TAMUC – Sports

FOOTBALL

Lions to host NCAA Division II Football Championship Semifinal

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is the second seed of the remaining four teams in the NCAA Division II Football Championship field and will host the third seed Harding University in the National Semifinal on Saturday, December 9. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. The game, streamed, is on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app.

The Lions are 12-1 and are the champions of Super Region Four after a 31-21 victory over top-ranked Minnesota State on Saturday. Harding was the seventh seed in Super Region Three and will carry an 11-3 record into the game after defeating Ferris State 16-14 Saturday.

Lions keep the magical run alive, advancing to National Semifinal with 31-21 win over No. 1 Minnesota State.

MANKATO, Minn. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team scored the game’s final 10 points to pull away from Minnesota State University for a 31-21 victory in the NCAA Division II National Quarterfinal game at Blakeslee Stadium.

The Lions – ranked eighth in the nation and the region’s fifth seed – are the Super Region Four champions and advance to the NCAA Division II Semifinals on Saturday, December 9, with the date and opponent to be announced later.

A&M-Commerce will carry a 12-1 record into the national semifinals, setting a school record for wins in a season. Minnesota State – ranked first in the nation and the region’s second seed – sees its season end with a record 13-1.

It is the first time the Lions have advanced to the NCAA Division II semifinal in any sport. It is also the first time the Lions have defeated a team ranked No. 1 in the nation in football action.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions gained 360 yards of offense on 69 plays for an average of 5.2 yards per down. A&M-Commerce gained 103 rushing yards on the nation’s top rushing defense.

– The Lions’ 31 points scored are the most Minnesota State has allowed in the last 18 games.

– Quarterback Luis Perez completed 28-of-41 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown without being sacked.

– E.J. Thompson had 14 carries for 70 yards and a 19-yard touchdown carry. Carandal Hale had ten carries for 41 yards and nine receptions for 52 yards.

– Marquis Wimberly had five catches for 79 yards and a 30-yard touchdown.

– Kristov Martinez was perfect in the kicking game with three field goals of 37, 35, and 48 yards. The 48-yarder in the fourth quarter gave the Lions the lead for good and was his 50th career field goal, setting a new school record.

– Tristan Perry averaged 40.1 yards on seven punts with a long of 49 yards and two inside the Mavericks’ 20-yard line.

– Buck Wilson scored an 80-yard touchdown on his first career punt return.

– Linebacker Garrett Blubaugh led all tacklers with 15 stops in the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The home-standing Mavericks got on the scoreboard first with a touchdown on their first drive. Ryan Schlichte completed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Ty Dennis to give MSU a 7-0 lead just 2:40 into the game.

After the teams traded punts, the Lions were able to match the Mavericks’ score. A&M-Commerce went 76 yards in six plays thanks to long completions to Wilson (16 yards) and D’Arthur Cowan (23 yards). Thompson broke through multiple tackles on the way to a 19-yard touchdown carry, tying the game at 7-7 with 5:56 to play in the first quarter.

On their next drive, the Lions took advantage of field position after a punt and took the 10-7 lead on a 37-yard field goal by Martinez with 1L56 left in the opening quarter.

Minnesota State responded in kind, as a long drive only resulted in a 25-yard Casey Bednarski field goal. The game was tied 10-10 with 11:50 left in half.

Both teams punted twice before the tie broke again. The Lions went 41 yards in eight plays, and a 35-yard field goal by Martinez put the guests ahead 13-10 with 1:45 to go.

The Lions held MSU to a punt, but the return was fumbled at the Lion 26-yard line, giving the hosts new life before the break. Three plays later, Schlichte found Dennis over the top for a 24-yard touchdown pass. A substitution penalty brought the ball a yard closer to the goal line, and the Mavericks converted on the two-point attempt to put MSU up by an 18-13 count at the halftime break.

The even game saw MSU outgain the Lions by only seven yards, 219-212, at halftime.

A&M-Commerce flipped the game on its head after the second possession of the third quarter. Bednarski boomed a 46-yard punt. Wilson fielded it at the 20-yard line and broke multiple tackles on the way to an 80-yard touchdown. Hale carried in the two-point conversion to put the Lions up 21-18.

