TAMUC – Sports

Clint Cooper

FOOTBALL

Perez leads Associated Press All-America First Team, Machorro named Second Team All-American by AP.

NEW YORK CITY – Texas A&M University-Commerce football players Luis Perez and Jared Machorro have been named Division II All-Americans by the Associated Press (AP). Perez was named the First Team All-American quarterback while Machorro was named Second Team All-America at left tackle. They released the AP All-America teams Wednesday.

Perez is the nation’s leading passer and a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist. Perez has led the Lions to a 13-1 record and the National Championship game with Division II’s longest active winning streak at nine games. He has completed 398-of-566 passes for 4,678 yards and 44 touchdowns this season while completing better than 70 percent of his pass attempts.

It is the second All-American selection of the day and the third of Perez’ senior year. He was named First Team All-American and the Ron Lenz Offensive Player of the Year by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) earlier on Wednesday. Perez was also named Second Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). Perez is the first quarterback at A&M-Commerce since 1980 (Wade Wilson) to be called a First Team All-American and the first to receive multiple First Team All-America awards in the same season since Sam McCord in 1958.

Perez has thrown at least four touchdown passes seven times this season and went 269 pass attempts without an interception. He is NCAA Division II’s active passing leader at 8,002 yards over the past two seasons with 76 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Chula Vista, Calif., native is the reigning J.W. Rollins Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Year and posted ten consecutive 300-yard passing games this season including a campaign-best 482-yard effort against Tarleton State.

Machorro has been named a Second Team All-American by the AP for the second consecutive season. It is the seventh All-America honor of his career and third of this season, having also been named First Team All-American by the D2CCA earlier in the day and First Team All-American by the AFCA last week.

The Lone Star Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year has paved the way for the nation’s No. 2 passing offense on the road to the National Championship Game. The outstanding blocker has been one of the nation’s top blockers, as the Lions have allowed fewer than two sacks per game, while the offense has dropped back to pass more than 45 times per game.

2017 ASSOCIATED PRESS DIVISION II ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE

 Position  Name  Class  School
 Quarterback  Luis Perez  Senior  Texas A&M-Commerce
 Running backs  Marc Jones  Senior  Gannon
 Cameron Mayberry  Sophomore  Colorado School of Mines
 Linemen  Alex Cappa  Senior  Humboldt State
 Lavonte Hights  Senior  Shepherd
 Dominic Giunta  Senior  Ashland
 Harley Vaughn  Senior  West Georgia
 Gavin De Los Santos  Senior  Harding
 Tight end  D.J. Cornish  Sophomore  Shepherd
 Receivers  J.T. Luper  Senior  Central Oklahoma
 Weston Carr  Sophomore  Azusa Pacific
 All-purpose player  Devontae Jackson  Junior  West Georgia
 Kicker  Casey Bednarski  Junior  Minnesota State

DEFENSE

 Position  Name  Class   School
 Linemen  Marcus Martin  Senior  Slippery Rock
 Bo Banner  Senior  Central Washington
 Adonis Davis  Junior  Florida Tech
 Myles Humphrey  Senior  Shepherd
 Linebacker  Kevin Haynes  Senior  Central Washington
 Terry Samuel  Junior  West Alabama
 Dennis Gardeck  Senior  Sioux Falls
 Backs  Tyler Hasty  Junior  Central Washington
 Tavierre Thomas  Senior  Ferris State
 J.R. Stevens  Sophomore  Indiana (PA)
 Chris Johnson  Junior  North Alabama
 Punter  Justin Marcha  Senior  Emporia State

SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE

 Position  Name  Class  School
 Quarterback  Travis Tarnowski  Senior  Ashland
 Running backs  Walter Fletcher  Sophomore  Edinboro
 Deshawn Jones  Sophomore  Missouri S&T
 Linemen  Andrew Alten  Senior  Findlay
 Jerron Seales  Senior  Indiana (PA)
 Jake Daugherty  Senior  Ferris State
 Daniel Owens  Senior  Wingate
 Jared Machorro  Senior  Texas A&M-Commerce
 Tight end  Qua Boyd  Junior  West Alabama
 Receivers  Marcus Johnson  Senior  Slippery Rock
 Jalen Tolliver  Senior  Arkansas-Monticello
 All-purpose player  Ja’Quan Gardner  Senior  Humboldt State
 Kicker  Cole Tracy  Senior  Assumption

DEFENSE

 Position  Name  Class  School
 Linemen  Evan Perrizo  Senior  Minnesota State
 Zach Seiler  Junior  Ferris State
 Nathan Shepherd  Senior  Fort Hays State
 John Williamson  Junior  West Florida
 Linebacker  Kyle Kitchens  Senior  Catawba
 Sam Blankenship  Junior  Harding
 Tyler Morrisey  Junior  West Chester
 Backs  Tevin Madison  Senior  West Alabama
 Cua’ Rose  Junior  Arkansas Tech
 Aaron Ivory  Senior  Findlay
 Marvin Conley  Junior  West Florida
 Punter  Zach Gaines  Sophomore  West Alabama

Selection panel: Todd Anderson, UNC Pembroke; Josh Deer, Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota; Jon Holtz, Slippery Rock (Pennsylvania); John Kean, Missouri S&T; Josh Manck, Texas A&M-Commerce; Jeff Weiss, Wayne State (Michigan).

Brucks Saathoff named as the nominee for Cliff Harris Award.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Texas A&M University-Commerce linebacker Brucks Saathoff has been named as a nominee for the Cliff Harris Award, as announced by the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Wednesday. The nation’s top small college defensive player from Division II, Division II, and the NAIA receives the Cliff Harris Award.

