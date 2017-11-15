TAMUC – Sports

VOLLEYBALL

Lions jump one spot to No. 6 in NCAA Regional Rankings entering LSC Tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team is ranked sixth in this week’s NCAA Division II South Central Regional Rankings, which were released Wednesday by the NCAA. It is the final ranking release before the announcement of the NCAA Division II Volleyball Championship field.

The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Heartland, and Rocky Mountain Athletic conferences. The winner of each conference’s postseason tournament receives an automatic bid into the NCAA Regional Tournament, as well as the other five top-ranked teams in the regional rankings. The tournament field will be announced by the NCAA on Monday, November 20, at 6:30 p.m.

The Lions are currently 20-10 entering this weekend’s Lone Star Conference Volleyball Championship. A&M-Commerce wrapped up an undefeated home season with wins over UT-Permian Basin. The Lions last went undefeated in the Field House in 1987.

The Lions have won 14 of their last 17 matches and are 5-4 against teams in the current South Central Regional Rankings. The Lions swept their season series with West Texas A&M, split their series against Tarleton State, Angelo State, and A&M-Kingsville, and have a loss to Colorado School of Mines.

A&M-Commerce starts the Lone Star Conference Volleyball Championship as the second seed at 2:30 p.m. Thursday as the No. 2 seed against No. 7 seed Western New Mexico in the quarterfinal round at Tarleton State. The semifinal round would be played at 5 p.m. Friday, with the final round played at 3 p.m. Saturday.

NCAA South Central Regional Rankings – Nov. 15

Rk Team In Region Overall 1 Regis 23-2 25-3 2 Tarleton State 22-4 26-5 3 Colorado School of Mines 23-4 23-4 4 Angelo State 19-7 21-8 5 Metro State 18-5 19-7 6 A&M-COMMERCE 18-9 20-10 7 Arkansas-Fort Smith 23-4 25-6 8 West Texas A&M 19-9 20-12 9 Texas A&M-Kingsville 20-11 21-11 10 Colorado Christian 15-10 16-10

SOCCER

Bunselmeyer’s first team honor leads Lion trio on D2CCA All-South Central Region teams.

CANYON – Three Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer players have earned Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-South Central Region honors, as announced Wednesday. Delaney Bunselmeyer made the first team all-region honors to advance to the All-American ballot, while forward Sophie Haywood and midfielder Michelle Kotlik were named second team all-region.

Bunselmeyer – a junior from Denton – was previously named the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year, first team all-LSC, and CoSIDA Academic All-District after leading the Lion defense as A&M-Commerce had a 12-4-3 record in 2017. She led the defensive unit that allowed the fewest goals per game in the Lone Star Conference. It is her second season earning all-region honors as she was named third team all-region by the NSCAA in 2016.

Haywood – a senior from Hull, England – was named the LSC Academic Player of the Year, first team all-LSC, CoSIDA Academic All-District, and LSC All-Academic. She led the Lions with ten goals and tied for the LSC lead in game-winning goals. She was also named the 2016 LSC Newcomer of the Year as a junior.

Kotlik – a sophomore from Grapevine – was named the LSC Midfielder of the Year, first team all-LSC, CoSIDA Academic All-District, and LSC All-Academic. She had four goals and two assists on the season, commanding the midfield. It is her third career all-region honor, as she was named second-team D2CCA and NSCAA All-Region as a freshman in 2016.

The announcement of the D2CCA All-America team is on November 29. The Division II Conference Commissioners Association encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as essential elements of higher education. The CCA is a crucial communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.

2017 D2CCA NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer All-South Central Region Team

First Team

Pos Name School Yr Hometown GK Taylor Sargent Rogers State Jr. The Colony, Texas F Trenadey Scott * Angelo State So. Fort Worth, Texas F Cio Bargallo Texas A&M-International So. Blanes, Spain F Mackenzie Bean Colorado State-Pueblo Jr. Bothell, Wash. F Rosa Urista-Chico Newman Sr. Wichita, Kan. MF Daisy Cardona Rogers State Sr. Ventura, Calif. MF Destinee Williamson Midwestern State Sr. Bedford, Texas MF Chelsea Martin Texas Woman’s Sr. The Colony, Texas MF Tarah Patterson Colorado-Colorado Springs So. Colorado Springs, Colo. D Emily Garnier Colorado Mines Sr. Littleton, Colo. D Delaney Bunselmeyer A&M-Commerce Jr. Denton, Texas D Viktoria Malmros St. Edward’s Sr. Malmo, Sweden D Emily Townsend Colorado Mines Jr. Katy, Texas

* – Regional Player of the Year

Second Team