The teams traded punts through the third quarter. The Mavericks were driving deep into Lion territory before A&M-Commerce sacked Schlichte on third down to force a field goal attempt. Bednarski hit the 40-yarder to tie the game with 13:09 to play.

The Lions set up the next score on a 59-yard kickoff return by Reggie Kincade. The Lion drive resulted in a field goal attempt. Martinez drilled a career-long 48-yarder to give the Lions the 24-21 lead with 11:29 to play. The kick was his 50th career field goal, setting a new school record.

After holding the Mavericks to a three-and-out, the Lions manufactured a seven-play, 67-yard drive that would seal the game. Perez completed a short pass to Wimberly, who made a defender miss, then darted towards the end zone and dove for the pylon. His 30-yard touchdown catch-and-run put the Lions up 31-21 with 6:47 to play.

Bednarski missed a 51-yard field goal attempt on the Mavericks’ next drive, and the Lions were able to run the clock down to 1:54. Perry’s punt was downed at the MSU 1-yard line, forcing the longest possible drive for the Mavericks.

The hosts were able to move downfield, but Huckaby’s interception at the Lion 15-yard line put the result beyond doubt and set off the celebrations on the Lion side.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lions fall 69-66 to Midwestern State in a close conference battle.

WICHITA FALLS– The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team lost a close 69-66 contest against Midwestern State on Saturday. The Lions had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but were unable to convert.

The loss brings A&M-Commerce to 4-4 on the season and 1-1 in the Lone Star Conference. MSU improves to 5-2 and 2-0 in conference play.

The Lions return home next week to host their conference home opener. The Lions host Eastern New Mexico on Thursday at 11 a.m. as part of Education Day.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions had four players in double figures, led by Brianna Wise with 21 points. It was Wise’s second consecutive 20-point game and her fourth of the season. Wise scored 11 successive points for A&M-Commerce spanning the first and second quarters.

– Artaejah Gay had 16 points in the contest, moving her just nine points away from entering the top-10 in school history.

– Princess Davis scored 13 points and had a season-high six assists. Melanie Ransom added 10 points and had a team-high seven rebounds.

– The Lions struggled from the foul line in the game, shooting just 13-of-22, a 59.1 percent clip.

– The Lions caused 21 MSU turnovers but gave the ball up 19 times. The Lions scored 24 points off of turnovers.

– There were two ties and five lead changes in the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both teams had a turnover to start the game before the sides settled down. The Lions held an early lead before a 6-0 run from the Mustangs put them behind by four points at the midway point of the first quarter. Wise scored eight points in a row for the Lions as they climbed back in to tie the game at 12 with two minutes to play in the quarter. MSU held a slim 15-14 lead after one.

The Lions missed their first four shots of the second quarter as MSU built its lead to 19-14. Wise then hit a three-pointer as she continued her scoring streak, scoring 11 points in a row for the Lions. After a Ransom three, the Lions trailed by just two points. MSU then went on a run, scoring seven unanswered points to take a 29-20 lead at the midway point of the second quarter.

After a Gay layup cut the momentum, MSU hit a three-pointer to take a 10-point lead. The Lions defense then stiffened, holding MSU without points for the final 4:27 of the half. The Lions cut into the lead, with Ransom hitting another three and Gay and Davis both hitting jumpers. The Lions ended the half on a 9-0 run to trail 32-31 at halftime.

Wise led the Lions with 11 points at halftime. Gay, Davis, and Ransom each had six points. Ransom had four offensive rebounds in the first half.

MSU started the second half on a 10-2 run as the Lions missed several shots early in the third quarter to lead 42-33. A&M-Commerce then rallied, scoring ten unanswered points to give the Lions their first lead since the first quarter. MSU took the lead back, pushing their lead back up to five points with three minutes left in the quarter. Gay scored two late buckets, and the Lions trailed 48-47 entering the fourth quarter.

