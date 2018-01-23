TAMUC – Sports

Hess-Header Banner
4 hours ago

Lions drop to 18th in latest NABC Poll after two close conference losses.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team has fallen eight spots to No. 18 in the latest National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II Poll, as released Tuesday. The NABC has ranked the Lions in the top 25 for the fourth consecutive week.

The Lions suffered two close road losses last week to nationally ranked conference opponents in No. 9 UT Permian Basin and No. 11 West Texas A&M, bringing the Lions to 7-2 after the first round of Lone Star Conference action. With their win on Monday, A&M-Commerce is 15-3 on the year.

The Lions continue their three-game homestand with two LSC rematches at the Field House. The Lions will face Midwestern State at 7:30 on Thursday. The Lions defeated the Mustangs 95-77 on Dec. 2. They will then host Cameron on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Lions beat the Aggies on a last-second shot in Lawton, Okla. on Nov. 30. All Lion basketball games are broadcast on the Lion Sports Network, with KETR 88.9 FM as the flagship station, streaming online at KETR.org. Tickets for this weekend’s men’s and women’s basketball games are available HERE, or at the box office located inside the Field House.

NABC/Division II Rankings
(Jan. 23, 2018 – Poll No. 9)

Team Record Points Last
1. West Liberty, W.Va. (16) 17-0 400 1
2. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. 17-1 382 3
3. Queens, N.C. 18-1 364 4
4. Ferris State, Mich. 18-1 346 5
5. Bellarmine, Ky. 17-1 342 6
6. Western Oregon 17-1 314 9
7. Northwest Missouri State 16-2 304 2
8. Virginia State 16-1 264 12
9. UT Permian Basin 16-2 263 11
10. Morehouse, Ga. 16-0 253 14
11. West Texas A&M 17-2 233 7
12. Northern State, S.D. 20-2 227 8
13. Findlay, Ohio 18-2 209 15
14. Valdosta State, Ga. 17-2 187 21
15. West Florida 17-2 159 13
16. Southern Nazarene, Okla. 14-1 139 24
17. Arkansas-Fort Smith 16-3 137 23
18. A&M-Commerce 14-3 122 10
19. Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va. 14-3 99 16
20. West Chester, Pa. 15-2 81 18
21. Fort Lewis, Colo. 16-3 68 NR
22. Dallas Baptist, Texas 15-3 64 17
23. Western Washington 15-3 62 NR
24. Claflin, S.C. 17-2 56 20
25. Cal Poly Pomona 14-3 37 NR

                                          
Others receiving votes: Barry (Fla.) 16, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 15, Bridgeport (Conn.) 14, Clark Atlanta (Ga.) 10, Cal State San Marcos 8, California Baptist 7, Le Moyne (N.Y.) 7, Chaminade (Hawai’i) 6,  Shippensburg (Pa.) 6, UNC Pembroke 4, Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 2, Eckerd (Fla.) 2, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 1.

Dropped out: Barry (19), Christian Brothers (22), William  Jewell (25).

Records are through games of Jan. 21, 2018.