Saathoff – a junior from San Antonio – was previously named a first-team all-Lone Star Conference selection at linebacker. He is the Lions’ leading tackler with 95 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks. Saathoff forced two fumbles, broke up four passes, recorded five quarterback hurries, and intercepted one pass. He has had double-digit tackles in four games this season, including 11 at Central Washington and 14 in the National Semifinal victory over Harding. He was named Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week against West Texas A&M when he made 12 tackles and forced a fumble.

Saathoff and the Lions are preparing for Saturday’s NCAA Division II National Championship Game. The 13-1 Lions will take on West Florida at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., at 5 p.m. that day. ESPN2 televises the game as will WatchESPN app.

Finalists for the Cliff Harris Award will be announced next week, with the overall winner and each division’s top vote-getter announced December 23. The Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet in January also honors them.

For more information on the Cliff Harris Award and the full nominee listing, please visit www.CliffHarrisAward.com.

SOCCER

Delaney Bunselmeyer | Sophie Haywood

Bunselmeyer, Haywood named USC Scholar All-Americans.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer players Delaney Bunselmeyer and Sophie Haywood have been named United Soccer Coaches Second Team Scholar All-Americans. The awards add to the numerous accolades both players have earned during the 2017 season.

It is the second consecutive year two Lions have been named Scholar All-Americans, after Vicky Back and Savannah Grasser received the distinctions after the 2016 season. To be named to a Scholar All-America Team, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale). That is throughout her career. They should start more than 50 percent of all games and be a significant contributor to the team. An institution that is a current NSCAA College Services member has to nominate them.

Bunselmeyer was also named a D2CCA Second Team All-American as well as a First Team All-Region selection by both the D2CCA and the USC. She added those accolades to her being named Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year and being a First Team All-Conference selection. Bunselmeyer led the Lion defensive unit that allowed the fewest goals per game in the LSC, helping the Lions to a 12-4-3 record.

Haywood adds this Academic distinction to numerous other academic awards. She was named LSC Academic Player of the Year as well as Academic All-District and Academic All-Conference. She was also named First Team All-Region by the USC, Second Team All-Region by D2CCA and was a First Team All-Conference selection. Haywood led the Lions with ten goals and tied for the LSC lead in game-winning goals.

2017 USC NCAA Division II Women’s Scholar All-America Teams

FIRST TEAM

 Pos.  Player   Yr.  School   GPA  Major 
 GK  Taylor Smith  Sr.  Bellarmine  3.83  Education
 D  Emily Garnier  Sr.  Colorado School of Mines  3.56  Computer Science
 D  Shannon Quinn  Sr.  Grand Valley State  3.92  Biomedical Sciences
 D  Helen Seed  Sr.  Carson-Newman  3.38  Exercise Science
 D  Jasmine Senécal-Guzman  Sr.  UNC-Pembroke  3.54  Business Administration
 D  Callie Smith  Sr.  Angelo State  3.71  Exercise Science
 M  Emmily Infante  Jr.  Oklahoma Baptist  3.43  Pre-Allied Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, Kinesiology and Leisure Studies
 M  Alana Jefferson  Sr.  Queens University of Charlotte  3.9  Biology
 M  Emily Webster  Sr.  Western Washington  3.49  Education
 F  Gabriella Mencotti  Sr.  Grand Valley State  3.73  Finance
 F  Jeanine Nunez  Sr.  Adelphi  3.53  Nursing
 F  Mackenzie Rief  Sr.  Quincy  3.54  Exercise Science
 F  Lauren Wade  Sr.  Carson-Newman  3.9  Master’s, Business Administration

SECOND TEAM

 Pos.  Player   Yr.  School   GPA  Major 
 D  Delaney Bunselmeyer  Jr.  A&M-Commerce  3.42  Human Performance
 D  Rachel Coutinho  Jr.  Belmont Abbey College  3.82  Business
 D  Miranda Famestad  Sr.  Bemidji State  3.5  Physical Education
 D  Nicole Forte  Sr.  Adelphi  3.9  Exercise Science
 D  Maggie Saras  Sr.  Regis  3.94  Health and Exercise Science
 D  Sierra Shugarts  Sr.  Western Washington  3.35  Interdisciplinary Studies
 M  Beatriz Fernandes  Sr.  North Alabama  3.55  Exercise Science
 M  Holly Rawcliffe  Jr.  Limestone  3.9  Strength and Conditioning
 M  Charlotte Ring  Jr.  Queens University of Charlotte  3.7  Business Administration
 M  Taylor Sipos  Sr.  Adelphi  3.55  Nursing
 F  Sophie Haywood  Sr.  A&M-Commerce  3.88  Human Performance
 F  Millie Shaw  Jr.  Limestone  4.0  History

THIRD TEAM

 Pos.  Player   Yr.  School   GPA  Major 
 GK  Catherine Arneson  Sr.  Bemidji State  3.7  Elementary Education
 D  Rebecca Gleason  Sr.  Northeastern State  3.7  Medical Laboratory Science
 D  Jennifer Goethe  Jr.  Oklahoma Baptist  3.38  Personal Training and Strength and Conditioning
 D  Mariah Lewis  Sr.  Queens University of Charlotte  3.4  Nursing
 D  Drew Ribadeneyra  Sr.  Pace  3.87  Biological Psychology
 M  Skye Finley  Sr.  Minnesota-Duluth  3.45  Marketing and Graphic Design
 M  Grace Miorelli  Sr.  Cedarville  3.66  Exercise Science
 M  Dani Nelson  Jr.  Bemidji State  3.84  Psychology
 M  Carlie Thornber  Sr.  Tusculum College  4.0  Biology (Pre-Medicine)
 F  Rikki Fix  Sr.  Regis  3.82  Neuroscience
 F  Holly Talbut-Smith  Jr.  Carson-Newman  3.9  Exercise Science

