TAMUC – Sports

Volleyball defeats Eastern New Mexico in straight sets to split difficult road trip.

PORTALES, N.M.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team recorded a sweep of Eastern New Mexico on Saturday night. The set scores were 26-24, 25-14 and 25-23.

The win brings the Lions to 18-10 on the season and 13-5 in the Lone Star Conference. It matches their conference win total from last season with two more matches still to play. The Greyhounds fall to 12-16 and 9-9 in conference play. The Lions swept the season series against ENMU.

The Lions return home for the final two matches of the regular season. They will host UT Permian Basin on Friday at 7 p.m. for Dollar Night. A&M-Commerce will then host West Texas A&M on Saturday at 2 p.m. for Lion Champions Fund Senior Spike Day. Both matches will be at the Field House.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Jaslyn Wacker led the Lions with 11 kills and had an incredible .846 hitting percentage. She also had four blocks, three digs, and two aces.

– Layne Little had ten kills. Shelley Chapron had six kills and three blocks. Neka Nelson had six kills, including five kills in the first set.

– Rylie Fuentes led the team with 23 assists and had seven digs and a kill. Gabriela Rosa added 13 assists.

– Savannah Rutledge led the team with 17 digs.

– Preston Lienemann had four kills, and Mariyah Oliver had three kills.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The teams split the first eight points of the first set before ENMU went on a run to take an early 9-6 lead in the game. The Lions answered back with a three-point rally to tie the match. Then, trailing by two, the Lions went on a five-point rally to take a 15-12 lead in the set. Nelson had five kills in the game as the Lions pushed their lead to four before the Greyhounds rallied late. They tied the match at 24-all before A&M-Commerce scored the final two points to win the first set 26-24.

The Lions scored six of the first seven points to start the second set. Lienemann had two early kills. Little also had three early kills as the Lions led 11-6 at the midway point of the match. The Greyhounds fought back with four points in a row. The Lions then finished the set in a fury, scoring nine of the final 11 points, including the last five to take the second set 25-14.

The third set was a back-and-forth affair as the teams split the first 10 points. The Lions then went on a run, scoring five of the next six points to take an early 10-6 lead. The Greyhounds answered to tie the match at 11. The teams continued to trade rallies. A&M-Commerce brought its lead back up to four points before the Greyhounds tied the game at 23-all late. The Lions kept composure and Little recorded the final two kills of the match as the Lions won the third set 25-23 to complete the sweep.

FOOTBALL

No. 9 Lions shine in a 52-0 rout of UT-Permian Basin on Senior Day.

COMMERCE – The ninth-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce football team fantastically showcased its seniors with a 52-0 routing of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin on Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The Lions move to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the Lone Star Conference with the win, while UT Permian Basin falls to 2-8 overall and 1-6 in the LSC.

A&M-Commerce wraps up the regular season next Saturday with the annual battle for the President’s Trophy at Tarleton State. Kickoff in Stephenville is 2:00 p.m. that day.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The win is the 36th for the Lions in the last four seasons, tying this year’s senior class for the most wins by a Lion team in a four-year span.

– Before the game, the official naming and unveiling of Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium.

– A senior got involved on every touchdown of the night for the Lions, including two players scoring the first touchdowns of their college career in tight end Austin Jordan and quarterback Jacob Norton.

– Quarterback Luis Perez completed 26-of-34 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns. He has passed for over 300 yards in the last seven consecutive games and has met that milestone 12 times in his career.

– Quarterback Gabriel Rodriguez and running back Richard Whitaker each had a rushing touchdown in the contest.

– In addition to Jordan, senior receivers D’Arthur Cowan and Buck Wilson each had receiving touchdowns. Tight end Vincent Hobbs caught two touchdown passes.

– Senior Travon Blanchard led the defensive effort with nine tackles, three tackles for loss, and contributing on a sack. Senior Kieston Carter had five solo tackles and three tackles for loss. Michael Onuoha had five tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss.

– The Lions sacked UTPB quarterbacks four times and had 16 tackles for loss in the game, holding the Falcons to 125 yards of offense.

– A&M-Commerce rolled up 583 yards of total offense and picked up 33 first downs.

– Carandal Hale had 109 all-purpose yards with 84 rushing yards to lead the team on six carries. He also had five receptions for 25 yards.

– Hobbs had six catches for 144 yards and two scores, Wilson caught six passes for 84 yards and a score, and Cowan had six passes for 63 yards and a score.

