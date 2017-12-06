TAMUC – Sports

Machorro, Perez, Sterling-Lowe named AFCA All-Americans.
WACO — The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team has become the first team ever to have three players named All-American by the American Football Coaches Association in the same season, as they announced the teams Wednesday morning. Offensive lineman Jared Machorro was named First Team All-American, and quarterback Luis Perez and cornerback Yusef Sterling-Lowe earned Second Team All-American honors.
With these selections, national semifinalist A&M-Commerce now has the second-most All-Americans in the history of the AFCA program, with 19 players earning a total of 22 All-American honors. The Lions’ streak of five straight seasons with a selection going back to the 2013 season is the longest active streak in Division II.
Machorro – a senior tackle from Coldspring – is one of six repeat honorees as an AFCA All-American in 2017 after earning second-team honors in 2016. It is his fifth career All-America honor. He was previously named first team All-Region by the Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association, the Lone Star Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year, and was named first-team all-LSC after leading the offensive line to a dominant season that saw the Lions lead the nation in passing. He has twice earned first-team all-LSC honors. Machorro is the sixth Lion to win Offensive Lineman of the Year honors since the award became instituted in 1985, and the first A&M-Commerce player to do in a single-division LSC.
Perez – a senior quarterback from Chula Vista, Calif. – earns his second career postseason All-America honor after leading the nation in passing. Perez was also named the Super Region Four Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Region by the D2CCA. The Harlon Hill Trophy finalist is Division II’s leading passer, averaging 337.5 yards per game, completing 374-of-532 passes for 4,388 yards with 42 touchdowns and ten interceptions, throwing for over 300 yards in 10 consecutive games. Perez won the Lone Star Conference’s J.W. Rollins Award as the offensive player of the year and has been named the First Team All-Lone Star Conference quarterback in both of his seasons as a Lion.
He is Division II’s active career leader in passing yards per game (296.7 yards per game in his career), ranking ninth in all NCAA divisions. He is one of only three players in all NCAA divisions with over 4,000 passing yards this season. He has a career record of 23-3 as the Lions’ starting quarterback. Over his two-year Lion career, Perez has completed 618-of-921 passes for 7,714 yards with 74 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He has thrown for over 300 yards in 15 of his 26 career games.
Sterling-Lowe – a senior quarterback from Oakland, Calif. – was previously named First Team All-Lone Star Conference and earns his first career All-America award. He has been one of the top cornerbacks in the nation in both pass and running defense. He has made 34 tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and eight total passes defended.
|2017 AFCA Division II Coaches’ All-America – First Team
|Offense
|Pos
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Cl.
|School
|QB
|Travis Tarnowski
|5-11
|218
|Sr.
|Ashland
|RB
|Marc Jones
|5-11
|225
|Sr.
|Gannon
|RB
|*Kamal Cass
|5-11
|185
|Sr.
|Eastern New Mexico
|WR
|Donta Armstrong
|5-10
|151
|Sr.
|West Alabama
|WR
|Weston Carr
|6-2
|200
|So.
|Azusa Pacific
|TE
|Seth Hebert
|6-4
|225
|R-Jr.
|Central Missouri
|OL
|*Jared Machorro
|6-7
|280
|Sr.
|A&M-Commerce
|OL
|Joseph Lacey
|6-6
|328
|Sr.
|LIU-Post
|OL
|Desmond Harrison
|6-7
|288
|Sr.
|West Georgia
|OL
|Andrew Alten
|6-2
|308
|Sr.
|Findlay
|OL
|Ruben Holcomb
|6-4
|317
|R-Sr.
|Indianapolis
|Defense
|Pos
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Cl.
|School
|DL
|Blake Nelson
|5-11
|230
|Sr.
|Colorado Mesa
|DL
|*Marcus Martin
|6-2
|255
|R-Sr.
|Slippery Rock
|DL
|*Zach Sieler
|6-6
|290
|Jr.
|Ferris St.
|DL
|Nathan Shepherd
|6-5
|300
|Sr.
|Fort Hays St.
|LB
|**Kyle Kitchens
|6-2
|205
|Sr.
|Catawba
|LB
|Brandon Payer
|6-4
|248
|Jr.
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|LB
|*Osband Thompson
|6-0
|205
|Sr.
|Tuskegee
|DB
|Max Redfield
|6-1
|205
|Sr.
|Indiana (Pa.)
|DB
|Chris Johnson
|6-3
|200
|Jr.
|North Alabama
|DB
|Marcus Jones
|6-0
|178
|Sr.
|Northwest Missouri St.
|DB
|Andrew Spencer
|6-1
|210
|Sr.
|Winona St.
|Specialists
|Pos
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Cl.
|School
|PK
|Casey Bednarski
|6-1
|230
|Jr.
|Minnesota St.
|P
|Cody Mikell
|6-0
|215
|Sr.
|Henderson St.
|AP
|Deonte Harris
|5-6
|170
|Jr.
|Assumption
*-2016 AFCA All-American
**-2015 & 2016 AFCA All-American
|2017 AFCA Division II Coaches’ All-America – Second Team
|Offense
|Pos
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Cl.
|School
|QB
|Luis Perez
|6-3
|220
|Sr.
|A&M-Commerce
|RB
|*Chris Robinson
|5-9
|196
|Sr.
|Delta St.
|RB
|Ja’Quan Gardner
|5-7
|205
|Sr.
|Humboldt St.
|WR
|Keshaun Taylor
|6-1
|180
|Sr.
|Mars Hill
|WR
|J.T. Luper
|5-9
|175
|Sr.
|Central Oklahoma
|TE
|Tanner Hudson
|6-5
|239
|R-Sr.
|Southern Arkansas
|OL
|Dontavius Blair
|6-7
|294
|Sr.
|West Alabama
|OL
|Taylor Nikithser
|6-4
|300
|Sr.
|California (Pa.)
|OL
|Austin Fleer
|6-8
|300
|Sr.
|Colorado Mesa
|OL
|Sam Lee
|6-5
|300
|Sr.
|Augustana (S.D.)
|OL
|Islam Sbeih
|6-1
|298
|Sr.
|Midwestern St.
|Defense
|Pos
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Cl.
|School
|DL
|Davondrick Lison
|6-2
|213
|R-Jr.
|Southern Arkansas
|DL
|Myles Humphrey
|6-2
|245
|Sr.
|Shepherd
|DL
|Adonis Davis
|6-3
|257
|R-Jr.
|Florida Tech
|DL
|Markus Jones
|6-3
|255
|Jr.
|Angelo St.
|LB
|Austin Weltha
|5-10
|220
|Sr.
|McKendree
|LB
|Dennis Gardeck
|6-0
|205
|Gr.
|Sioux Falls
|LB
|Kevin Haynes
|6-1
|228
|Sr.
|Central Washington
|DB
|Yusef Sterling-Lowe
|6-2
|170
|Sr.
|A&M-Commerce
|DB
|Tevin Madison
|5-10
|168
|Sr.
|West Alabama
|DB
|Tavierre Thomas
|6-0
|205
|Sr.
|Ferris St.
|DB
|Darius Williams
|6-0
|195
|Jr.
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|Specialists
|Pos
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Cl.
|School
|PK
|Cole Tracy
|5-11
|190
|Sr.
|Assumption
|P
|Justin Marcha
|6-1
|200
|Sr.
|Emporia St.
|AP
|BJ Muckelvene
|5-10
|170
|R-So.
|Wingate
*-2016 AFCA All-American
Team Background: The five teams now chosen for each AFCA division evolved from a single 11-player squad in 1945. From 1945 until 1967, only one elected. From 1967 through 1971, two teams – University Division and College Division – were selected. In 1972, the College Division split into College I and College II. In 1979, the University Division split into two teams — FBS and FCS. In 1996, the College I and College II teams were renamed Division II and Division III respectively. In 2006, the AFCA started selecting an NAIA-only team. From 1965-81, they chose a 22-player (11-offensive, 11-defensive) team. In 1982, they added a punter and placekicker to the team. In 1997, a return specialist was added, giving us the current 25-player roster. The return specialist position was replaced by an all-purpose player in 2006.
Selection Process: The AFCA’s Division II All-America Selection Committee is made up of three head coaches from each of the AFCA’s seven districts, one of whom serves as a district chairman, along with another head coach who serves as the chairman of the selection committee. The coaches in each district are responsible for ranking the top players before conference call between the district chairmen and the committee chairman on which they select teams.