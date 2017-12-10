TAMUC – Sports

FOOTBALL

Lions punch a ticket to NCAA Division II National Championship game with 31-17 win over Harding.

COMMERCE– On the 45th anniversary of their 1972 NAIA National Championship title, the No. 8 Texas A&M University-Commerce football team defeated Harding University 31-17 on the same field to punch its ticket to the NCAA Division II Championship game. In front of a stadium-record 10,120 fans, the Lions rallied from an early deficit to score 17 consecutive points in the first half and iced the game with a 90-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.

The win brings the Lions to 13-1 on the season, and they advance to the school’s first NCAA Championship game since the school joined Division II in 1981. The Bisons fall to 11-4 on the year.

The Lions will travel to Kansas City, Kan., and Children’s Mercy Park for the Division II National Championship game on Saturday, December 16. The Lions draw fourth-seeded West Florida, who defeated No. 1 seed the Indiana University of Pennsylvania earlier in the day. The game will be played at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2, the Watch ESPN app, and on the Lion Sports Network.

Tickets in A&M-Commerce sections are already available at LionAthletics.com/KCTickets. Championship Central will publish Sunday.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Luis Perez went 24-of-34 for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns. With 3:50 left in the fourth quarter, he hit D’Arthur Cowan for a 90-yard touchdown pass to put the game out of reach.

– E.J. Thompson rushed for 75 yards on 13 carries. Carandal Hale added 15 yards and a touchdown run. Gabriel Rodriguez also rushed for a touchdown.

– Cowan had 101 yards receiving, including the 90-yard game clincher. Vincent Hobbs added 97 yards on seven catches with a 3-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

– Brucks Saathoff had 14 tackles and a forced fumble. Garrett Blubaugh had nine tackles, while Neema Behbahani and Peyton Searcy had eight tackles apiece against the run-heavy triple-option Harding offense.

– Yusef Sterling-Lowe had an interception and two tackles for loss.

– Kristov Martinez had a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter and made all four of his PAT attempts. He also helped hold HU to just one yard on kickoff returns with essential touchbacks and directional kickoffs.

– The Lions averaged 6.6 yards per play and were a perfect 4-of-4 in the red zone. Both teams had one turnover in the game.

– The game played in front a record 10,120 at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium.

– It is the first Division II National Championship appearance for any A&M-Commerce sport since the school joined the NCAA in 1981.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bisons took the opening kickoff and literally ran with it. They had three running plays on their first drive, including a 20-yard opening run and a 51-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

The Lions responded on their opening drive, moving down the field for a touchdown of their own. In contrast to Harding’s rush attack, the Lions had seven passes to open the game, including a 12-yard pass to Hobbs, a 13-yard pass to Marquis Wimberly, and an 11-yard completion to Kelan Smith. After a penalty put the ball on the two, Rodriguez took the football and plowed into the end zone to tie the game at 7-all.

Harding had a 14-play drive on their next possession, but Sterling-Lowe halted that by an interception. The Lions could not capitalize on the interception, however, being forced to punt. HU punted the ball right back and, with the wind, pinned the Lions deep in their territory with an 83-yard boot.

The Lions were forced to punt into the wind, and HU had good field position for their next drive. However, the Bisons were forced to punt again as the Lion defense held firm, including a Searcy sack to stop the drive. The Bison downed the punt at the one-yard line.

It did not stop the Lions, however. After two incompletions and a run brought up fourth down, A&M-Commerce elected to try some trickery, and punter Tristan Perry took the snap and looked to throw. He found Corey Smallwood for a first down to extend the drive. The Lions then caught fire as Perez found Hobbs for an 18-yard gain on the next play and Thompson then ran for 12 yards. Three Bison penalties also aided the drive. Near the goal line, Perez found Hobbs for a three-yard touchdown pass to give the Lions a 14-7 lead, which is where the half ended.

The Lions added to their lead on the opening drive of the third quarter. Thompson had a rush of 24 yards, and Hobbs had a 31-yard reception to take the Lions into the red zone. The Lions could not punch the ball into the end zone and elected for a 32-yard field goal from Martinez, who split the uprights to give A&M-Commerce a 17-7 lead.

Harding had a methodical drive on its next chance, rushing ten times in 12 plays. HU also completed their first pass of the game, a 13-yard catch. The Lion defense buckled down once the Bisons crossed midfield. HU chose to attempt a long field goal, but it was short of the mark, giving the Lions good field position. The Lions drove to midfield before a fumble from Thompson gave the Bisons the ball back. HU capitalized, using nine plays to go 51-yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The Lion’s lead got cut to 17-14 with 14:33 to play.

The momentum swung right back to the Lions as they scored a touchdown of their own on the next drive. Hobbs had a 19-yard reception, and Perez rushed for a 10-yard gain to move the sticks. After a Perez pass to Smith put the Lions 11 yards away, Hale did the rest, cutting through a hole into the end zone to give A&M-Commerce a 24-14 lead with under nine minutes to play.

The Bisons made it a one-score game on their next drive. After focusing on the run, it was a 37-yard pass play from HU that led them into field goal range. A 30-yard boot was there to bring the score to 24-17 with four minutes to play.

It took just one play for the Lions to seal the game. After a five-yard kickoff return pinned the Lions at the 10-yard line, Perez found Cowan on the right side, close to the line of scrimmage. Cowan followed his blocks, cut inside and saw nothing but green turf ahead of him. He eluded one final would-be tackler and got into the end zone, scoring the 90-yard touchdown to give A&M-Commerce a 31-17 lead.