– Kristov Martinez was a perfect 7-of-7 on PAT attempts and made a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

HONORING THE SENIORS

Before the contest, the careers of seniors Jon Aguilar, Anthony Ameperosa, Travon Blanchard, Kieston Carter, D’Arthur Cowan, Shawn Hooks, Austin Jordan, Christopher Laskowski, Devonta Leary, Jared Machorro, Jacob Norton, Luis Perez, Trey Porter, Gabriel Rodriguez, Ewing Simmons, Anthony Smith, Yusef Sterling-Lowe, Poet Thomas, Javon Tillman, Richard Whitaker, and Buck Wilson were celebrated with the players and their families on the field.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions received the opening kickoff and proceeded down the field for an opening drive touchdown. A Hale rush for 31 yards started the drive off, and the redshirt freshman picked up 40 yards on the trip. Rodriguez finished off the drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge in traffic to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.

The Lion defense forced a three-and-out, and the offense again drove down for a touchdown. Hale had rushes of 13 and 24 yards on the drive. A personal foul by UTPB put the ball on the one-yard line. Perez found Jordan for the senior’s first career touchdown reception on the next play, giving the Lions a 14-0 edge.

The Lion defense forced another punt on UTPB’s next drive. This time, it took just one play to score as Perez found Hobbs on the sideline. Hobbs shed a tackler and then ran down the sideline untouched for a 74-yard touchdown, giving A&M-Commerce a 21-0 lead with six and a half minutes left in the first quarter.

UTPB had its best drive of the half on their next possession. Aided by Lion penalties, the Falcons drove inside the red zone. Facing first and goal at the seven, the Lion defense held firm, stopping two runs for no gain, forcing UTPB to turn the ball over on downs. The Lions led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions’ next possession was cut short on a strip sack on Perez, giving the Falcons good field position. The Lion defense again held, with Norman Moimoi posting consecutive sacks. UTPB still turned the ball over on downs.

After both teams traded possessions, the Lions took over with seven minutes to play in half. E.J. Thompson had a 20-yard run and an eight-yard run to convert on fourth down to keep the drive going. Perez then had a completion to Hobbs for 17 yards before hitting Wilson for an 18-yard catch and run for a touchdown, pushing the Lion lead to 28-0.

The Lions added another touchdown right before the half. After stopping the Falcons and using their timeouts, A&M-Commerce took over at the 43-yard line. After passes of one and 12 yards, Perez then found Hobbs again for a long touchdown catch and run. This one was for 30 yards, and the Lions took a 35-0 lead into halftime.

Perez went 23-31 in the first half for 291 yards, and four touchdown passes. Hobbs had 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Hale rushed for 84 yards while Thompson added 44 rushing yards.

The Lion defense stopped UTPB again to start the second half, ending the Falcons on fourth down. Rodriguez entered as the quarterback on the drive and completed passes for 19 and 27 yards. After a pass interference call put the ball on the two-yard line, the Lions again made a change at quarterback, bringing in Norton. He found Cowan for a leaping grab touchdown and A&M-Commerce led 42-0.

After the defense had another three-and-out, the offense again drove the length of the field. Whitaker had a rush for 19 yards and capped off the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run, pushing the Lion lead to 49-0, which was the score at the end of the third quarter.

The Lions capped the scoring with 9:10 remaining in the game, as Martinez connected on a 28-yard punt after Jaquorious Smith blocked a Falcon punt and the Lions recovered the ball deep in UTPB territory.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Women’s cross country finishes 17th, men 20th at NCAA DII South Central Regional Finals.

CANYON– The Texas A&M University-Commerce cross country teams concluded their respective seasons on Saturday, competing in the NCAA DII South Central Regional Finals. The women’s team finished in 17th place in the 6K while the Lion men finished in 20th place in the 10K. The meet took place in Canyon.

Brandi Stalder led the women’s team, finishing in 36th place with a time of 22:53.44, which was a career-best time for her in the 6K. Laura Alicke finished in 76th place with a 23:49.67. Maddie Shubert, Jasmine Amo, Mikayla Maldonado, Mallory Morgan and Shelby White all ran career-best times in the 6K as well for the Lions.

For the Lion men, Evan Luecke was the top finisher, placing 87th overall with a time of 33:55.98, setting a career-best time in the 10K. Garvin Chilton finished 106th as the second highest Lion finisher. Mason Boswell, Trevor Montgomery, and Tate McMillan all finished within 40 seconds of each other while freshman Daniel Montiel competed in the first 10K of his collegiate career.

Volleyball falls 3-1 on the road against Western New Mexico after fourth-set rally falls short.

SILVER CITY, N.M.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team lost in four sets to Western New Mexico on the road on Friday. The Lions missed the first two games, won the third set and lost the fourth game in a long run of extra points. The set scores were 18-25, 19-25, 25-20 and 28-30.

The loss drops the Lions to 17-10 on the season and 12-5 in the Lone Star Conference. The Mustangs improve to 9-16 on the season and 9-8 in conference play.

The Lions face a quick turnaround with a match on the other side of the state against Eastern New Mexico on Saturday. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. CDT at the Greyhound Arena in Portales, N.M.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Shelley Chapron led the Lions with 11 kills. She also had a team-high eight blocks.

– Layne Little had ten kills. Jaslyn Wacker had nine kills and six blocks.

– Jaryn Wacker and Sydney Reyes each had nine kills. Neka Nelson had seven kills. Preston Lienemann added three kills while Mariyah Oliver had two.

– Gabriela Rosa led the team with 34 assists and had 14 digs. Rylie Fuentes added 18 assists and nine digs.

– Savannah Rutledge led the Lions with 20 digs. Lacie Jessup had 10.

– The Lions had 14 blocks in the match, their second-most in a game this season. WNMU aced the Lions six times.

– The fourth set was the most extensive set of the season for the Lions, with 58 points scored in the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The teams split the first 18 points of the first set as neither team could establish a run early. WNMU then had a three-point rally to take a two-point lead. The Lions cut the Mustang lead to 16-15 before WNMU went on a run. They scored six points in a row to take a seven-point lead. The Lions could not recover and fell 25-18 in the first set.

The Lions scored four of the first five points of the second set. The Mustangs responded with an eight-point rally to take a 9-4 lead. WNMU built its lead to as many as seven points before the Lions scored four in a row to cut the lead to 16-13. Reyes had a kill and a block in the rally.

The Mustangs then put the set away, scoring seven of the next nine points to take an eight-point lead. The Lions scored four of the following five points to cut the lead down but fell in the second set 25-19.

The teams split the first six points of the third set before the Lions scored four of the next five points to take an early 7-4 lead. The Mustangs battled back to tie the score at 11.

The Lions then scored eight of the next nine points to take control of the set. Reyes had two kills, and a block in the rally as the Lions led 19-12. A&M-Commerce pushed its lead to as many as eight before WNMU scored four in a row to cut into the lead. The Lions closed out the set and won 25-20.

WNMU scored the first four points of the fourth set and pushed its lead to as many as seven early in the game, leading 12-5. The Lions then responded, scoring six of the next seven points, including three kills from Jaryn Wacker. The Mustangs scored four in a row to rebuild their lead to six.

The Lions continued to battle. Trailing 21-16, the Lions scored six in a row to take their first lead of the fourth set. Jaryn Wacker had two kills and two assisted blocks in the rally. The teams then began to trade leads, leading to extra points. Neither side could establish a three-point rally to put the set game. The Lions led 28-27. WNMU finally was able to finish the set, scoring the last three points to win the fourth set 30-28 and take the match.

SOCCER

Lions fall 2-0 in LSC semifinal to WT, are eliminated from LSC Tournament.

SAN ANGELO– The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team fell 2-0 to West Texas A&M in the semifinal round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament on Friday. The Lions gave up two goals early in the second half and could not recover.

The Lions fall to 12-4-3 on the season and WT eliminates them from the LSC Tournament. WT improves to 9-6-5 and advances to the championship round.

The Lions still have an outside chance of continuing their season. They were ranked seventh in the South Central Region headed into the weekend. The top six teams in the regional rankings will advance to the regional tournament, which starts next Friday. The NCAA Tournament field announced at 5:00 p.m. Central Monday.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– It was only the third match all season where A&M-Commerce was held scoreless.

– The Lions had eight shots and four shots on goal. Sophie Haywood, Leslie Campuzano, Kara Blasingame and Sabrina Munguia all had shots on goal in the match.

– Caitlin Duty made six saves as WT had 11 shots, eight of which were on target.

– WT scored two goals in the second half. The first came in the 46th minute by Hannah Kelley. The second came in the 58th minute from Khadidra Debesette.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lady Buffs had the first shot on goal in the eighth minute. Duty saved the ball. The Lions then went on the offensive. Haywood found room in the 13th minute for a shot, but they saved it to keep the match scoreless.

Toward the middle of the first half, the Lion defense clamped down, not allowing a single shot from WT for more than 20 minutes. The Lions had multiple attempts but could not get a shot to go on goal.

The Lady Buff offense woke up late in the first half as both teams made multiple substitutions. Duty came up with a save in the 41st minute and had two more saves in the 43rd minute. A WT forward had a chance, but Duty was there to make a diving save to keep the scoreless match heading into halftime.

The Lady Buffs wasted no time breaking the scoreless tie, scoring in the first 42 seconds of the second half. Kelley raced past the defense and got a shot just over the hands of Duty to score, giving WT a 1-0 lead. Duty made another save in the 48th minute.

WT scored again in the 58th minute. After a taken goal kick, it was headed by WT, and then Debesette sprinted with the ball down the middle. Sidestepping a Lion defender, she shot the ball into the right side of the goal to give WT a 2-0 lead.

Blasingame had a shot on goal in the 64th, and Campuzano had a shot on goal in the 65th minute as the Lions looked to get back into the match. However, the WT keeper saved both shots.

Duty made another save in the 71st minute as a ball was fired on a free kick right toward the goal. The Lion offense continued to try and find space but was stifled by the WT defense and could not see another opportunity to get a shot on goal, falling 2-0.

FOOTBALL

No. 9 Lions host UT-Permian Basin in final regular season home game of 2017.

HC Colby Carthel YouTube Preview

COMMERCE – The No. 9 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions’ football team hosts The University of Texas of the Permian Basin this Saturday in a jam-packed day of action, with the final home game of the 2017 regular season kicking off at 4:00 p.m.

WHO: The University of Texas of the Permian Basin at Texas A&M University-Commerce

WHERE: Commerce | Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium

WHEN: 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 4

RECORDS: A&M-Commerce is 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the Lone Star Conference schedule. UT-Permian Basin is 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the LSC.

RANKINGS: Texas A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 9 in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll and the D2Football.com Media Poll. UT Permian Basin is unranked.

LIVE AUDIO: Lion Sports Network — KETR 88.9 FM, Commerce (http://www.ketr.org)

LIVE VIDEO: LionAthletics.com/live

LIVE STATS: StatBroadcast

TICKETS: Available by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, calling (903) 468-8756, or visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office at the Field House

LIONS CELEBRATE SENIORS AND HISTORY vs. UTPB

• The Lions have a jam-packed pregame before to the final home game of the 2017 season, as A&M-Commerce hosts The University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

SENIOR DAY

• The Lions will celebrate the careers of 21 seniors at 3:35 p.m.:

• OL Jon Aguilar, DL Anthony Ameperosa, LB Travon Blanchard, DL Kieston Carter, WR D’Arthur Cowan, WR Shawn Hooks, A Austin Jordan, LB Christopher Laskowski, DL Devonta Leary, OL Jared Machorro, QB Jacob Norton, QB Luis Perez, DB Trey Porter, QB Gabriel Rodriguez, DL Ewing Simmons, LB Anthony Smith, DB Yusef Sterling-Lowe, OL Poet Thomas, DB Javon Tillman, RB Richard Whitaker, and WR Buck Wilson.

DEDICATION OF ERNEST HAWKINS FIELD

• Just before kickoff, the official dedication of Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium will take place.

• East Texas State University hired Coach Ernest Hawkins as an assistant football coach sixty years ago, and they promoted him to the position of head football coach for the Lions in 1964. He went on to the most prolific coaching career in ET history.

•He is the winningest coach in program history with 132 wins, and he led the Lions to four Lone Star Conference Championships in 1966, 1969, 1972, and 1983. He was named LSC Coach of the Year in each of those four seasons.

• The 1972 team won the NAIA National Championship right here in Memorial Stadium and Coach Hawkins was named the National Coach of the Year.

• Texas Tech in 1975 inducted him into the Hall of Fame at his Alma Mater, the Lion Athletic Hall of Fame in 1988, and the Lone Star Conference Hall of Honor in 2004.

• Thanks to the contributions of donors to the Hawkins Legacy Campaign, the Texas A&M System Board of Regents recently approved the naming of the football field at Memorial Stadium to Ernest Hawkins Field.

