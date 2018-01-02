TAMUC – Sports

Lions move up two more spots to No. 18 in NABC Coaches’ Poll.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team has risen two spots to No. 18 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II Poll, as released Tuesday.

As play resumes Thursday from the Division II holiday break, the Lions carry a record of 11-1, with the only loss coming on the road from one point to undefeated and ninth-ranked Arkansas-Fort Smith.

The Lions are one of three Lone Star Conference squads in the Top 25, with UT-Permian Basin ranked No. 8 and West Texas A&M ranked No. 11.

The Lions host three consecutive games when they return to action this week, starting with Texas A&M-Kingsville on Thursday, followed by Angelo State on Saturday, and Tarleton State next Tuesday, January 9.

NABC/Division II Rankings

(Jan. 2, 2018 – Poll No. 6)

Record Points Last 1. Northwest Missouri St. (15) 12-0 399 1 2. Queens, N.C. (1) 13-0 379 2 3. Bellarmine, Ky. 11-0 370 3 4. West Liberty, W.Va. 11-0 353 4 5. Christian Brothers, Tenn. 11-0 335 5 6. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. 12-1 317 6 7. Barry, Fla. 9-1 289 7 8. UT Permian Basin 10-1 279 8 9. Arkansas-Fort Smith 13-0 278 9 10. Ferris State, Mich. 14-1 256 10 11. West Texas A&M 12-1 239 11 12. Colorado School of Mines 12-1 227 12 13. Northern State, S.D. 14-1 215 13 14. Western Oregon 11-1 200 14 15. West Florida 11-0 178 16 16. Dallas Baptist, Texas 11-1 147 17 17. Virginia State 10-1 123 18 18. A&M-COMMERCE 11-1 104 20 19. Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va. 9-2 81 21 20. Fort Lewis, Colo. 11-2 72 22 21. Findlay, Ohio 14-2 71 23 22. Eckerd, Fla. 12-1 62 24 23. West Chester, Pa. 10-0 58 25 24. Lake Superior State, Mich. 11-2 52 15 25. Morehouse, Ga. 10-0 27 NR

Others receiving votes: California Baptist 20, William Jewell (Mo.) 19, Cal Poly Pomona 16, Southern New Hampshire 11, Valdosta State (Ga.) 10, Arkansas Tech 5, Cal State San Marcos 5, Angelo State (Texas) 3, Francis Marion (S.C.) 3, Minot State (N.D.) 3, Claflin (S.C.) 2, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 1, Southern Indiana 1.

Dropped out: Southern New Hampshire (19).

Records are through games of Dec. 31, 2017.