TAMUC – Sports

FOOTBALL

Perez leads Associated Press All-America First Team, Machorro named Second Team All-American by AP.

NEW YORK CITY – Texas A&M University-Commerce football players Luis Perez and Jared Machorro have been named Division II All-Americans by the Associated Press (AP). Perez was named the First Team All-American quarterback while Machorro was named Second Team All-America at left tackle. They released the AP All-America teams Wednesday.

Perez is the nation’s leading passer and a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist. Perez has led the Lions to a 13-1 record and the National Championship game with Division II’s longest active winning streak at nine games. He has completed 398-of-566 passes for 4,678 yards and 44 touchdowns this season while completing better than 70 percent of his pass attempts.

It is the second All-American selection of the day and the third of Perez’ senior year. He was named First Team All-American and the Ron Lenz Offensive Player of the Year by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) earlier on Wednesday. Perez was also named Second Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). Perez is the first quarterback at A&M-Commerce since 1980 (Wade Wilson) to be called a First Team All-American and the first to receive multiple First Team All-America awards in the same season since Sam McCord in 1958.

Perez has thrown at least four touchdown passes seven times this season and went 269 pass attempts without an interception. He is NCAA Division II’s active passing leader at 8,002 yards over the past two seasons with 76 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Chula Vista, Calif., native is the reigning J.W. Rollins Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Year and posted ten consecutive 300-yard passing games this season including a campaign-best 482-yard effort against Tarleton State.

Machorro has been named a Second Team All-American by the AP for the second consecutive season. It is the seventh All-America honor of his career and third of this season, having also been named First Team All-American by the D2CCA earlier in the day and First Team All-American by the AFCA last week.

The Lone Star Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year has paved the way for the nation’s No. 2 passing offense on the road to the National Championship Game. The outstanding blocker has been one of the nation’s top blockers, as the Lions have allowed fewer than two sacks per game, while the offense has dropped back to pass more than 45 times per game.

2017 ASSOCIATED PRESS DIVISION II ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

Selection panel: Todd Anderson, UNC Pembroke; Josh Deer, Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota; Jon Holtz, Slippery Rock (Pennsylvania); John Kean, Missouri S&T; Josh Manck, Texas A&M-Commerce; Jeff Weiss, Wayne State (Michigan).

Brucks Saathoff named as the nominee for Cliff Harris Award.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Texas A&M University-Commerce linebacker Brucks Saathoff has been named as a nominee for the Cliff Harris Award, as announced by the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Wednesday. The nation’s top small college defensive player from Division II, Division II, and the NAIA receives the Cliff Harris Award.

Saathoff – a junior from San Antonio – was previously named a first-team all-Lone Star Conference selection at linebacker. He is the Lions’ leading tackler with 95 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks. Saathoff forced two fumbles, broke up four passes, recorded five quarterback hurries, and intercepted one pass. He has had double-digit tackles in four games this season, including 11 at Central Washington and 14 in the National Semifinal victory over Harding. He was named Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week against West Texas A&M when he made 12 tackles and forced a fumble.

Saathoff and the Lions are preparing for Saturday’s NCAA Division II National Championship Game. The 13-1 Lions will take on West Florida at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., at 5 p.m. that day. ESPN2 televises the game as will WatchESPN app.

Finalists for the Cliff Harris Award will be announced next week, with the overall winner and each division’s top vote-getter announced December 23. The Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet in January also honors them.

For more information on the Cliff Harris Award and the full nominee listing, please visit www.CliffHarrisAward.com.

SOCCER

Delaney Bunselmeyer | Sophie Haywood

Bunselmeyer, Haywood named USC Scholar All-Americans.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer players Delaney Bunselmeyer and Sophie Haywood have been named United Soccer Coaches Second Team Scholar All-Americans. The awards add to the numerous accolades both players have earned during the 2017 season.

It is the second consecutive year two Lions have been named Scholar All-Americans, after Vicky Back and Savannah Grasser received the distinctions after the 2016 season. To be named to a Scholar All-America Team, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale). That is throughout her career. They should start more than 50 percent of all games and be a significant contributor to the team. An institution that is a current NSCAA College Services member has to nominate them.

Bunselmeyer was also named a D2CCA Second Team All-American as well as a First Team All-Region selection by both the D2CCA and the USC. She added those accolades to her being named Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year and being a First Team All-Conference selection. Bunselmeyer led the Lion defensive unit that allowed the fewest goals per game in the LSC, helping the Lions to a 12-4-3 record.

Haywood adds this Academic distinction to numerous other academic awards. She was named LSC Academic Player of the Year as well as Academic All-District and Academic All-Conference. She was also named First Team All-Region by the USC, Second Team All-Region by D2CCA and was a First Team All-Conference selection. Haywood led the Lions with ten goals and tied for the LSC lead in game-winning goals.

2017 USC NCAA Division II Women’s Scholar All-America Teams

THIRD TEAM