The Bison were forced to air out the ball on their final drive. After allowing two first downs, the Lion defense put the pressure on HU. Kieston Carter recorded a sack on third down, and a Dominique Ramsey pass breakup gave the Lions the ball back on downs. After two kneel downs in victory formation, head coach Colby Carthel received an ice bath from the water jug as the team celebrated. The Lions punched their ticket to the Division II title game.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Artaejah Gay

A strong start and steady finish lead the Lions to a big 81-40 win over Western New Mexico.

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team cruised to an 81-40 win over Western New Mexico on Saturday. The Lions took control of the game early and never let up.

The win brings the Lions to 6-4 on the season and 3-1 in the Lone Star Conference. The Mustangs fall to 0-9 and 0-4 in conference play.

The Lions will next take the court on Dec. 16 with an exhibition game against Stephen F. Austin. The game will take place at 8 p.m. at the William R. Johnson Coliseum in Nacogdoches.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Artaejah Gay led the Lions with 19 points to go along with six rebounds.

– Princess Davis had 14 points and added five rebounds and four assists.

– Courtney Fields had 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

– Brianna Wise had nine points, six rebounds, and three steals. Melanie Ransom and Jenna Price each added six points.

– The Lion defense clamped down in the second half, holding WNMU to just 21 percent shooting in the final two quarters.

– The Lions got to the free throw line 27 times in the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions got off to a hot start, scoring the first eight points of the game. Gay had two early jumpers in the rally. The Lions brought their lead to 10 before WNMU went on a 5-0 run to cut the lead in half.

The Lions then scored the final 10 points of the quarter. Fields and Gay each had a three and Price and Agang Tac both added layups as the Lions held a 24-7 lead after one quarter.

The Lions continued to roll to start the second quarter, extending their run to 15-unanswered, taking a 22-point lead. Gay scored the first two buckets as she continued to shoot well. She also had a three-point play as the teams began to trade baskets for the next several minutes. The Lions then went on an 8-0 run to take a 25-point lead. Wise had a three and two free throws as the Lions pushed their lead to 25.

WNMU cut the lead back down to below 20 before the Lions finished the half on the run. Davis hit a three-point play and Fields hit a three just before the final buzzer, sending the Lions into halftime with a 51-25 lead.

Princess Davis had six early points in the second half as the Lions built a 30-point lead. After the four-minute mark, both teams had a scoring slump, with one-point going to each side. The Lions led 62-30 after three quarters.

Gay had two early buckets in the fourth quarter, and Ransom had four points as the Lions took a 40-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Lions had a 10-0 run in the fourth to build their lead to as many as 46 points. The game ended with the final score of 81-40.

Texas A&M Commerce Women’s Basketball – Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Western New Mexico – December 9, 2017

The Field House Commerce, Texas

Final Score: Western New Mexico 40 at A&M-Commerce 81

Final stats can be downloaded in PDF, HTML and XML formats using the URLs below:

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Reggie Reid

Lions knock off Western New Mexico 75-58, off to the best start for a season since 1947-48.

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team defeated Western New Mexico 75-58 on Saturday. The Lions built a lead early and slowly built upon it throughout the game.

The win brings the Lions to 9-0 on the season and 4-0 in the Lone Star Conference. It is the best start to the season for the Lions since 1947-48 when the team started the season with ten consecutive wins. The Mustangs fall to 2-8 and 0-4 in conference play.

The Lions will next take the court on Friday in a tournament hosted by Arkansas-Fort Smith. The Lions will face Rogers State on Friday at 6 p.m. and the host, Arkansas-Fort Smith, on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Both games will be at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith, Ark.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Reggie Reid led the Lions with 15 points and also had a team-high five assists.

– Willie Rooks had 14 points, burying four three-pointers. He had two assists and two steals.

– Srdan Budimir had nine points and a team-high nine rebounds. Dorian Armstrong and Aaron Horne also had nine points apiece.

– The Lions shot 42 percent in the game. The Lions held WNMU to a 23 percent shooting clip in the first half.

– The Lions had 17 second-chance points in the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After WNMU scored the first bucket, the Lions scored 14 unanswered as it was their only deficit of the game. Budimir had a three-pointer, and a jumper as the Lions led 14-2 with 12:58 remaining in half.

The Mustangs chipped away at the lead, bringing it down to eight points before the Lions went on a late run in the final four minutes. They finished the half on a 7-0 run, including a buzzer-beating three from Rooks. The Lions took a 33-18 lead into halftime.

Armstrong led the team with seven points in the first half. Reid had six points and four assists.

The Lions built their lead to 18 points early in the second half. Horne and Rooks each hit a three as A&M-Commerce led 44-26. WNMU cut the Lion lead back down to 12 with a 6-0 run, but their momentum halted.

The Lions built their lead to the largest of the contest, a 59-35 lead, midway through the second half.

The Mustangs cut back into the lead, going on an 11-2 run to cut the Lion lead to 14 points with five minutes remaining. That was as close as the Mustangs would come, as the Lions held firm and left with the win.

Texas A&M Commerce Mens Basketball – Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Western New Mexico – December 9, 2017

The Field House Commerce, Texas

Final Score: Western New Mexico 58 at A&M-Commerce 75

Final stats can be downloaded in PDF, HTML and XML formats using the URLs below:

