TAMUC – Sports

Machorro, Perez, Sterling-Lowe named AFCA All-Americans.

WACO — The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team has become the first team ever to have three players named All-American by the American Football Coaches Association in the same season, as they announced the teams Wednesday morning. Offensive lineman Jared Machorro was named First Team All-American, and quarterback Luis Perez and cornerback Yusef Sterling-Lowe earned Second Team All-American honors.

With these selections, national semifinalist A&M-Commerce now has the second-most All-Americans in the history of the AFCA program, with 19 players earning a total of 22 All-American honors. The Lions’ streak of five straight seasons with a selection going back to the 2013 season is the longest active streak in Division II.

Machorro – a senior tackle from Coldspring – is one of six repeat honorees as an AFCA All-American in 2017 after earning second-team honors in 2016. It is his fifth career All-America honor. He was previously named first team All-Region by the Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association, the Lone Star Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year, and was named first-team all-LSC after leading the offensive line to a dominant season that saw the Lions lead the nation in passing. He has twice earned first-team all-LSC honors. Machorro is the sixth Lion to win Offensive Lineman of the Year honors since the award became instituted in 1985, and the first A&M-Commerce player to do in a single-division LSC.

Perez – a senior quarterback from Chula Vista, Calif. – earns his second career postseason All-America honor after leading the nation in passing. Perez was also named the Super Region Four Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Region by the D2CCA. The Harlon Hill Trophy finalist is Division II’s leading passer, averaging 337.5 yards per game, completing 374-of-532 passes for 4,388 yards with 42 touchdowns and ten interceptions, throwing for over 300 yards in 10 consecutive games. Perez won the Lone Star Conference’s J.W. Rollins Award as the offensive player of the year and has been named the First Team All-Lone Star Conference quarterback in both of his seasons as a Lion.

He is Division II’s active career leader in passing yards per game (296.7 yards per game in his career), ranking ninth in all NCAA divisions. He is one of only three players in all NCAA divisions with over 4,000 passing yards this season. He has a career record of 23-3 as the Lions’ starting quarterback. Over his two-year Lion career, Perez has completed 618-of-921 passes for 7,714 yards with 74 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He has thrown for over 300 yards in 15 of his 26 career games.

Sterling-Lowe – a senior quarterback from Oakland, Calif. – was previously named First Team All-Lone Star Conference and earns his first career All-America award. He has been one of the top cornerbacks in the nation in both pass and running defense. He has made 34 tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and eight total passes defended.

The Lions (12-1) host the NCAA Division II Football Championship National Semifinal on Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium this Saturday. Kickoff against Harding University is 2:30 p.m.

2017 AFCA Division II Coaches’ All-America – First Team Offense Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School QB Travis Tarnowski 5-11 218 Sr. Ashland RB Marc Jones 5-11 225 Sr. Gannon RB *Kamal Cass 5-11 185 Sr. Eastern New Mexico WR Donta Armstrong 5-10 151 Sr. West Alabama WR Weston Carr 6-2 200 So. Azusa Pacific TE Seth Hebert 6-4 225 R-Jr. Central Missouri OL *Jared Machorro 6-7 280 Sr. A&M-Commerce OL Joseph Lacey 6-6 328 Sr. LIU-Post OL Desmond Harrison 6-7 288 Sr. West Georgia OL Andrew Alten 6-2 308 Sr. Findlay OL Ruben Holcomb 6-4 317 R-Sr. Indianapolis Defense Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School DL Blake Nelson 5-11 230 Sr. Colorado Mesa DL *Marcus Martin 6-2 255 R-Sr. Slippery Rock DL *Zach Sieler 6-6 290 Jr. Ferris St. DL Nathan Shepherd 6-5 300 Sr. Fort Hays St. LB **Kyle Kitchens 6-2 205 Sr. Catawba LB Brandon Payer 6-4 248 Jr. Colorado St.-Pueblo LB *Osband Thompson 6-0 205 Sr. Tuskegee DB Max Redfield 6-1 205 Sr. Indiana (Pa.) DB Chris Johnson 6-3 200 Jr. North Alabama DB Marcus Jones 6-0 178 Sr. Northwest Missouri St. DB Andrew Spencer 6-1 210 Sr. Winona St. Specialists Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School PK Casey Bednarski 6-1 230 Jr. Minnesota St. P Cody Mikell 6-0 215 Sr. Henderson St. AP Deonte Harris 5-6 170 Jr. Assumption

*-2016 AFCA All-American

**-2015 & 2016 AFCA All-American

2017 AFCA Division II Coaches’ All-America – Second Team Offense Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School QB Luis Perez 6-3 220 Sr. A&M-Commerce RB *Chris Robinson 5-9 196 Sr. Delta St. RB Ja’Quan Gardner 5-7 205 Sr. Humboldt St. WR Keshaun Taylor 6-1 180 Sr. Mars Hill WR J.T. Luper 5-9 175 Sr. Central Oklahoma TE Tanner Hudson 6-5 239 R-Sr. Southern Arkansas OL Dontavius Blair 6-7 294 Sr. West Alabama OL Taylor Nikithser 6-4 300 Sr. California (Pa.) OL Austin Fleer 6-8 300 Sr. Colorado Mesa OL Sam Lee 6-5 300 Sr. Augustana (S.D.) OL Islam Sbeih 6-1 298 Sr. Midwestern St. Defense Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School DL Davondrick Lison 6-2 213 R-Jr. Southern Arkansas DL Myles Humphrey 6-2 245 Sr. Shepherd DL Adonis Davis 6-3 257 R-Jr. Florida Tech DL Markus Jones 6-3 255 Jr. Angelo St. LB Austin Weltha 5-10 220 Sr. McKendree LB Dennis Gardeck 6-0 205 Gr. Sioux Falls LB Kevin Haynes 6-1 228 Sr. Central Washington DB Yusef Sterling-Lowe 6-2 170 Sr. A&M-Commerce DB Tevin Madison 5-10 168 Sr. West Alabama DB Tavierre Thomas 6-0 205 Sr. Ferris St. DB Darius Williams 6-0 195 Jr. Colorado St.-Pueblo Specialists Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School PK Cole Tracy 5-11 190 Sr. Assumption P Justin Marcha 6-1 200 Sr. Emporia St. AP BJ Muckelvene 5-10 170 R-So. Wingate

*-2016 AFCA All-American

Team Background: The five teams now chosen for each AFCA division evolved from a single 11-player squad in 1945. From 1945 until 1967, only one elected. From 1967 through 1971, two teams – University Division and College Division – were selected. In 1972, the College Division split into College I and College II. In 1979, the University Division split into two teams — FBS and FCS. In 1996, the College I and College II teams were renamed Division II and Division III respectively. In 2006, the AFCA started selecting an NAIA-only team. From 1965-81, they chose a 22-player (11-offensive, 11-defensive) team. In 1982, they added a punter and placekicker to the team. In 1997, a return specialist was added, giving us the current 25-player roster. The return specialist position was replaced by an all-purpose player in 2006.

Selection Process: The AFCA’s Division II All-America Selection Committee is made up of three head coaches from each of the AFCA’s seven districts, one of whom serves as a district chairman, along with another head coach who serves as the chairman of the selection committee. The coaches in each district are responsible for ranking the top players before conference call between the district chairmen and the committee chairman on which they select teams.