 289 287 311 887 +23 1st Wilfredo Sanchez 73 68 77 218 +2 1st Lucas McCubbin 69 79 76 224 +8 t-6th Nick Louy 73 77 76 226 +10 9th Blake Hartford 74 71 82 227 +11 10th Joe Wolcik 78 71 84 233 +17 t-17th

VOLLEYBALL

Six Lions notch double-digit kills as team grind out a five-set win over Cameron.

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team won a hard-fought five-set match against Cameron on Tuesday. The Lions had six hitters finish with 10 or more kills in the game. The set scores were 24-26, 25-20, 25-16, 24-26 and 15-11.

The win brings the Lions to 17-9 on the season and 12-4 in the Lone Star Conference. The Aggies fall to 7-18 and 3-13 in conference play. The Lions swept the season series against Cameron.

The Lions will head out on their longest road trip of the season as they travel to Silver City, N.M. for a match against Western New Mexico. The match will start at 7 p.m. CDT at Drag’s Court. The Lions will then face Eastern New Mexico on Saturday at 7 p.m. CDT in Portales.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions had six attackers end with double-digit kills, the most of the season.

– Jaslyn Wacker led all hitters with 16 kills with a .316 hitting percentage. She added two blocks and three digs.

– Shelley Chapron had 13 kills with a .400 hitting percentage. She led the team with seven blocks.

– Layne Little had 14 kills, one block, and two digs. Neka Nelson had 11 kills and three blocks.

– Mariyah Oliver had ten kills and four blocks. Preston Lienemann also had ten kills.

– Gabriela Rosa had 27 assists and 18 digs in the match. Savannah Rutledge led the Lions with 19 digs while Rylie Fuentes led the team with 29 assists.

HOW IT HAPPENEDAfter splitting the first four points of the first set, the Lions took three in a row, including two on kills from Lienemann to take an early 5-2 lead in the game. The Lions held that three-point advantage until the Aggies scored four points in a row to take a 12-11 lead midway through the first set.

Rutledge then had two aces as the Lions regained the lead on a three-point rally. CU responded with a three-point rally of its own. The teams battled back and forth as the Aggies held a 24-22 advantage late. The Lions scored two in a row to tie the set and force extra points. However, CU took the last two points and won the first set 26-24.

The Lions started the second set on fire, scoring six points in a row to take an early 6-1 lead. The Aggies responded with a five-point rally to cut the lead to just one point. A&M-Commerce built its lead back up to three midway through the set before the Aggies scored six points in a row to take a 15-12 lead. The Lions fought back to tie the game at 18-all. A&M-Commerce then went on a rally, scoring six points in a row, including consecutive kills from Nelson to lead 24-18 and Nelson’s kill gave them the 25-20 second set win to tie the match.

The Lions quickly built a five-point lead in the third set, including consecutive kills from Wacker. The Lions led 13-7 halfway through the game. The Lions built their lead to as many as ten behind the swinging of Wacker and Nelson. The Aggies cut the lead to six before A&M-Commerce took the final three points to make the third set 25-16.

The Aggies got out to an early lead in the fourth set. The Lions responded with a four-point rally to take a 9-8 lead. The teams battled back and forth as they traded leads and ties. With the Lions leading 18-16, the Aggies then went on a run, scoring five points in a row to take a 21-18 lead. The Lions then had a three-point rally to tie the set. The Lions went up 23-22 before the Aggies made two in a row to take the lead. Wacker tied the score at 24 to force extra points, but CU again responded to take the final two and force a fifth set, winning set four 26-24.

The Aggies took a 3-1 lead before the Lions answered back to tie the set at 3-all in the early stages of the fifth game. The Lions then took the lead. Leading by one, the Lions took four of the next five points to lead 13-9 late in the game. Nelson had two late kills as the Lions took the deciding set 15-11.