ALL-TIME AGAINST THE FALCONS

• The Lions and UTPB are meeting for the second time in the history of the two programs.

• A&M-Commerce won the first meeting, 58-21, in Odessa’s Ratliff Stadium despite playing only three quarters due to storms.

• The Lions rolled up 591 yards of offense on the night into the morning.

• Weather is predicted to be warm, but no precipitation and both teams hope to make this the first 60-minute contest in the series.

STILL PUSHING #ToTheTop

• The Lions have held steady at No. 9 in the nation in both the AFCA and D2Football.com polls.

• A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 36 straight AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll.

• It is A&M-Commerce’s 42nd all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

LIONS TIED FOR LSC LEAD IN ALL-TIME WINS

• The Lion victory over West Texas A&M was their 302nd Lone Star Conference victory in football action.

• With A&M-Kingsville’s loss at Eastern N.M. last week, A&M-Commerce and the Javelinas tied for the all-time lead in LSC wins at 302.

• The Lions have two LSC games left this year, while the Javelinas only have one, playing out of conference in Week 11.

CARTHEL 5TH IN SCHOOL HISTORY IN WINS

• Head coach Colby Carthel now ranks fifth in A&M-Commerce history in coaching wins with 40 wins.

• However, he will be in fifth for a while, as his 40 wins are just over half of J.V. Sikes’ 63 wins in fourth place.

1 Ernest Hawkins 1964-85 132-92-6 2 Eddie Vowell 1986-98 74-71-1 3 Bob Berry 1935-41, 46-50 72-34-8 4 J.V. Sikes 1954-63 63-34-4 5 Colby Carthel 2013-pres. 41-15 6 M.A. Smith 1951-53 30-2-1

THREE-HEADED MONSTER

• As you will read below, Luis Perez is very good at throwing the football to his teammates, who in turn, are quite adept at finding the endzone.

• Three of the top four receivers in the Lone Star Conference in terms of receiving touchdowns are Luis’ friends.

• Darrion Landry is tied with Texas A&M-Kingsville’s Jordan Thomas for the lead in the conference with eight touchdown catches.

• Tied for third in the league in touchdown receptions are D’Arthur Cowan and Buck Wilson with seven apiece.

PEREZ SETS SCHOOL RECORD, LEADS THE NATION

• After 387 passing yards in Canyon against WT, Luis Perez’ passing average has vaulted him to the top of the Division II ranks. He is one of 10 passers in Division II averaging over 300 yards passing per game.

Rk Team Cl. Gms A-C-I TD Yds Avg 1 Luis Perez, A&M-Commerce Sr. 8 301-217-6 29 2,648 331.0 2 Connor Jessop, Shepherd Sr. 8 273-181-4 30 2,597 324.6 3 Javia Hall, Western N.M. Sr. 8 389-215-11 19 2,584 323.0 4 Tanner Garry, Slippery Rock Sr. 9 352-210-7 26 2,889 321.0 5 Amir Hall, Bowie St. Jr. 9 296-198-4 38 2,888 320.9 6 Brook Bolles, Central Mo. Jr. 9 330-181-11 18 2,843 315.9 7 Grant Russell, Ohio Dominican Sr. 8 254-185-2 19 2,491 311.4 8 Y. Gavalas, LIU Post Sr. 8 282-207-7 29 2,468 308.5 9 Braxton Marstall, Emporia St. Sr. 8 313-196-2 20 2,442 305.3 10 Nick Rooney, Adams St. Jr. 7 307-186-6 19 2,106 300.9

With his 29th completion of the game, 216th completion of the season, and 466th completion of his career, Perez completed a 23-yard pass to Buck Wilson.

• This put him at 5,971 career yards, becoming the all-time leading passer at A&M-Commerce in yardage, completions, and touchdowns.

• Also impressive is that Perez only ranks sixth in career attempts.

• We will have more record watches for his potential season records next week, but he ranks 4th in a season in completions (217) and touchdowns (29), 5th in a season in yards (2,646), and 8th in attempts (301).

