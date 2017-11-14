TAMUC – Sports

FOOTBALL

Carter, Martinez named LSC Football Players of the Week.

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce football players Kieston Carter and Kristov Martinez have been named Players of the Week by the Lone Star Conference, as announced Monday. Carter earned Defensive Player of the Week and Martinez was named Special Teams Player of the Week for their efforts in the No. 8 Lions’ 33-21 win over Tarleton State.

Carter – a senior defensive end from Mexia – was vital for the Lions’ defense as they wrapped up their 9-1 season with a 33-21 win over Tarleton. He had five tackles with two critical tackles for loss and forced a fumble to lead an opportunistic Lion defensive effort, which limited Tarleton to 272 yards.

Martinez – a junior kicker from Edinburg – scored 15 points in the No. 8 Lions’ win over Tarleton, becoming the school’s all-time leader in scoring in the process. He made field goals of 24, 39, 42, and 35 yards in the game. His four field goals in a game tied an A&M-Commerce record. He now has 289 points, breaking a school record that had stood since 1993. His 160 career PATs is a school record, and he ranks second in school history with 43 career field goals. The four field goals in a game are the second most in NCAA Division II this season.

The Lions are playoff bound, earning the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Division II Super Region Four. It is A&M-Commerce’s third consecutive berth into the NCAA Playoffs. They will face No. 4 seed Winona State on the road on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. The game will be at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winona, Minn.

WEEKLY AWARDS

Offensive S-4 D’Angelo Bowie, Western New Mexico S-11 Jordan Thomas, Texas A&M-Kingsville S-18 Luis Perez, A&M-Commerce S-25 Xavier Turner, Tarleton State O-2 Layton Rabb, Midwestern State O-9 Layton Rabb, Midwestern State (2) O-16 Luis Perez, A&M-Commerce (2) O-23 Luis Perez, A&M-Commerce (3) O-30 Kamal Cass, Eastern New Mexico N-6 Xavier Turner, Tarleton State (2) N-13 Layton Rabb, Midwestern State (3)

Defensive S-4 Chris Smith, A&M-Commerce S-11 Daelin Young, West Texas A&M S-18 EJ Speed, Tarleton State S-25 Yusef Sterling-Lowe, A&M-Commerce O-2 Brad Hardin, Eastern New Mexico O-9 Dominic Barry, Western New Mexico O-16 Kevin Hayes, Midwestern State O-23 Drew Bolin, Midwestern State O-30 Brucks Saathoff, A&M-Commerce N-6 Markus Jones, Angelo State N-13 Kieston Carter, A&M-Commerce

Special Teams S-4 Bailey Hale, Eastern New Mexico S-11 Alex Schrag, West Texas A&M S-18 Sergio Sroka, Tarleton State S-25 Kristov Martinez, A&M-Commerce O-2 Ron Reid, Tarleton State O-9 Collin Grady, Western New Mexico O-16 Connor Flanigan, Angelo State O-23 Collin Grady, Western New Mexico (2) O-30 Buck Wilson, A&M-Commerce N-6 Ian Davis, Western New Mexico N-13 Kristov Martinez, A&M-Commerce (2)

FOOTBALL

Lions enter playoffs ranked No. 8 in AFCA Coaches Poll.

WACO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team will enter the NCAA Division II Championship playoffs as the No. 8 team in the American Football Coaches’ Association Division II Coaches’ Poll, released Monday.

The Lions complete the regular season with a record of 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the Lone Star Conference with a 33-21 victory over Tarleton State to win the President’s Cup for the fifth consecutive season. The Lions outgained the Texans 546-272 in the game, and Kristov Martinez became the school’s all-time leading scorer. He was a perfect 4-of-4 on field goal attempts, as well as making all three PATs. Those 15 points pushed his career total to 289, breaking the previous A&M-Commerce career record of 281 set by Billy Watkins (1990-93). Quarterback Luis Perez completed 34-of-50 passes for 482 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He completed passes to seven different receivers. Kieston Carter was named the LSC Defensive Player of the Week.

A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 38 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. It is A&M-Commerce’s 44th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

The Lions are the fifth seed in Super Region Four for the NCAA Division II Football Championship. A&M-Commerce will travel to fourth-seeded (and 12th-ranked in the AFCA poll) Winona State for the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs. Kickoff is 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, at WSU’s Altira Federal Credit Union Stadium.

2017 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll – November 14, 2017

Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Minnesota St. (22) 11-0 834 1 2. Shepherd (W.Va.) (7) 10-0 800 2 3. Indiana (Pa.) (2) 11-0 778 3 4. Fort Hays St. (Kan.) (3) 11-0 730 5 5. Midwestern St. (Texas) 9-0 720 4 6. Indianapolis (Ind.) 11-0 672 6 7. Central Washington 11-0 661 7 8. A&M-COMMERCE 9-1 602 8t 9. Ashland (Ohio) 10-1 584 10 10. Ferris St. (Mich.) 9-1 542 11 11. Virginia St. 10-0 514 15 12. Winona St. (Minn.) 10-1 471 17 13. Northwest Missouri St. 9-2 359 18 14. Bowie St. (Md.) 9-1 353 19 15. Assumption (Mass.) 9-1 333 8t 16. Wingate (N.C.) 9-1 285 12 17. West Alabama 9-2 272 22 18. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 9-2 268 13 19. Shippensburg (Pa.) 10-1 261 25 20. Colorado St.-Pueblo 9-2 223 23 21. Humboldt St. (Calif.) 8-2 174 16 22. Colorado Mesa 9-2 147 14 23. Minnesota-Duluth 9-2 108 NR 24. Eastern New Mexico 8-2 90 20 25. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 9-2 72 NR

Dropped Out: Findlay (Ohio) (21), West Georgia (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Findlay (Ohio), 49; California (Pa.), 40; Catawba (N.C.), 35; Grand Valley St. (Mich.), 18; Delta St. (Miss.), 12; West Georgia, 10; Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 9; Harding (Ark.), 9; Slippery Rock (Pa.), 4; West Florida, 4; Central Missouri, 3; Kutztown (Pa.), 1; LIU-Post (N.Y.), 1; Ohio Dominican, 1; Tuskegee (Ala.), 1.