TAMUC – Sports

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Brianna Wise

Lions’ steady approach lifts them over Tarleton State 68-62 in Burton’s 100th game.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team picked up a 68-62 win over Tarleton State on Tuesday night. It was a back-and-forth battle all night for the Lions, who put the game away late from the free throw line.

The win brings the Lions to 9-5 on the season and 6-1 in the Lone Star Conference. The game is the 200th Lone Star Conference win in program history. The TexAnns fall to 9-6 and 3-4 in conference play.

The Lions will head out on the road for their next contest, facing Texas Woman’s University on Saturday. The game will begin at 2 p.m. at the Kitty Magee Arena in Denton.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The game was the 100th for head coach Jason Burton. With the win, the Lion women’s basketball program has won 200 games in the Lone Star Conference.

– Brianna Wise led the Lions with 21 points. It is her seventh 20-plus point game of the season. She also had nine rebounds and five assists.

– Artaejah Gay had 13 points and eight rebounds.

– Princess Davis had 11 points and two assists. Jenna Price had five points and nine rebounds on the night.

– Melanie Ransom and London Holland had five points each. Holland’s five points all came in the fourth quarter.

– There were four ties and 15 lead changes in the game.

– The Lions overcame 27 turnovers in the game.

– The Lions had 32 points off of the bench.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both teams had turnovers to start the game before settling in. The Lions were held scoreless for the first three minutes of the quarter before a three from Price got the Lions on the board. Ransom also had an early three as the lead changed hands multiple times early. The game tied at six midway through the first quarter.

A three from TSU gave the TexAnns their largest lead of the quarter, but the Lions got right back in it. Agang Tac had consecutive buckets in the paint on dish assists. Davis then had a layup to give the Lions back the lead. The lead changed hands again before a late layup from Wise sent the Lions into the second quarter with a 16-15 lead.

Price opened the second quarter with a bucket as the Lions had a three-point lead. TSU answered back to tie the game at 18 with 8:20 left in half. The Lions then went on a 5-0 run to build their largest lead of the half, leading 23-18 halfway through the second quarter.

The TexAnns had consecutive buckets to keep the game close. There were multiple fouls and appearances at the free throw line for both teams late in half. The Lions took a 29-28 lead into halftime. Wise led all scorers with nine points at halftime. Price and Ransom both added five points.

There were nine lead changes in the first half. The Lions shot 50 percent in the first half while TSU shot 31 percent, including 2-of-12 from three. The Lions struggled with turnovers in the first half. They had 18 giveaways, which led to 12 TSU points.

The Lions brought their lead back up to three early in the quarter before TSU went on a 5-0 run to retake the lead with 7:34 left in the third quarter. The Lions responded with a 5-0 run of their own, with a three-pointer from Wise giving the Lions back the lead. The TexAnns battled back to take a 39-38 lead midway through the third quarter.

Gay then hit a three and layup from Jasmyn Eckerman gave A&M-Commerce a four-point lead. Davis had a three-pointer to bring the Lion lead to six points. After another TSU bucket with eight seconds in the quarter, Davis took the inbound and raced down the court. She shot a floater from just inside the free throw line which banked in and sent the Lions into the fourth quarter with a 50-44 lead.

The TexAnns hit a three to open up the final quarter. They then went on a 5-0 run to tie the game at 52 with 8:37 left in the game. TSU then took the lead on a three-pointer as TSU started to heat up from deep.

Holland then came off the bench and provided a spark. She hit a three-pointer to give the Lions the lead back. It was a lead the Lions would not relinquish. On their next possession, Holland had a layup on a fast break steal and the Lions led by four. Halfway through the quarter, the Lions held a three-point lead.

The TexAnns kept the game close, hitting a three to bring the Lion lead to one with three and a half left. Wise took over in the fourth, getting to the foul line to keep the Lions ahead. She scored five consecutive A&M-Commerce points from the foul line. TSU began to foul to try and extend the game, but the Lions hit their free throws and left with the win.

Lions vault six spots to No. 12 in NABC Coaches’ Poll.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team has risen six spots to No. 12 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II Poll, as released Tuesday.

After 11-point wins last week over Texas A&M-Kingsville and Angelo State, the Lions have moved their record to 13-1 overall and lead the Lone Star Conference with a 6-0 record.

The Lions are one of three Lone Star Conference squads in the Top 15, with UT Permian Basin ranked No. 6 and West Texas A&M ranked No. 8. It is the Lions’ highest national ranking since ending the 2004-05 season ranked No. 5.

The Lions host Tarleton State on Tuesday evening before a nine-day break.

NABC/Division II Rankings

(Jan. 9, 2018 – Poll No. 7)

Record Points Last 1. Queens, N.C. (13) 15-0 392 2 2. Bellarmine, Ky. (3) 13-0 387 3 3. West Liberty, W.Va. 13-0 368 4 4. Northwest Missouri State 13-1 343 1 5. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. 14-1 342 6 6. UT Permian Basin 12-1 320 8 7. Ferris State, Mich. 16-1 299 10 8. West Texas A&M 14-1 287 11 9. Northern State, S.D. 16-1 256 13 10. Western Oregon 13-1 253 14 11. Barry, Fla. 10-2 210 7 12. A&M-COMMERCE 13-1 198 18 13. Virginia State 13-1 189 17 14. Arkansas-Fort Smith 14-1 183 9 15. West Florida 13-1 150 15 16. Findlay, Ohio 16-2 129 21 17. West Chester, Pa. 12-0 126 23 18. Christian Brothers, Tenn. 12-2 119 5 19. Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va. 11-2 116 19 20. Morehouse, Ga. 13-0 100 25 21. Fort Lewis, Colo. 13-2 95 20 22. Colorado School of Mines 12-2 93 12 23. Dallas Baptist, Texas 12-2 59 16 24. California Baptist 12-2 44 NR 25. Cal Poly Pomona 10-2 35 NR

Others receiving votes: Claflin (S.C.) 30, William Jewell (Mo.) 14, Valdosta State (Ga.) 12, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 11, Eckerd (Fla.) 11, Southern New Hampshire 10, Chaminade (Hawai’i) 4, Kutztown (Pa.) 4, Lake Superior State (Mich.) 3, Western Washington 3, Southern Nazarene (Okla.) 2, Minot State (N.D.) 1, Cal State San Marcos 1.

Dropped out: Eckerd (22), Lake Superior State (24).

Records are through games of Jan. 7, 2018.