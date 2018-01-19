TAMUC – Sports

MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 10 Lions edged 64-63 by No. 11 UT Permian Basin on a controversial buzzer-beating putback.

ODESSA – The 10th-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team fell to No. 11 UT Permian Basin, 64-63, on a buzzer-beating putback by the Falcons in the UTPB Gymnasium on Thursday night.

The Lions fall to 14-2 overall and 7-1 in the Lone Star Conference, while UTPB moves to 15-2 overall and 7-1 in LSC play.

Next up for A&M-Commerce is the NCAA Division II National Showcase game on Saturday at No. 7 West Texas A&M. Tipoff in Canyon is 4:00 p.m., with the game, nationally broadcast, on ESPN3, WatchESPN.com, and the ESPN family of apps.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Reggie Reid scored 19 points to lead the Lions including a 10-for-10 night at the free throw line.

– Willie Rooks and Trey Conrod each scored 10 points, as the Lions shot 33.3 percent from the field (19-of-57). The Lions shot 6-of-32 (18.8 percent) from three-point range.

– Dorian Armstrong was just short of a double-double with eight points and 14 rebounds.

– The Lions held UTPB over 26 points below their LSC-best scoring average for the Falcons’ lowest point output of the season by 10 points. It also improved the Lions’ league-best scoring defense.

– UTPB shot 39.2 percent (20-of-51) from the field, as the Lion defense forced 20 Falcon turnovers.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both teams went on huge runs in the first half, with the Falcons going up big early before the Lions roared back to take the lead. After UTPB took an early 7-2 lead, A&M-Commerce went on a 10-point rally to go up 12-7 with 15 minutes to play on a Conrod triple.

From there, the Falcons scored 16 consecutive points while keeping the Lions off the board for nearly five minutes. James McPherson hit a trio of three-pointers in the surge which gave the home side a 23-12 lead at the 10:36 mark.

That lead would bulge to as many as 13 points before the Lions rallied thanks to strong defense and quality shooting at the free throw line. The bigs got the surge started with an Armstrong three-pointer and a Stefan Bozickovic layup.

The Falcons went nearly 10 minutes without a field goal as the Lions went on the 18-3 run. Conrod made four free throws to cap off the surge, giving the Lions the lead at 32-30.

However, the Falcons counterpunched again, nailing a pair of threes in the final seconds, including a Garrett Baggett buzzer-beater to give the hosts a 36-32 halftime lead.

The Lions shot only 32.3 percent (10-of-31) from the floor in half, including a 3-of-18 rate (16.7 percent) from long range. UTPB shot 40.7 percent (11-of-27) from the floor, with a 5-of-14 (35.7 percent) three-point rate. The Lions forced 11 UTPB turnovers and held the hosts without a field goal for 9:45, with the hosts unable to make a two-point field goal in the last 11:15 of the half.

UTPB scored eight the second half’s first 11 points to get out to a seven-point advantage at 42-35 just over two minutes into the half. The Lions responded with a 10-point run, once again holding the Falcons off the board for a long stretch, this time 5:47 of the clock. Conrod’s jumper in the paint with 13:24 to play made it a 45-42 Lion lead.

Neither team would lead by more than two possessions for the rest of the game. The most significant lead of the remainder of the contest came when McPherson hit a three-pointer to make it 59-55 in UTPB’s favor with 4:40 to play.

From there, the Lions outscored the Falcons 11-6, taking a 63-60 lead on a pair of Reid free throws with 1:31 to go.

The Lions missed their final two field goal attempts in the last minute, and UTPB had to go the length of the floor with 10.8 seconds on the clock, trailing by one. McPherson left a three-pointer short, and Sammy Allen notched his only offensive rebound of the night, and the putback counted. After a lengthy replay review and more meeting on the floor, the officials scored the basket to give UTPB the one-point victory.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Brianna Wise

Lions take sole possession of first place in LSC with an 88-77 overtime win against UTPB.

ODESSA– The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team defeated UT-Permian Basin 88-77 in overtime on Thursday. The Lions took control of the overtime period, outscoring UTPB 16-7 in the final five minutes.

The win brings the Lions to 11-5 on the season and 8-1 in the Lone Star Conference. Coupled with a loss by West Texas A&M, the Lions are now in sole possession of first place in the conference standings.