Gay and Davis both had jumpers in the early stages of the fourth quarter as the Lions retook the lead. Davis also got to the free throw line as the Lions took a 54-50 lead with 7:30 to play. MSU then scored five in a row to retake the lead at the halfway point of the final quarter. The lead changed hands several times in the next two minutes, with Gay giving the Lions a one-point lead with two minutes to play. However, MSU scored on its next possession and did not give the lead back.

With 10 seconds left on the clock and the Lions trailing by four, Wise hit a three to cut the lead to just one point. The Lions fouled, and MSU only made one of two free throws. After a timeout, the Lions drew up a play but an excellent defensive play by the Mustangs caused a Lion turnover, and the Lions were forced to foul again. A&M-Commerce was unable to get off a final shot and lost the game by three.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Men’s basketball overcomes a big first-half deficit and explodes in second half to blow out Midwestern State 95-77.

WICHITA FALLS– The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team overcame a significant first=half deficit to knock off Midwestern State 95-77 on Saturday. The Lions trailed by 15 in the first half but went on to lead by as many as 21 in the second half.

The win brings the Lions to 7-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Lone Star Conference. It is the first time since the 2013-14 season that the Lions start their season 7-0. The Mustangs fall to 2-7 and 0-2 in conference play.

The Lions return home for their conference home opener on Thursday, hosting Eastern New Mexico at 1:00 p.m. as part of Education Day. The team will then host Western New Mexico on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Both games will be at the Field House.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions trailed by 15 points with 6:41 left in the first half. After that point the Lions outscored MSU by 33 points to get the blowout win, leading by as many as 21.

– The Lions had six players finish in double figures and had two players with double-doubles.

– Trey Conrod led the Lions with 23 points, shooting 10-of-12 from the field.

– Reggie Reid had 12 points and a career-high 14 assists. He played all 40 minutes in the game.

– Joseph Williams-Powell scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He also had a double-double with 14 rebounds in just 19 minutes of play.

– Srdan Budimir had 16 points in the game, shooting 4-of-6 from behind the arc.

– Dorian Armstrong had 11 points and nine rebounds. Willie Rooks added 10 points and three assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions scored the first five points of the game as MSU was held scoreless for the first four minutes of the contest. MSU then answered back with a 7-0 run to take the lead. With the scored tied at nine with 13 minutes to play in half, the Mustangs then went on a run. They scored nine unanswered points to build a huge advantage. After the Lions broke the streak, the Mustangs continued to grow their lead, pushing the lead to 15 points with 6:41 left in half.

The Lion defense clamped down late in the first half, holding MSU without a field goal for the final 6:41 of the half. The Lions hit back-to-back threes to bring the lead back down to single digits. Budimir hit consecutive threes as the Lions rallied. Williams-Powell had three successive defensive rebounds as the Mustangs struggled from the field late, missing their final seven shots. Armstrong hit a three with 1:31 left in half to cut the lead to just four points. Conrod then hit a layup with eight seconds to bring the edge to only two. MSU drew a foul with one second left in half and hit two free throws to take a 41-37 lead into halftime.

The Lions ended the first half on an 18-7 run. Conrod had 10 points in the first half to lead A&M-Commerce. Williams-Powell had six points and seven rebounds. Budimir and Rooks also had six points each in half.

The teams traded buckets early in the second half. Armstrong hit a three-pointer to bring the Lions within two points with 15 minutes left in the game. Rooks then hit back-to-back buckets as the Lions retook the lead for the first time since the opening minutes of the first half, a 49-47 advantage. MSU had a cold spell, going scoreless for more than four minutes and missing nine shots in a row during the Lions’ 14-0 run. Budimir hit consecutive threes in the rally as the Lions began to pull away.

After an MSU bucket stopped the scoreless streak, the Lions continued to pile on, bringing their lead to double digits midway through the second half. The Lions again went on a run, scoring eight in a row to push their lead even further, driving the Lion run to 26-4 over the eight-minute span. A dunk from Aaron Horne brought the game to 72-53 with six minutes left. The Lions went on a late run to build their lead to 21 points.