CAREER PASSING YARDAGE LEADERS 1. 5,972 Luis Perez 2016-pres. 2. 5,955 Bob Bounds 1987-91 3. 5,800 Kyle Mackey 1980-83 4. 5,635 Terry Skinner 1973-77 5. 5,362 Tyrik Rollison 2013-14 6. 5,016 Harrison Stewart 2013-15 7. 4,616 Wade Wilson 1977-80 8. 4,529 Jim Dietz 1967-70 9. 4,378 Royce Slechta 1985-88 10. 3,913 Adam Farkes 2009-10 11. 3,763 Cole Cayce 1993-96

CAREER PASSING COMPLETION LEADERS 1. 467 Luis Perez (467-690-11) 2016-pres. 2. 375 Bob Bounds (375-706-36) 1987-91 3. 372 Kyle Mackey (372-751-44) 1980-83 4. 367 Terry Skinner (367-813-45) 1973-77 5. 353 Adam Farkes (353-700-30) 2009-10 6. 345 Harrison Stewart (345-633-14) 2013-15 7. 343 Tyrik Rollison (343-550-14) 2013-14 8. 338 Wade Wilson (338-668-26) 1977-80 9. 327 Royce Slechta (327-753-50) 1985-88 10. 284 Cole Cayce (284-531-21) 1993-96

CAREER PASSING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS 1. 61 Luis Perez 2016-pres. 2. 51 James Gray 1951-53 3. 48 Harrison Stewart 2013-15 4. 43 Jim Dietz 1967-70 43 Tyrik Rollison 2013-14 6. 42 Kyle Mackey 1980-83 7. 34 Wade Wilson 1977-80 8. 33 Royce Slechta 1985-88 33 Terry Skinner 1973-77 10. 32 Bob Bounds 1987-91

He ranks third in Division II and 10th in all of the NCAA in career passing efficiency.

Rk Team Div Cl. Gms A-C-I TD Yds QBR 1 Connor Jessop , Shepherd D-II Sr. 25 347-235-4 41 3,602 191.60 2 Ricky Bautista , Chapman D-III Sr. 16 374-265-8 36 3,701 181.47 3 Chase Burton , Franklin D-III Sr. 35 1,145-767-20 110 10,570 172.74 4 Joe Germinerio , Brockport D-III So. 18 378-267-10 29 3,660 171.99 5 Baker Mayfield , Oklahoma FBS Sr. 42 1,329-912-27 111 12,608 171.81 6 Miles Thompson , Hendrix D-III So. 14 357-231-6 34 3,343 171.43 7 Broc Rutter , North Central (IL) D-III So. 20 586-381-9 54 5,390 169.62 8 Bryan Schor , James Madison FCS Sr. 35 612-426-17 53 5,520 168.40 9 Lenny Williams , Indiana (PA) D-II Jr. 30 564-365-10 44 5,419 167.62 10 Luis Perez , A&M-Commerce D-II Sr. 21 690-461-11 61 5,974 165.52

SENIORS LOOK TO TIE SCHOOL RECORD

• With one more win, the senior class will tie the school record for wins in a four-year period with the Tangerine Bowl runs of the early 1950s.

Years Record 1951-54 36-5-2 2014-17 35-10 2013-16 35-14 1957-60 34-7 1972-75 32-13-1 1936-39 31-8 1990-93 31-16-1

MARTINEZ IS NEW PAT LEADER

• Kicker Kristov Martinez ranks 12th among career leaders in Division II in scoring with his 264 career points.

• Martinez is currently the leader in scoring amongst kickers in the Lone Star Con at 7.9 points per game. ENMU’s Bailey Hale took the lead in total points at 65 – two points ahead of Martinez – in Thursdaynight’s win for the Greyhounds at West Liberty.

• He has scored 264 points in his career, which ranks second in A&M-Commerce history.

• The A&M-Commerce all-time leader in scoring is Billy Watkins, who scored 281 points from 1990-93 on 134 PATs and 49 field goals.

• Martinez moved up to third on the career field goal list with a pair of 30-yarders at UNA.

CAREER SCORING LEADERS 1. 281 Billy Watkins (134 PAT, 49 FG) 1990-93 2. 264 Kristov Martinez (150 PAT, 38 FG) 2015-pres. 3. 224 David Dell (104 PAT, 40 FG) 1995-98 4. 222 Aundra Thompson (37 TD) 1972-75 5. 219 Saul Martinez (126 PAT, 31 FG) 2013-14 6. 216 Marvin Brown (36 TD) 1951-52 7. 210 Ricky Dirks (35 TD) 1981-84 8. 208 Leonard Allen (121 PAT, 29 FG) 1973-76 9. 180 Cary Noiel (30 TD)