The Lions will travel to Canyon on Saturday to face No. 8 WT. That game will be at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Bank Center. The game is part of the NCAA Division II Basketball Showcase and will be broadcast live on ESPN3, WatchESPN, and the ESPN family of mobile apps.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions have won five games in a row, their longest winning streak under head coach Jason Burton.

– The Lions have won three LSC games in overtime this season. The Lions have played in four overtime games this season.

– Six Lions finished the game in double figures. All five starters scored in double digits.

– Brianna Wise led all scorers with 21 points, her ninth 20+ point game of the season. She also led the team with nine rebounds.

– Artaejah Gay moved into seventh place on the all-time scoring list after scoring 17 points in the game to go along with seven rebounds.

– Princess Davis scored 16 points and had six rebounds and six assists.

– Alex Nance made the first start of her collegiate career and scored 12 points and added three assists.

– Melanie Ransom had 10 points and eight rebounds in the game. Jenna Price added 10 points and seven boards.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Falcons got off to a hot start, scoring five of the first seven points of the game. Gay then hit a three-point play to tie the game. The lead changed hands multiple times in the first quarter, with seven lead changes in the first period. Midway through the quarter, UTPB held an 8-7 lead.

Davis hit a layup to give the Lions back the lead. Wise then had a three-point play of her own to give the Lions a four-point lead. The Falcons went on a 5-0 run to regain the lead before a three from Wise gave the lead back to the Lions.

A&M-Commerce caught fire from behind the arc in the final minute. Davis hit a three with a minute to go. Jenna Price then had a three with 32 seconds remaining. After a late UTPB missed a shot, Davis heaved the ball from the three-quarter court, and it banked in off the window to give the Lions a 26-19 lead after the first quarter of play.

Nance had a three early in the second quarter as the Lions built their lead to eight. After both teams went scoreless for a two-minute stretch, the Lions started to get to the foul line. The Lion defense drew multiple charges in the second quarter, with Wise drawing two on back-to-back possessions as UTPB got into foul trouble. UTPB held firm, not letting the Lion lead get far away from them. A&M-Commerce led by five halfway through the second quarter.

Ransom hit a three with 4:03 left in half to give the Lions back their eight-point lead. A free throw from Nance gave the Lions a 38-29 lead, their largest of the half. A late jumper from Gay sent the Lions into halftime with a 42-34 lead.

Davis had 10 points at halftime, scoring all 10 in the first quarter to lead the Lions. Davis also had four assists. Gay had nine points in the first half while Nance had seven points. Wise added six points and four rebounds. The Lions shot 47 percent in the first half and 67 percent from behind the arc in the first half.

Nance hit a three to open up the second half as the Lions built their lead back up to nine points. The teams traded buckets throughout the first half of the quarter, and A&M-Commerce led 49-40 midway through the third.

The Falcons then started to rally, scoring seven in a row to cut the Lion lead to just two points. A&M-Commerce scored seven of the next nine to bring their lead back up to seven points. Wise had two jumpers in the rally. UTPB fought right back to tie the game at 55 with a minute in the quarter. A free throw from Wise took the Lions into the fourth quarter with a 57-56 lead.

The Falcons retook the lead with a jumper to open up the fourth quarter. The Falcons eventually built a three-point lead before the Lions scored four in a row to take back the lead. UTPB then went on another run to lead 64-60 with 5:44 left in the fourth quarter.

Ransom scored five points in a row for the Lions as the teams continued to fight until the end. Davis had a layup to cut the UTPB lead to just one with 2:51 remaining. The Falcons then hit a jumper to lead by three.

After turnovers by both teams, there was just under a minute remaining in regulation. Down by three, the Lions drew up a play in a timeout. Price had the ball and found Wise open at the three-point line. Wise drilled the three to tie the game at 71.

UTPB then had possession and found space for a shot. Ransom closed the gap quickly and blocked a three-pointer. The Lions took over possession with 14 seconds left and a chance to win the game. Gay found space for a three at the buzzer but it hit off the rim, and the game went into overtime.

The Lions dominated the overtime period, scoring the first nine points of the extra time. After a couple of UTPB baskets, the Lions closed out the game, building their lead to a game-high 11 points at the buzzer.