TAMUC – Sports

Jaslyn Wacker named D2CCA Second Team All-Region after a standout season.

DENTON – Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball middle blocker Jaslyn Wacker has been named Second Team All-Region by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association, as announced Tuesday by the D2CCA.

Wacker – a junior from Austin – was a force on both offense and defense for the Lions. She was named First Team All-Lone Star Conference and was the first player in program history to receive the Academic Player of the Year. She led the team and was fifth in the LSC in hitting percentage (.307) and was fourth in blocks per set (1.08) and second in total blocks. Wacker had more than 300 kills during the year, the second most on the team. She is averaging 2.5 kills per set. Wacker was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team, advancing to the ballot for Academic All-America.

Wacker and the Lions now head to the NCAA Division II Championship for the first time since 1988. They are the sixth seed in the South Central Region and will face third seed Metro State in the first round on Thursday at Noon MST (1 p.m. CST) in the single-elimination tournament. The Regional Semifinal match will be Friday and the Regional Championship, for a berth into the Elite Eight, will be Saturday.

2017 D2CCA Women’s Volleyball All-South Central Region Teams

FIRST TEAM

Player School Position Hailey Roberts Tarleton State OH Brianna Sotello Angelo State OH Santaisha Sturges Metro State OH Nikki Kennedy Regis MB Mallory Grimsrud Adams State MB Marina Hansen Colorado School of Mines S Autumn Reese Arkansas-Fort Smith L/DS

SECOND TEAM

Player School Position Anna Demmer Arkansas-Fort Smith OH MacKenzie Edwards Colorado Mesa OH Kelsey Green Regis OH Jaslyn Wacker A&M-Commerce MB Heather Verrill Western New Mexico MB Jordyn Keamo Tarleton State S Andrea Aguilar Eastern New Mexico L/DS

D2CCA South Central Region Player of the Year:

Hailey Roberts, Tarleton State