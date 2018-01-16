TAMUC – Sports

Lions move up to No. 10 in NABC Coaches’ Poll, setting up monster LSC weekend.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team has risen two spots to No. 10 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II Poll, as released Tuesday.

After defeating Tarleton State in their only action last week, the Lions have moved their record to 14-1 overall and lead the Lone Star Conference with a 7-0 record with two more games remaining in the first loop through the LSC round robin schedule.

Those two games left in the first round have emerged as colossal matchups in the conference and national scene, as West Texas A&M is ranked No. 7 and UT Permian Basin is ranked No. 11. It is the Lions’ highest national ranking since ending the 2004-05 season ranked No. 5.

The Lions travel to Odessa on Thursday to take on No. 11 UT-Permian Basin for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. Saturday will see the Lions go to Canyon for the NCAA Division II National Showcase game against No. 7 West Texas A&M for a 4:00 p.m. tipoff. That game will be broadcast online on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN family of mobile apps. All Lion basketball games are broadcast on the Lion Sports Network, with KETR 88.9 FM as the flagship station, streaming online at KETR.org.

NABC/Division II Rankings

(Jan. 16, 2018 – Poll No. 8)

Record Points Last 1. West Liberty, W.Va. (15) 15-0 399 3 2. Northwest Missouri State (1) 14-1 381 4 3. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. 15-1 370 5 4. Queens, N.C. 16-1 339 1 5. Ferris State, Mich. 18-1 330 7 6. Bellarmine, Ky. 14-1 321 2 7. West Texas A&M 16-1 311 8 8. Northern State, S.D. 18-1 290 9 9. Western Oregon 15-1 275 10 10. A&M-Commerce 14-1 239 12 11. UT Permian Basin 14-2 229 6 12. Virginia State 15-1 226 13 13. West Florida 15-1 215 15 14. Morehouse, Ga. 14-0 180 20 15. Findlay, Ohio 17-2 166 16 16. Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va. 13-2 142 19 17. Dallas Baptist, Texas 14-2 129 23 18. West Chester, Pa. 14-1 119 17 19. Barry, Fla. 11-3 103 11 20. Claflin, S.C. 17-1 81 NR 21. Valdosta State, Ga. 14-2 66 NR 22. Christian Brothers, Tenn. 13-3 49 18 23. Arkansas-Fort Smith 14-3 39 14 24. Southern Nazarene, Okla. 12-1 37 NR 25. William Jewell, Mo. 14-2 31 NR



Others receiving votes: Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 24, Minot State (N.D.) 18, Fort Lewis (Colo.) 17, Western Washington 13, California Baptist 12, Kutztown (Pa.) 11, Cal Poly Pomona 10, Colorado School of Mines 10, Chaminade (Hawai’i) 7, Central Missouri 5, Bridgeport (Conn.) 3, Cal State San Marcos 3.

Dropped out: Fort Lewis (21), Colorado School of Mines (22), California Baptist (24), Cal Poly Pomona (25).

Records are through games of Jan.14, 2018.

Lion Athletics Announces Administrative Reorganization.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray has announced a reorganization of the Lion Athletics Executive Team, along with administrative staff additions and adjustments.

The Lion Athletics Executive Team now consists of Judy Sackfield, Deputy Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Success (formerly Senior Associate Athletics Director); Josh Manck, Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications (formerly Associate Athletics Director for Communications); Conner Moreno, Associate Athletics Director for Internal Operations (formerly Assistant Athletics Director – Internal Operations); Katelyn Severance, Associate Athletics Director for Compliance and Administration (formerly Associate Athletics Director for Compliance); Taylor Phelps, Executive Director – Lion Champions Fund; and Morgan Phelps, Administrative Associate to the Athletics Director / Chief of Staff.

“On the heels of a historical fall for our student-athletes in the classroom, our NCAA Award of Excellence nomination for community engagement, and our historic football and volleyball NCAA accolades, it is a sensible time to maximize efficiency and alignment in our administration,” McMurray said.

“We have consolidated two positions and realigned several others to maximize efficiencies and skill sets of our talented administrative team. I am so pleased to have Judy, Josh, Conner, Katelyn, and Taylor take on additional responsibilities and form collaborative approaches across our external, internal, and student-athlete success units. It will truly be ‘Best in Class’ for our student-athletes and coaches.”

In addition to executive team realignment, several deserving athletics staff members have had their duties realigned recently. Victoria Kisluk is now Assistant Director of Student-Athlete Success, Austin Weyant is Assistant Director of Compliance, AJ Audet is Athletics Facilities and Operations Manager, and Taryn Driver is now External Operations Coordinator.

Driver (Volleyball, Class of 2017) and Taylor Phelps (Men’s Basketball, Class of 2014) are both A&M-Commerce Honors College alumni and former student-athletes. Working closely with Manck and his communications/marketing team, it gives external relations a team-approach that has already paid dividends during the NCAA National Championship for football and men’s and women’s basketball early season crowds.

“Our approach to our Best in Class mission from a staff perspective is simple – spend time developing people that are passionate, talented, and committed to taking the initiative. With our new organizational structure and our talented administrators, those three key elements are already flourishing,” McMurray noted.